Adsmovil Launches Latino-Targeted Streaming Platform Nuestra.TV

International mobile advertising and digital media company Adsmovil is launching Nuestra.TV, an ad-supported video on-demand service targeting Hispanic audiences in the U.S.

Based in Miami, Nuestra.TV comprises more than 40 channels and over 15,000 hours of content “reflecting the full breadth and diversity of the Hispanic population,” the company said. The downloadable content library includes premiere productions in both English and Spanish from the U.S., Latin America and Spain as well as original content from award-winning creators for bilingual and bicultural consumers.

Unveiled by Adsmovil on Thursday at the the IAB NewFronts digital content virtual event, the service also offers educational programming, gaming, podcasts, user-generated content, news and music events.

“We have a decade of extensive acumen in this area, including in-depth Hispanic consumer and media consumption insights across countries of origin, generations, and languages,” Alberto Pardo, Nuestra.TV’s president and CEO (pictured). “With Nuestra.TV we are uniquely positioned to provide Hispanic cord cutters with a platform that is inclusive and authentic, and informed by content that is culturally and linguistically relevant, informative, and engaging. Nuestra.TV was created for all Latinos in the U.S. including the often overlooked bilingual/bicultural cohort.”

Current films offered on the service include Jackson Gutiérrez’s 2016 Venezuelan crime thriller “Cara o Sello”; Archie Lopez’ 2014 Dominican action comedy “Lotoman 003”; Steve Myung’s 2012 romantic comedy “Anita Ho” (aka “Crazy Broke Asians”) and Julio Roman’s Puerto Rican 2008 thriller “Out of Darkness” (“Fuera de tinieblas”).

Nuestra.TV noted that the U.S. Hispanic population of 62 million is “spending less time watching TV in favor of streaming video, especially ad-supported VOD.” The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this trend, with 22% of Hispanic TV homes cutting the cord in the last three years, it added, citing research that indicates 95% of Hispanics were “likely to continue this habit into the future, using mobile and connected TV, primarily, and co-viewing with members of their households.”

“There is a pent-up demand to see more positive and inspiring stories/voices that reflect the fact that over 65% of Hispanics are U.S. born and pivot effortlessly between their American and Latin cultures,” said Michael Roca, managing director of Omnicom Media Group’s DE&I Investment. “Keen marketers who understand that Hispanics are not monolithic, are also seeking bespoke touchpoints and opportunities to reach this dynamic and elusive audience within authentic and relevant environments.”

Gonzalo Del Fa, president of media planning and buying agency GroupM Multicultural, noted that the Hispanic community had expanded and evolved significantly in embracing on-demand streaming apps over the past few years. “Diversity and inclusion are critical components in today’s media, both on-screen and across storylines, and the media industry is taking note.”

Nuestra.TV, he added, provides “a great opportunity for brands to work with a free OTT offering that will do more than entertain but will educate and inspire across generations and languages.”