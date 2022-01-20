All3Media Invests in Sports Production Outfit 3 Rock

London-headquartered super-indie All3Media is backing sport production outfit 3 Rock.

Founded by presenter and producer Craig Doyle and Irish rugby player Brian O’Driscoll, the deal will see All3Media-owned production company North One become the exclusive live rugby co-production partner for 3 Rock.

Meanwhile, All3Media’s digital agency Little Dot Studios — which last week launched a dedicated sport label with Little Dot Sport — will also work with 3 Rock as digital partner. Distribution arm All3Media International will be exclusive distributor.

The deal is intended to boost 3 Rock’s footprint in live sport and associated factual programming, in addition to creating more branded and digital video and audio content.

3 Rock — which is focused on live broadcasts, documentaries, podcasts, branded content, and format development— produced live coverage of the men’s RFU Championships in June 2021 and will also produce ITV’s recently announced Gallagher Premiership Rugby highlights program, which starts on Jan. 30.

The company also produced “Shoulder to Shoulder,” a BT Sport documentary that featured O’Driscoll and explored rugby’s unique identity in Ireland. It’s currently in production with “After” for BT Sport, which looks at mental health in professional sport and the hardships experienced when careers come to an end.

All3Media CEO Jane Turton said: “This deal demonstrates how keen we are to build on our existing expertise in both live sports production and sports based factual programming across different platforms.

“Brian and Craig’s track record in broadcasting, rugby and TV sport is first class and we look forward to working with 3 Rock, adding exciting new talent and content specialism to the All3Media portfolio.”

O’Driscoll and Doyle added: “We are delighted to partner with All3Media to realise our vision and ambition for 3 Rock, which is built on creativity, experience and a talented team. We feel privileged to have the unrivalled expertise and resources of North One, Little Dot Studios and the All3Media Group to help put 3 Rock on the map. High quality sports, factual and entertainment content is at the heart of what we do, and we are now looking forward to bringing that programming to wider audiences.”