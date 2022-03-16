Amazon’s ‘Anansi Boys’ Adds Fiona Shaw, CCH Pounder, Jason Watkins to Cast

Amazon Studios has rounded out the cast of forthcoming drama “Anansi Boys” with the additions of Fiona Shaw, CCH Pounder and Jason Watkins.

The series is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name, and is currently shooting in Edinburgh, Scotland.

“Anansi Boys” follows Charlie Nancy (Malachi Kirby), sometimes known as Fat Charlie (it was his father’s nickname for him), a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father. But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that his father was Anansi, the trickster god of stories (played by Delroy Lindo), and that he has a brother. Now that brother, Spider (also played by Kirby), is entering Charlie’s life, determined to make it more interesting — but making it a lot more dangerous instead.

The show is set in contemporary London, though the story stretches from the U.K. to Florida, the Caribbean, and the mythical World Before Time. The new cast members round out the world of Charlie in London and Florida.

Watkins (“The Crown”) has been cast as Grahame Coats, a successful theatrical agent and self-made man who is Charlie’s boss. “Obviously not a crook, and definitely not the sort of man who would resort to murder to cover up his crimes…,” adds a character description provided by Amazon.

Meanwhile, Shaw (“Killing Eve”) joins as Maeve Livingstone, a retired dancer and widow of famed comedian Morris Livingstone. Maeve suspects her late husband’s agent, Grahame Coats, of embezzling from them.

Pounder (“NCIS: New Orleans”) will play Mrs. Higgler, the matriarch of her clan, and an old family friend of Charlie’s. She knew Charlie’s father when she was a girl and knows the secrets that Mr. Nancy has been keeping from Charlie. She lives in Florida, but her heart is on the Island.

L. Scott Caldwell (“Lost”) takes on the role of Mrs. Dunwiddy, who is 104 years old and “a bit of a witch.” Joy Richardson (“The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry”) has been cast as Mrs. Bustamonte, Mrs. Dunwiddy’s sidekick in the kitchen — and in the world. Lachele Carl (“Wednesday”) will play Miss Noles, the youngest of the Floridian Weird Sisters.

Gaiman, co-showrunner and executive producer, said: “The sheer amount of acting talent on ‘Anansi Boys’ is such that I keep pinching myself to make certain I’m not dreaming it. I can’t wait until the world sees what we’re making!”