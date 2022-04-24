BAFTA TV Craft Awards Winners Unveiled – Live Updates

The winners of the 2022 British Academy Television Craft Awards are being presented at an in-person event at London’s The Brewery on Sunday, April 24.
Russell T. Davies’ Channel 4 series “It’s a Sin” and Sky Atlantic’s “Landscapers” lead the nominations at these awards with five nods each, followed by Channel 4’s “We Are Lady Parts” with four. All the major U.K. broadcasters, including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, have nominations, as does pay TV operator Sky, as well as streamers Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
The awards are hosted by actor, comedian, and TV presenter Mel Giedroyc.
Refresh this page for live updates.
British Academy Television Craft Awards Nominees
COSTUME DESIGN
Adam Howe – “The Serpent” (Episode 1) – Mammoth Screen/BBC One
Ian Fulcher – “A Very British Scandal” – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One
PC Williams – “We Are Lady Parts” – Working Title Television/Channel 4
Sinéad Kidao – “The Pursuit Of Love” – Moonage Pictures, Open Book Productions, Amazon Studios/BBC One
DIRECTOR: FACTUAL
Arthur Cary – “Surviving 9/11”- Top Hat Productions/BBC Two
James Newton – “Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles” – Wonderhood Studios/Channel 4
James Newton -“Grenfell: The Untold Story” – BBC Studios/Channel 4
Jamie Roberts – “Four Hours At The Capitol” – Amos Pictures Ltd/BBC Two
DIRECTOR: FICTION SPONSORED BY 3 MILLS STUDIOS
Lewis Arnold – “Time” – BBC Studios/BBC One
Marc Munden – “Help” – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4
Peter Hoar – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4
Will Sharpe – “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic
DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA
Matthew Griffiths – “Six Nations Rugby: Wales V England” – BBC Sport/BBC One
Nikki Parsons – “Strictly Come Dancing” – BBC Studios/BBC One
Paul Dugdale – “Glastonbury Festival: Live At Worthy Farm” – BBC Studios, Driift Live/BBC Two
Paul Mcnamara – “ITV Racing: The Grand National” – ITV Sport/ITV
EDITING: FACTUAL
Anna Price – “Pandemic 2020” – Keo Films/BBC Two
Danny Collins, Mark Hammill – “9/11: Inside The President’s War Room” – Wish/art Films/BBC One
Doug Bryson – “Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing” – Owl Power/BBC Two
Emma Lysaght – “Grenfell: The Untold Story” – BBC Studios/Channel 4
EDITING: FICTION
Andrew John Mclelland – “Line Of Duty” – World Productions/BBC One
Dominic Strevens – “A Very British Scandal” – Blueprint Television/BBC One
Elen Pierce Lewis – “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic
Sarah Brewerton – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4
EMERGING TALENT: FACTUAL
Adam Brown (Director) – “Into The Storm: Surfing To Survive (Storyville)” – Raw TV/BBC Four
Hugh Davies (Producer) – “Football’s Darkest Secret: The End Of Silence” – Insight TWI, Passion Pictures, Very Much So, Ventureland/BBC One
Poppy Begum (Director) – “Queens Of Rap” – Acme Films/Channel 4
Sophie Cunningham (Director/producer) – “Look Away” – Top Hat Productions/Sky Documentaries
EMERGING TALENT: FICTION SPONSORED BY SARA PUTT ASSOCIATES
Adjani Salmon (Writer) – “Dreaming Whilst Black” – Big Deal Films/BBC Three
Nathan Bryon (Writer) – “Bloods” – Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One
Nida Manzoor (Writer/director) – “We Are Lady Parts” – Working Title Television/Channel 4
Runyararo Mapfumo (Director) – “Sex Education” – Eleven Film/Netflix
ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM SPONSORED BY HOTCAM
Chris Power, Mark Busk-Cowley, Andy Milligan, Shereen Shimmin, Catherine Land, Gurdip Mahal – “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway “– Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV
Dave Davey, Elizabeth Honan, Benn Wyldeck, Casey Antwis – “The Masked Singer” – Bandicoot Scotland/ITV
David Bishop, Patrick Doherty, David Newton, Catherine Land, Richard Sillitto, Tom Young – “Strictly Come Dancing” – BBC Studios/BBC One
Nigel Catmur, Andy Deacon, Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Simon Haw, Andrew Stokes – “The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance” – BBC Studios/BBC One
MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN
Catherine Scoble – “A Very British Scandal” – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener – “The Nevers” – Mutant Enemy, HBO/Sky Atlantic
Deb Watson, Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower – “The Witcher” – Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix
Lin Davie, Laura Flynn – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Arthur Sharpe – “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic
