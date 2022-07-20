‘Are You The One?’ Scores U.K. Adaptation for MTV, Paramount+

“Are You The One?” is crossing the pond.

A British version of the hit matchmaking series is launching later this summer on MTV channels outside the U.S. and via streamer Paramount+ in the U.K. The show is the first U.K. edition of the MTV series, which premiered in 2014.

Hosted by broadcaster and presenter Joelah Noble, “Are You The One? U.K.” will build on the format’s existing formula, and follow 20 unlucky-in-love singletons whose science-based “Perfect Match” is somewhere in the house — all they have to do is find them. If they can uncover the 10 Perfect Matches by the end of the series, they’re rewarded with not only love, but a substantial cash prize.

“We’re expanding our proven global formats strategy by bringing the first-ever U.K. version of popular reality series ‘Are You The One?’ to MTV audiences outside of the U.S.,” said Kelly Bradshaw, senior VP for MTV Entertainment Brands International at Paramount.

“MTV’s hit reality formats continue to travel and resonate with audiences around the world across platforms,” continued Bradshaw. “I can’t wait to bring this one to audiences this summer — they’re going to love it.”

“Are You the One? U.K.” was commissioned for MTV International by Bradshaw and Craig Orr. The series is produced for MTV by Lime Pictures with Amy Boyle and Orr as executive producers.

Paramount+ launched in the U.K. in June. The studio hosted media and select producers and partners at a lavish, star-studded party for the service, which debuted with an 8,000-hour content offering spanning movies, TV shows, new originals and library fare.