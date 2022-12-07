Asian Academy Creative Awards Unveil 2022 Winners: Singapore Scores Big on Night One

Singapore-originated programs were the big winners on Night One of the Asian Academy Creative Awards on Wednesday at the Asia TV Forum.

The first night of the awards, which are largely dedicated to unscripted programs, saw the awards’ host nation of Singapore claim seven prizes. Post-war drama “This Land Is Mine” won for best sound, while national broadcaster Mediacorp picked up awards for best news anchor and best direction in non-fiction.

Newcomers Vice Media scored documentary gold for Singapore by picking up best documentary series for “Open Secrets – The Untouchable Chaebols Of South Korea,” while BBC World News’ “Newsday” show claimed best news program.

Korean romcom “Yumi’s Cells” won best original program by a streamer, serving as the sole award for the nation on Night One.

Meanwhile, India picked up four awards, including best current affairs program or series for “Ganga: River From the Skies”; factual presenter for Esha Paul (“Inside the Opioid Crisis Gripping This Himalayan State”); infotainment program (“My Daughter Joined a Cult”); and lifestyle program (“Say Yes to the Dress India”).

Elsewhere, Japan won three awards including best animation for “Bubble” (Netflix), best voice artist for Yukiko Fujimura (“Nameraka”), and natural history or wildlife program (“Iriomote: The Fabric of Life”).

Australia also claimed three wins on the opening night, including best documentary program (one-off) for “Osher Günsberg: A Matter Of Life And Death,” preschool program (“Bluey”), and single news story/report (“Unfinished Symphony”).

Malaysia scored two golden statuettes for best adaptation of an existing format for “Star vs Food” and best short-form content for Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia’s “Stories That Bring Us Together.”

The Asian Academy Creative Awards are being staged at the historic Chijmes Hall, a 19th century gothic church that was also the location for the lavish wedding scene in “Crazy Rich Asians.”

A further 18 performance and scripted awards will be presented on Thursday.

See below for a complete list of winners from Night One:

Best Adaptation of an Existing Format

Malaysia

“Star Vs Food Malaysia”

Creative Stew/Discovery/Astro

Best Animated Programme or Series (2D or 3D)

Japan

“Bubble”

Story Inc/WIT Studio/Netflix

Best Branded Programme or Series

Singapore

“Changi Airport: Battling The Pandemic”

The Walt Disney Company SEA/National Geographic

Best Children’s Programme (One-Off/Series)

Taiwan

“Hello, My Name Is Dong-Ping”

Hakka TV

Best Current Affairs Programme or Series

India

“Ganga River From The Skies”

National Geographic India

Best Direction (Non-Fiction)

Singapore

Ziqing/Eve – “Inside Maximum Security – Road To Freedom”

CNA, Mediacorp

Best Documentary Programme (One-Off)

Australia

“Osher Günsberg: A Matter Of Life And Death”

Lune Media/SBS Australia

Best Documentary Series

Singapore

“Open Secrets – The Untouchable Chaebols Of South Korea”

Vice Media Asia Pacific

Best Editing

Singapore

Melanie Foo Campbell – “Supermodelme: Revolution” S6

Refinery Media

Best Factual Presenter

India

Esha Paul – “Inside The Opioid Crisis Gripping This Himalayan State”

Vice Media Asia Pacific, Vice World News

Best Infotainment Programme

India

“My Daughter Joined A Cult”

Discovery Communications India

Best Lifestyle Programme

India

“Say Yes To The Dress India”

Discovery Communications India

Best Natural History or Wildlife Programme

Japan

“Iriomote – The Fabric Of Life”

NHK / Doclights Gmbh / NDR

Best News Programme

Singapore

“Newsday”

BBC World News

Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor

Singapore

Lin Xueling – “In Conversation, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong”

CNA, Mediacorp

Best Original Programme by a Streamer/OTT

Korea

“Yumi’s Cells” (S1 & S2)

Studio Dragon, MerryCow, Studio N

Best Preschool Programme

Australia

“Bluey” – Rain, Fairytale

Ludo Production, BBC/ABC Kids

Best Promo or Trailer

Indonesia

Disney+ Hotstar Indonesia: “Together As One”

The Walt Disney Company SEA

Best Short Form Content

Malaysia

Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia: “Stories That Bring Us Together”

The Walt Disney Company SEA

Best Single News Story/Report

Australia

“Unfinished Symphony”

7PM Company, The Project, Network 10

Best Sound

Singapore

“This Land Is Mine”

Weiyu Films / Mediacorp / Suite Sound

Best Voice Artist

Japan

Yukiko Fujimura – Nameraka

Bilingual Voice Japan