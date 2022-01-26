AGC Studios Hires Rocket Science’s Diane Ferrandez for Worldwide Sales and Distribution

AGC Studios has hired Rocket Science executive Diane Ferrandez as senior VP of worldwide sales and distribution as part of a trio of new hires.

Ferrandez, who has been at Rocket Science since 2018, most recently held a senior role at the London-based sales and financing outfit. In addition to doing deals with studios, independent distributors, platforms and broadcasters, she played a key role in building out the company’s slate. Ferrandez worked on such titles as “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “May December,” “Crimes of The Future,” “Better Man,” “Mothering Sunday,” “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Schumacher.”

Ferrandez began her career working for Paris-based sales company Wide Management, where she was head of international sales. Prior to that, she had worked at production and distribution companies including Cohen Media, Playtime and SND.

Elsewhere, AGC Studios has also brought on board Sara Ghorra as manager of worldwide sales and distribution, and Emma Beedenbender as executive assistant to Crystal Bourbeau, president of worldwide sales and distribution, who joined the company from Solstice Studios in October.

Ghorra joins from Empire Entertainment, one of West Asia’s top film distribution companies, where she served as film acquisitions manager operating from the business’s Dubai office. Prior to that, she was Empire’s marketing manager based in their Beirut headquarters.

Prior to AGC, Beedenbender was a development assistant across scripted and non-scripted at Gunpowder and Sky.

Said Bourbeau of the new appointments: “I am thrilled to build such a dynamic team with Diane, Sara and Emma. Diane’s multicultural background and breadth of sales expertise positions her perfectly as we continue to strengthen our sales and distribution initiatives across the globe. Sara brings a wealth of knowledge with her distribution background with the studios, and as an Arabic-language speaker, her insight into the Middle East will pair extremely well with our partnerships and expanding initiatives in the territory.”

Formed in 2018 by Stuart Ford, AGC’s slate includes action drama “Desert Warrior,” actioner “Consecration” and drama “The Perfect Find.” The independent studio’s big-budget sci-fi epic “Moonfall,” from Roland Emmerich, is set to be released next month by Lionsgate.