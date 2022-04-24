BAFTA TV Craft Awards Winners Unveiled – Live Updates

The winners of the 2022 British Academy Television Craft Awards are being presented at an in-person event at London’s The Brewery on Sunday, April 24.

Russell T. Davies’ Channel 4 series “It’s a Sin” and Sky Atlantic’s “Landscapers” lead the nominations at these awards with five nods each, followed by Channel 4’s “We Are Lady Parts” with four. All the major U.K. broadcasters, including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, have nominations, as does pay TV operator Sky, as well as streamers Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

The awards are hosted by actor, comedian, and TV presenter Mel Giedroyc.

British Academy Television Craft Awards Nominees

COSTUME DESIGN

Adam Howe – “The Serpent” (Episode 1) – Mammoth Screen/BBC One

Ian Fulcher – “A Very British Scandal” – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One

PC Williams – “We Are Lady Parts” – Working Title Television/Channel 4

Sinéad Kidao – “The Pursuit Of Love” – Moonage Pictures, Open Book Productions, Amazon Studios/BBC One

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

Arthur Cary – “Surviving 9/11”- Top Hat Productions/BBC Two

James Newton – “Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles” – Wonderhood Studios/Channel 4

James Newton -“Grenfell: The Untold Story” – BBC Studios/Channel 4

Jamie Roberts – “Four Hours At The Capitol” – Amos Pictures Ltd/BBC Two

DIRECTOR: FICTION SPONSORED BY 3 MILLS STUDIOS

Lewis Arnold – “Time” – BBC Studios/BBC One

Marc Munden – “Help” – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

Peter Hoar – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4

Will Sharpe – “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA

Matthew Griffiths – “Six Nations Rugby: Wales V England” – BBC Sport/BBC One

Nikki Parsons – “Strictly Come Dancing” – BBC Studios/BBC One

Paul Dugdale – “Glastonbury Festival: Live At Worthy Farm” – BBC Studios, Driift Live/BBC Two

Paul Mcnamara – “ITV Racing: The Grand National” – ITV Sport/ITV

EDITING: FACTUAL

Anna Price – “Pandemic 2020” – Keo Films/BBC Two

Danny Collins, Mark Hammill – “9/11: Inside The President’s War Room” – Wish/art Films/BBC One

Doug Bryson – “Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing” – Owl Power/BBC Two

Emma Lysaght – “Grenfell: The Untold Story” – BBC Studios/Channel 4

EDITING: FICTION

Andrew John Mclelland – “Line Of Duty” – World Productions/BBC One

Dominic Strevens – “A Very British Scandal” – Blueprint Television/BBC One

Elen Pierce Lewis – “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

Sarah Brewerton – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4

EMERGING TALENT: FACTUAL

Adam Brown (Director) – “Into The Storm: Surfing To Survive (Storyville)” – Raw TV/BBC Four

Hugh Davies (Producer) – “Football’s Darkest Secret: The End Of Silence” – Insight TWI, Passion Pictures, Very Much So, Ventureland/BBC One

Poppy Begum (Director) – “Queens Of Rap” – Acme Films/Channel 4

Sophie Cunningham (Director/producer) – “Look Away” – Top Hat Productions/Sky Documentaries

EMERGING TALENT: FICTION SPONSORED BY SARA PUTT ASSOCIATES

Adjani Salmon (Writer) – “Dreaming Whilst Black” – Big Deal Films/BBC Three

Nathan Bryon (Writer) – “Bloods” – Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One

Nida Manzoor (Writer/director) – “We Are Lady Parts” – Working Title Television/Channel 4

Runyararo Mapfumo (Director) – “Sex Education” – Eleven Film/Netflix

ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM SPONSORED BY HOTCAM

Chris Power, Mark Busk-Cowley, Andy Milligan, Shereen Shimmin, Catherine Land, Gurdip Mahal – “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway “– Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV

Dave Davey, Elizabeth Honan, Benn Wyldeck, Casey Antwis – “The Masked Singer” – Bandicoot Scotland/ITV

David Bishop, Patrick Doherty, David Newton, Catherine Land, Richard Sillitto, Tom Young – “Strictly Come Dancing” – BBC Studios/BBC One

Nigel Catmur, Andy Deacon, Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Simon Haw, Andrew Stokes – “The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance” – BBC Studios/BBC One

MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN

Catherine Scoble – “A Very British Scandal” – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener – “The Nevers” – Mutant Enemy, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Deb Watson, Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower – “The Witcher” – Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix

Lin Davie, Laura Flynn – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Arthur Sharpe – “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

