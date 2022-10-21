Asacha Media Partners With Plano a Plano, Dopamine on Action Thriller ‘Cicatriz’ From ’Casa de Papel’ Creatives (EXCLUSIVE)

Asacha Media Group, the expanding pan-European company, is partnering up with Spain’s Plano a Plano and Mexico’s Dopamine on “Cicatriz,” a high-end action thriller based on Juan Gómez-Jurado’s bestselling novel.

“Cicatriz” is developed by a pair of established writers, Pablo Roa and Fernando Sancristóbal, whose credits include “Toy Boy,” “La Casa de Papel” and “Vis a Vis.”

The high-concept series revolves around a brilliant but lonely entrepreneur on the verge of making his millions, who meets a young woman hell-bent on a long-planned revenge mission. “Cicatriz” will be headlined by a prominent international cast and is currently in the financing stage.

Asacha Media Group has come on board as a strategic partner and will co-produce, secure pre-sales and develop an international strategy for the production.

“We are thrilled to board this very special project,” said Marina Williams, co-CEO of AMG. “This is a story with great international resonance and appeal thanks to the huge fanbase of Juan Gomez-Jurado’s incredible novel and the brilliant scripts from Pablo and Fernando.”

Williams added that “Cicatriz” is a drama that “speaks to Asacha’s core ambition of being the home of

high-end and entertaining international content and we look forward to working with

our partners, Plano a Plano and Dopamine in bringing the scripts to life.”

Plano a Plano is chaired by César Benítez, and Dopamine is headed by Fidela Navarro. Both companies have stellar track records, having produced highly successful Spanish-language series and formats, “Toy Boy ” and “Amarres.”

Asacha Media Group, which is backed by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, has become a top European production studio dedicated to scripted content. The banner has production assets in France, the U.K., Italy and the Middle East. It recently acquired France’s Srab Films, the production banner behind Ladj Ly’s Oscar-nominated “Les Miserables” and Alice Diop’s Venice prizewinning “Saint Omer,” which is France’s Oscar submission for 2023. Asacha is also behind Italy’s Oscar entry, “Nostalgia,” through its Italian production label Picomedia.

Asacha’s other production assets include Kabo Family, Mintee Red Planet Pictures, Stand by Me and Wag Entertainment, among others. The group was founded in 2020 by Gaspard de Chavagnac and Williams, co-CEOs, and Marc Antoine d’Halluin, vice chairman of the board.