Carly Paradis – “Line Of Duty” – World Productions/BBC One
Jonathan ‘Elevated’ Olorunfemi – “The Outsiders?” – AFL Films/YouTube
Natalie Holt “Loki” – Marvel Studios/Disney+
PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL SPONSORED BY THE FARM
Doug Anderson, Alex Vail – “Tiny World (Reef)” – Plimsoll Productions/Apple TV+
James Incledon – “Liverpool Narcos” – Blast! Films/Sky Documentaries
John Shier, Dawson Dunning – “Earth At Night In Colour” – Offspring Films/Apple TV+
Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi – “My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan” – Seventh Art Productions/ITV
PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION SPONSORED BY SCREENSKILLS HIGH-END TELEVISION SKILLS FUND
Erik Wilson “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic
James Friend – “Your Honor” – Moonshot Entertainment, King Size Productions, CBS Studios/Sky Atlantic
Mark Wolf “Time” – BBC Studios/BBC One
Oli Russell – “Sex Education” – Eleven Film/Netflix
PRODUCTION DESIGN SPONSORED BY MICROSOFT
Cristina Casali – “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic
Cristina Casali – “The Pursuit Of Love” – Open Book Productions, Moonage Pictures, Amazon Studios/BBC One
François-Renaud Labarthe – “The Serpent” – Mammoth Screen/BBC One
Tom Sayer – “Vigil” – World Productions/BBC One
SCRIPTED CASTING SPONSORED BY SPOTLIGHT
Aisha Bywaters – “We Are Lady Parts” – Working Title Television/Channel 4
Andy Pryor – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4
Beverley Keogh, David Martin – “Time” – BBC Studios/BBC One
Lauren Evans – “Sex Education” – Eleven Film/Netflix
SOUND: FACTUAL
Conrad Fletcher, Julian Gough, Andy James, Andy Payne – “The Funeral Of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh” – BBC Studios/BBC One
Doug Dreger, Andrew Yarme, Nick Fry, Steve Speed, Hugh Dwan, James Evans – “Formula 1: Drive To Survive” – Box To Box Films/Netflix
Kate Hopkins, Jonny Crew, Paul Ackerman, Graham Wild – “Earth At Night In Colour” – Offspring Films/Apple TV+
Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Nas Parkash, Dan Johnson, Tae Hak Kim, Claire Ellis – “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” – Mercury Studios, On The Corner Films/Apple TV+
SOUND: FICTION
Howard Bargroff, Judi Lee-headman, Harry Barnes, Oliver Brierley, Adam Armitage, Jamie Caple – “Intergalactic” – Motion Content Group, Moonage Pictures, Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky One
James Bain, Robert Farr, Matthew Collinge, Matt Davies, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne – “The Witcher” (Episode 1) – Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix
Sound Team – “A Very British Scandal” – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One
Sound Team “Line Of Duty” – World Productions/BBC One
SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS
Adam Inglis, Tom Payne, Sam Livingstone, Silja Momsen-livingstone – “Earth At Night In Colour” – Offspring Films/Apple TV+
Dadi Einarsson, Gavin Round, Aleksandar Pejic, Oliver Cubbage, Stefano Pepin, Jet Omoshebi – “The Witcher” (Episode 1)- Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix
Jean-claude Deguara, Milk Vfx, Egg Vfx, Gareth Spensley, Real SFX – “Intergalactic” – Motion Content Group, Moonage Pictures, Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky One
Rob Harvey, Rasik Gorecha, Sam Reed, Alex Marlow, John Kennedy, Katherine Jamieson – “Black Holes: Heart Of Darkness” – BBC Studios, Science Unit/BBC Two
TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY
Ceri Sampson, Adam Wells, Steve Waugh – “Lions Series: South Africa 2021” – Sky Creative, Gotgotneed, Coffee & TV/Sky Sports Action
Hello Yes, Gary Redford – “All Creatures Great And Small” – Playground Television U.K./Channel 5
Paul Mcdonnell, Hugo Moss, Ben Hanbury, Tamsin Mcgee – “Around The World In 80 Days” – Slim Film + Television, Federation Entertainment/BBC One
Tim Jones, James Cross, Fantasista Utamaro, Ron Chakraborty, Kenji Kawai, Factory Fifteen – “Tokyo 2020” – BBC Sport, Nexus Studios/BBC One
WRITER:COMEDY
Nathan Bryon, Paul Doolan – “Bloods” – Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One
Nida Manzoor – “We Are Lady Parts” – Working Title Television/Channel 4
Stephen Merchant, Emma Jane Unsworth – “The Outlaws” – Big Talk Productions, Four Eyes Entertainment/BBC One
Sophie Willan Alma’s Not Normal – Expectation/BBC Two
WRITER: DRAMA
Jack Thorne – “Help” – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4
Jesse Armstrong – “Succession” – Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic
Kayleigh Llewellyn – “In My Skin” – Expectation/BBC Three
Russell T. Davies – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4