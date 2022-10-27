Netflix’s ‘Baby Fever’ Duo Amalie Næsby Fick and Nikolaj Feifer Sign With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Danish writer-director duo Amalie Næsby Fick and Nikolaj Feifer have signed with CAA for representation.

The duo recently created and co-directed the Danish Netflix series “Baby Fever” (“Skruk”), a six-part romantic comedy-drama.

Næsby Fick directed the animated film “The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear,” which debuted at the Berlin Film Festival and was nominated for a Crystal Bear for best film at the festival’s Generation KPlus strand. It also won two Danish Academy Awards for Best Children/Youth Film and Best Adapted Screenplay and was also nominated for Best Film and Best Sound.

Næsby Fick later directed the live-action television series “Sex,” which premiered at the Berlin Series Festival, was nominated for a Teddy there and scored two nominations at the Danish Film Awards.

Næsby Fick directed another animation, “Little Allan – The Human Antenna,” which released earlier this year.

Nikolaj Feifer created the dark workplace comedy “Banken – New Normal,” which ran for two seasons on Danish national television, DR2, and directed three episodes of “Sjit Happens,” which was nominated at the Danish Film Awards. He has also directed series “Afhøring,” “First Movers” and “Seksualundervisning: The Musical,” in addition to several shorts.

Næsby Fick and Feifer are both graduates of the Danish Film School.

“Baby Fever,” which began streaming from June this year, centers around the life of fertility doctor Nana (Josephine Park) and the clients she meets and treats.

Næsby Fick and Feifer said about the series: “‘Baby Fever’ is the personal, comic, hard, surprising story about fertility treatment that we ourselves have lacked. Being in fertility treatment is insanely tough. We know that because we’ve been through it ourselves. But it can also be an experience of hope and joy and laughter, it can throw one around in so many different emotions in such a short time.”