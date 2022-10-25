BAFTA to Appoint British Agency Boss Sara Putt as Chair, Replacing Krishnendu Majumdar (EXCLUSIVE)

BAFTA is set to appoint agency boss Sara Putt as its new chair.

Putt, who has served as deputy chair since June 2021, will take over from producer Krishnendu Majumdar, who will step down as chair in June 2023 following the end of his three-year term. Putt’s appointment will be ratified in June at the next AGM for the Academy, Variety understands.

Majumdar will remain chair until June when Putt takes over.

The well-respected executive founded the independent agency Sara Putt Associates, which represents behind-the-camera technical and production talent, from producers and directors through to heads of department and crew. In 2021, the company united with sister agencies Sayle Screen and The Artists Partnership to create The Partnership Group.

In addition to serving as deputy chair, Putt also sits on the BAFTA TV Committee as well as the Learning, Inclusion and Talent Committee, which she chaired from 2014 to 2020. In addition to being a BAFTA trustee, Putt is also a trustee of the Film and TV Charity, deputy chair of WFTV and a board member for the British Film Commission. She’s also produced a number of short films including the BAFTA-nominated “Tattoo.”

Majumdar, who runs the production company Me + You Productions, was named chair of the British Academy in June 2020. He is the first person of color to hold the role in BAFTA’s 73-year history, and the youngest chair in 35 years. He succeeded “1917” producer Pippa Harris.

Notably, Majumdar led BAFTA’s groundbreaking diversity review in the wake of the org’s “#BAFTAsSoWhite” scandal, which led to massive changes in the membership of the British Academy, which has opened up considerably, as well as the awards voting system, which now includes more safeguards to prevent homogenous performance and directing categories.

During Majumdar’s tenure, BAFTA also weathered a scandal around its presentation of an award to actor Noel Clarke just prior to an explosive investigative story by The Guardian, in which multiple women came forward accusing Clarke of sexual harassment. BAFTA later suspended the actor’s membership. Clarke has denied all the allegations. In May 2022, he filed a lawsuit for defamation against BAFTA, The Guardian and a number of other defendants including The Guardian journalists, but dropped the suit against almost all the defendants, including BAFTA, in September. (The actor is believed to have upheld his claim against The Guardian News & Media Ltd.)

BAFTA in July named former Sky Studios executive Jane Millichip as its new CEO, replacing 25-year BAFTA veteran Amanda Berry, whose departure in 2023 was announced in December.