Showtime Hit ‘Your Honor’ Gets Spanish Remake from Atresmedia, ‘Hierro’ Producer Portocabo (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish media giant Atresmedia is joining forces with Portocabo, the production outfit behind Movistar Plus hit series “Hierro,” for a remake of Showtime drama “Your Honor,” starring Bryan Cranston.

The Spanish redo is currently at the script stage and initiating casting.

With an undisclosed number of episodes, the project production is scheduled to kick off this year.

The TV series release date is still unknown. But it would be logical for it to launch on platform Atresplayer Premium before airing on Atresmedia’s free-to-air channel Antena 3 primetime, a windowing strategy usually followed by the group with its new fiction releases since Atresplayer Premium bowed in 2019.

“Your Honor” is based on the Israeli TV drama “Kvodo,” created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, and aired first on Israel’s paybox Yes TV.

The U.S. version was developed by Peter Moffat for Showtime and stars “Breaking Bad’s” Bryan Cranston, who also executive produces. “Your Honor” premiered on Showtime Dec. 6, 2020 and has been renewed for a second season.

Described as a legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society, the U.S. series toplines Cranston as a helpless father who is a judge in New Orleans and tries with all his might to save his teenage son, who in a hit-and-run accidentally kills another teenager, son of a organized crime lord.

The Spanish adaptation teams Atresmedia with Alfonso Blanco at Galicia-based Portocabo, producer of thriller “Hierro,” the most watched TV series at Spain’s leading pay TV operator, Telefonica’s Movistar Plus.

Even with the massive arrival in Spain of global OTT operators, Atresmedia remains a driving force in the Spanish TV production sector, often financing, co-producing and promoting new voices with ambitious original fiction projects such as Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, whose bioseries “Veneno” was released by HBO Max in the U.S. and Latin America, after debuting in Spain via Atresplayer Premium.

For its part, “Your Honor” continues Atresmedia’s bet on re-versioning recent standout international scripted series, a strategy that kicked-off with “Alba,” a redo of female empowerment skein “Fatmagul,” a modern Turkish classic.

Atresmedia also recently launched in its free-to-air window Antena 3 primetime “Mentiras,” toplining Javier Rey (“Fariña”), a Spanish remake of 2017 British TV thriller “Liar,” co-produced by ITV and SundanceTV.

Following in the wake of “Alba,” Atresmedia teamed last year with Buendía Estudios to produce Adriana Ugarte-starrer “Heridas,” a remake of successful Turkish TV show “Anne,” in turn an adaptation of Japanese series “Mother.”