Carly Paradis – “Line Of Duty” – World Productions/BBC One

Jonathan ‘Elevated’ Olorunfemi – “The Outsiders?” – AFL Films/YouTube

Natalie Holt “Loki” – Marvel Studios/Disney+

PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL SPONSORED BY THE FARM

Doug Anderson, Alex Vail – “Tiny World (Reef)” – Plimsoll Productions/Apple TV+

James Incledon – “Liverpool Narcos” – Blast! Films/Sky Documentaries

John Shier, Dawson Dunning – “Earth At Night In Colour” – Offspring Films/Apple TV+

Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi – “My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan” – Seventh Art Productions/ITV

PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION SPONSORED BY SCREENSKILLS HIGH-END TELEVISION SKILLS FUND

Erik Wilson “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

James Friend – “Your Honor” – Moonshot Entertainment, King Size Productions, CBS Studios/Sky Atlantic

Mark Wolf “Time” – BBC Studios/BBC One

Oli Russell – “Sex Education” – Eleven Film/Netflix

PRODUCTION DESIGN SPONSORED BY MICROSOFT

Cristina Casali – “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

Cristina Casali – “The Pursuit Of Love” – Open Book Productions, Moonage Pictures, Amazon Studios/BBC One

François-Renaud Labarthe – “The Serpent” – Mammoth Screen/BBC One

Tom Sayer – “Vigil” – World Productions/BBC One

SCRIPTED CASTING SPONSORED BY SPOTLIGHT

Aisha Bywaters – “We Are Lady Parts” – Working Title Television/Channel 4

Andy Pryor – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4

Beverley Keogh, David Martin – “Time” – BBC Studios/BBC One

Lauren Evans – “Sex Education” – Eleven Film/Netflix

SOUND: FACTUAL

Conrad Fletcher, Julian Gough, Andy James, Andy Payne – “The Funeral Of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh” – BBC Studios/BBC One

Doug Dreger, Andrew Yarme, Nick Fry, Steve Speed, Hugh Dwan, James Evans – “Formula 1: Drive To Survive” – Box To Box Films/Netflix

Kate Hopkins, Jonny Crew, Paul Ackerman, Graham Wild – “Earth At Night In Colour” – Offspring Films/Apple TV+

Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Nas Parkash, Dan Johnson, Tae Hak Kim, Claire Ellis – “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” – Mercury Studios, On The Corner Films/Apple TV+

SOUND: FICTION

Howard Bargroff, Judi Lee-headman, Harry Barnes, Oliver Brierley, Adam Armitage, Jamie Caple – “Intergalactic” – Motion Content Group, Moonage Pictures, Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky One

James Bain, Robert Farr, Matthew Collinge, Matt Davies, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne – “The Witcher” (Episode 1) – Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix

Sound Team – “A Very British Scandal” – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One

Sound Team “Line Of Duty” – World Productions/BBC One

SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS

Adam Inglis, Tom Payne, Sam Livingstone, Silja Momsen-livingstone – “Earth At Night In Colour” – Offspring Films/Apple TV+

Dadi Einarsson, Gavin Round, Aleksandar Pejic, Oliver Cubbage, Stefano Pepin, Jet Omoshebi – “The Witcher” (Episode 1)- Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix

Jean-claude Deguara, Milk Vfx, Egg Vfx, Gareth Spensley, Real SFX – “Intergalactic” – Motion Content Group, Moonage Pictures, Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky One

Rob Harvey, Rasik Gorecha, Sam Reed, Alex Marlow, John Kennedy, Katherine Jamieson – “Black Holes: Heart Of Darkness” – BBC Studios, Science Unit/BBC Two

TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY

Ceri Sampson, Adam Wells, Steve Waugh – “Lions Series: South Africa 2021” – Sky Creative, Gotgotneed, Coffee & TV/Sky Sports Action

Hello Yes, Gary Redford – “All Creatures Great And Small” – Playground Television U.K./Channel 5

Paul Mcdonnell, Hugo Moss, Ben Hanbury, Tamsin Mcgee – “Around The World In 80 Days” – Slim Film + Television, Federation Entertainment/BBC One

Tim Jones, James Cross, Fantasista Utamaro, Ron Chakraborty, Kenji Kawai, Factory Fifteen – “Tokyo 2020” – BBC Sport, Nexus Studios/BBC One

WRITER:COMEDY

Nathan Bryon, Paul Doolan – “Bloods” – Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One

Nida Manzoor – “We Are Lady Parts” – Working Title Television/Channel 4

Stephen Merchant, Emma Jane Unsworth – “The Outlaws” – Big Talk Productions, Four Eyes Entertainment/BBC One

Sophie Willan Alma’s Not Normal – Expectation/BBC Two

WRITER: DRAMA

Jack Thorne – “Help” – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

Jesse Armstrong – “Succession” – Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Kayleigh Llewellyn – “In My Skin” – Expectation/BBC Three

Russell T. Davies – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4