Atresmedia Appoints Miguel García as Head of International Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish production giant Atresmedia has appointed Miguel García to head its international sales department. García joins Atresmedia from Mediapro, where he has been The Mediapro Studio’s international sales manager for Latin America, the U.S. and MENA for the past five years.

Prior to his time at Mediapro the Madrid native held various positions at Mediapro Group’s Imagina International Sales in the company’s distribution offices. He has also worked for Grupo Editorial Vocento and Spanish broadcaster RTVE. In addition to his private sector work, García is also a professor at Madrid’s prestigious ECAM school where he teaches in its master’s program for distribution and audiovisual business.

“I am very excited about joining this team,” García told Variety. “Atresmedia has a great catalog that we want to continue showing to the world. The Atresmedia Series seal has proven to be a guarantee of quality and success both nationally and internationally.”

The Atresmedia Group, which turned 30 in 2019, was the original producer of Netflix’s global hit “La casa de papel” (“Money Heist”) and is one of Spain’s leading media conglomerates which has built a brand as a powerhouse in the country’s blooming scripted TV industry.

Its series’ reach exploded a decade ago, driven by successful international sales on primetime hits such as Bambú-produced “Grand Hotel” and Boomerang TV’s “The Time in Between,” underscoring a never-seen-before foreign appetite for Spanish originals.

More recently, the brand has positioned itself as one of Spain’s bastions for up-and-coming and niche talent as well as exciting new authorial content for TV. Recent examples can be seen in its current slate of original programming which includes groundbreaking series such as Buendía Estudios and Suma Content co-productions “Veneno” – an HBO Max pickup in the U.S. – and “Cardo” – one of Variety’s top international series of 2021, the Spanish adaptation of “Drag Race” and Diagonal TV’s “#Luimelia.”

Atresmedia’s push towards a greater international presence was underscored in 2018 when the company launched Buendía Estudios, a 50% joint content production company created alongside giant telecom Telefonica as one response to the huge demand for premium content from top-tier Spanish and Latin American talent.