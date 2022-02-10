Apple TV+ Lands Ben Mendelsohn-Juliette Binoche WW2-Set Thriller ‘The New Look’ About Christian Dior’s Rise

Apple TV+ has landed “The New Look,” Todd A. Kessler (”Bloodline”)’s period drama series about the meteoric rise of French fashion designer Christian Dior, starring Ben Mendelsohn (“Bloodline”) and Juliette Binoche (“The English Patient”).

A World War II-era thriller, “The New Look” opens in Nazi-occupied Paris, when Coco Chanel’s (Binoche) reign as the world’s famous fashion designer ends and Christian Dior (Mendelsohn) rises thanks to his ground-breaking creations.

“The New Look” centers on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when fashion icons such as Christian Dior allowed Paris to lead the world back to life after the war. The saga will show portray Dior’s complex relationship with famous designer contemporaries and rival, for instance Coco Chanel, Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin and Yves Saint Laurent, among others.

Kessler, whose credits include “Bloodline,” “Damages” and “The Sopranos,” is writing, directing and executive producing the show. Apple Studios will be producing the show which will be the first production from the newly formed television producing partnership of Lorenzo di Bonaventura (“Transformers”, “Salt”) and Kessler. Mark A. Baker (“Bloodline”, “The Night Of”, “Damages”) will also produce.

Some of the key crew includes Anne Seibel, the Oscar-nominated production designer of “Emily in Paris,” “Midnight in Paris” and “Marie Antoinette.” The series is expected to start shooting in the French capital in the Spring.

“The New Look” is part of a large roster of prestige projects developed and produced by Apple Studios, including the upcoming series “WeCrashed,” based on the hit podcast starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, who are also executive producers; “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” a new limited series based on Walter Mosley’s novel with Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback.

More project on Apple Studios’ pipeline include “Masters of the Air” from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; “High Desert,” a comedy series starring Patricia Arquette, who will also executive produce alongside director Ben Stiller. Apple Studios also recently announced the limited series “Manhunt,” created by Monica Beletsky; “The Changeling,” a new drama with LaKeith Stanfield attached to star and executive produce, among others.

Mendelsohn is repped by WME and United Management, while Binoche is repped by CAA. Binoche is due to attend the Berlinale with Claire Denis’ “Both Sides of the Blade” (also known as “Fire”) in which she stars opposite Vincent Lindon. The movie was nabbed by IFC Films ahead of the festival.