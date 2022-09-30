Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Lake’ Adds Lauren Holly, Jhaleil Swab, Max Amani for Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Prime Video original series “The Lake” has added Lauren Holly, Jhaleil Swab and Max Amani for its second season, Variety can exclusively confirm.

Holly (“Family Law”) is set to play Mimsy, “a free-wheeling muse” and mother to Julia Stiles’ character Maisy-May. Swab joins as Forrest, a “confident and charming tree planter with big Tigger energy” who gets into a love triangle with Madison Shamoun’s character Billie while Amani is set to play “driven, strong, fierce protector of the environment” Ivy.

“The Lake” is centered on the story of Justin (played by “Orphan Black’s” Jordan Gavaris) who, after breaking up with his long term partner returns home with the hopes of rekindling his relationship with his adopted biological daughter Billie (Shamoun). But his homecoming isn’t all a bed of roses, especially when he finds out his sister Maisy-May (Stiles) has inherited the family lakehouse.

In the show’s second season, there will also be another homecoming in the form of Mimsy, who upends Maisie-May’s ordered life when she also returns to town in an attempt to reconnect with her daughter.

“The Lake,” which is is written and executive produced by Julian Doucet (“Killjoys”), was renewed for a second season earlier this year. Karen Troubetzkoy (“Orphan Black”) also executive produces while Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence exec produce for Amaze (“Carter”).