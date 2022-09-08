Alexander Siddig Headlines Supernatural Series ‘Fallen’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Shantaram” star Alexander Siddig is set to lead a supernatural series for Brazilian streaming service Globoplay.

“Fallen,” which has begun principal photography, will star Siddig alongside Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”), Jessica Alexander (“Get Even”), Gijs Blom (“The Letter for the King”) and Timothy Innes (“The Last Kingdom”).

Produced by Silver Reel and Night Train Media, and co-produced with Globoplay, “Fallen” (8 x 60′) follows the story of Luce, a young woman who is sent to a cult-like rehab facility called Sword & Cross to serve time for a crime she can’t remember committing.

Among the other residents, she encounters the enigmatic Daniel (Blom) and exasperating but irresistible Cam (Innes), all of whom are under the watchful eye of the sinister chief doctor Howson (Siddig), and devout twin sisters Miriam and Sophia (Niles). Luce must untangle the mystery of who she is and why she has a connection to Daniel that goes far back beyond their time in the institution.

Other cast members include Josefine Koenig, Esme Kingdom, Maura Bird, Lawrence Walker, Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness, Samantha Bell, Julian Krenn, Laura Majid and Courtney Chen.

“Fallen” is created by Claudia Bluemhuber of Silver Reel and directed by Matt Hastings (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). The series is written by Rachel Paterson (“Domina”) and Roland Moore (“Humans”), who are also co-executive producing. Mahlon Todd Williams is attached as director of photography (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”).

The series is executive produced by Bluemhuber, along with Hastings and Herbert L. Kloiber. Lauren Kate, Silver Reel’s Karol Griffiths, Florian Dargel, Alexander Jooss and Night Train Media’s Olivia Pahl and James Copp are co-executive producers. Alen Bulic oversees the project for Silver Reel.

Kloiber said: “We are hugely excited to have rounded out the cast for ‘Fallen’ with such internationally top-tier talent, joining a first-class production team, based on major IP. Delivering on all the promises of the beloved book we are thrilled to be bringing this series to screens next year.”

Bluemhuber added: “Over the last 13 years, Silver Reel has brought inspiring, entertaining, and pioneering content to the big screen. With ‘Fallen,’ we are continuing this journey of female-driven, elevated storytelling for television. This is an epic love story about a young woman discovering her true strength. Having been adapting this series for years, we are incredibly excited to bring it to life with such an exceptionally gifted team.”

Hastings said: “Inspired by Lauren Kate’s bestselling novels, it’s the perfect opportunity to reach the new adult audience with diverse and compelling characters and an uncommon hero’s journey within the fantasy spectrum. As a lifelong genre fan, I feel extremely fortunate to EP and helm this hopeful, compelling and grounded show.”

Teresa Penna, head of Globoplay, added: “Along with our locally produced originals, international co-productions are a key part of Globoplay’s content strategy for the next years and we strongly believe ‘Fallen’ will be a huge success in Brazil, given love stories are universal and we know our audience is very fond of supernatural romantic dramas.”