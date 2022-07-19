‘All or Nothing: Arsenal’ Gets Official Trailer From Amazon Prime Video

Amazon has unveiled the official trailer for its highly anticipated Prime Video U.K. docuseries “All or Nothing: Arsenal.”

The series, which tells the inside story of the British football club’s rollercoaster 2021/22 season, will launch on Prime Video on Aug. 4 in more than 240 countries and territories.

Episodes 1-3 will launched Aug. 4, and then episodes 4-6 will follow on Aug. 11. The final two episodes will conclude the series on Aug. 18.

“All or Nothing: Arsenal” will take viewers behind the curtain during a crucial season at one of the world’s biggest football clubs, as Arsenal focus their efforts on going from dead last in the Premier League table on week one to challenging for domestic success and returning to elite European competition by the year’s dramatic end.

As well as capturing the highs and lows of life at the Emirates Stadium and the Arsenal Training Centre, the show follows Arsenal’s squad away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by the athletes throughout a demanding calendar of high-pressure competition. Per the new trailer, it will also provide more insight into the dramatic exit of former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left the club mid-season after an unusually public clash with manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal fan and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) will narrate the docuseries, following in the footsteps of Tom Hardy, who narrated the previous Tottenham Hotspur season.

“All or Nothing: Arsenal” is produced by 72 Films, executive produced by Mark Raphael, Clare Cameron and three-time BAFTA winner John Douglas.

The series follows other “All or Nothing” instalments, including “All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur” and “All or Nothing: Manchester City.”

Check out the trailer below: