Amazon Prime Video Pacts With Pinewood to Take U.K. Studio Space at Shepperton

Amazon Prime Video has signed a multimillion-pound long-term deal with the Pinewood Group’s Shepperton Studios for exclusive use of new production facilities.

The move is ahead of Amazon launching several U.K. original series in 2022 and 2023. Filming is currently underway in Scotland on “Anansi Boys” and “Good Omens” Season Two. The forthcoming Lord of the Rings series, “The Rings of Power,” will film Season Two in the U.K. Amazon Studios has also signed overall deals with British creators including Neil Gaiman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Steve McQueen.

The new facilities will comprise nine sound stages, workshops and office accommodation, totalling approximately 450,000 square feet, and forming part of the wider redevelopment and expansion of Shepperton Studios, which will deliver approximately 1.2 million square feet of new studio space.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Pinewood Group as we continue to support, develop and invest in the world-leading UK creative industries. Shepperton has long been synonymous with top-tier television and movies and we’re proud that it will be home to many Prime Video original productions in the years to come.”

Dan Grabiner, head of U.K. Originals, Amazon Studios, said: “As we continue to grow the number of original series we’re making in the U.K., it is critical that these productions support and develop a diverse pipeline of talent. We’re excited to be collaborating with Pinewood Group and our production partners to create new opportunities for U.K. creatives.”

Paul Golding, chair, Pinewood Group, said: “This landmark long-term commitment to Shepperton supports our considerable investment in this fantastic studio. Once construction is completed in 2023, Shepperton Studios will comprise 31 purpose-built stages, making it the second-biggest studio in the world.”

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “It’s fantastic to see Prime Video expanding its U.K. presence and giving yet another boost to our rebounding economy. The investment will drive growth and create jobs with thousands of opportunities for the producers, actors and directors of tomorrow.”

U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries added: “This multimillion-pound investment by Prime Video is a huge vote of confidence in the strength of our infrastructure and workforce and I hope encourages other firms to follow. I look forward to seeing all the fantastic film and TV created in this state-of-the-art facility in the years to come.”

Amazon’s U.K.-produced series include “The Grand Tour,” the “All or Nothing” sports documentaries and “Clarkson’s Farm.” Upcoming series include “The Devil’s Hour,” “Jungle,” “The Rig” and “Mammals.”