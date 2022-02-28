BAFTA Film Awards to Stream on BritBox in North America and South Africa

The annual BAFTA film awards will stream exclusively on BritBox, the British programming focused subscription streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV, in the U.S., Canada and South Africa.

The 75th EE British Academy Film Awards will stream at the same time as it is broadcast on the BBC in the U.K. on March 13 from London’s Royal Albert Hall. “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson will host this year’s award ceremony.

BritBox and BAFTA had previously partnered in 2018 to stream the Britannia Awards live to North American audiences.

“Dune” and “The Power of the Dog” lead the BAFTA nominations this year with 11 and eight nods respectively.

Emily Powers, head of BritBox North America, said: “BAFTA has been incredible to work with in the past. Being the home to the largest collection of British entertainment, we only thought it natural to bring the biggest awards show to our BritBox viewers.”

Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s executive director of awards and content, added: “We are delighted to work with BritBox so audiences in North America and South Africa can tune into this year’s ceremony to see who wins a BAFTA, and join us in celebrating the very best in film. With Rebel Wilson hosting in front of an auditorium packed full of famous faces, it promises to be a truly unmissable show.”

British series available on BritBox North America include “Time,” “The Pembrokeshire Murders,” “The Bay,” “Traces,” “Line of Duty,” “Shetland” and “Vera.”

BBC Studios is the subsidiary arm of the BBC, and ITV is the U.K.’s biggest commercial broadcaster.