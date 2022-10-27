Amazon Prime Video Sets 18 New Local Productions in the Nordics

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled 18 new local productions in the Nordics as well as a multi-territory Nordisk Film movie deal.

The news was announced at a Prime Video Presents event today (Oct. 27) in Stockholm attended by Prime Video’s head of Nordic originals, Karin Lindström, head of Nordic content, Andreas Hjertø and an array of talent from some of the upcoming productions.

Among the new unscripted shows announced were “LOL: Last One Laughing,” a competitive game show with comedians (pictured above) hosted by Eva Röse, “Pranked,” a hidden-camera, practical-joke celebrity series, dating show “Sweethearts” and “Good Luck Guys,” which takes a bunch of influencers and reality stars out to see how they survive in rural Thailand.

The event in Stockholm also offered the audience a sneak peek at scripted comedy series “Toppen” and iconic reality competition “The Bridge.”

Local versions of “The Bridge,” “Pranked,” “Good Luck Guys,” and “Sweathearts” have been made for Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland.

Prime Video also unveiled a three-year licensing deal with Nordisk Film which will include international and local films as well as children’s content.

“With a growing number of Nordic Originals and the entire Nordisk Film slate announced today, it demonstrates our commitment to the Nordics in the long term,” said Martin Backlund, head of U.K. and Nordics content at Prime Video. “We’re striving to offer Prime Video customers a great selection of content across our global Amazon Original series and movies, the newest movie releases, and now, locally produced and acquired content, showing our investment in the Nordics.”