‘365 Days: This Day’: Netflix Reveals Trailer, First Look Images and Date for Erotic Thriller Sequel Starring Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone

Netflix has revealed several images and a trailer for “365 Days: This Day,” the sequel to “365 Days,” which was a smash hit for the service. The sequel will stream from Apr. 27.

In the first film, the story of Laura and Massimo ended on a cliffhanger. In the sequel, the beautiful, feisty and smart Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) is back with handsome mob boss Massimo (Michele Morrone) and erotic sparks fly between them.

“365 Days: This Day” Netflix

The new chapter in Laura and Massimo’s relationship includes more steamy encounters along with bitter jealousy and dangerous betrayals as their new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost.

“365 Days: This Day” Netflix

Returning characters include Laura’s best friend and confidante, Olga (Magdalena Lamparska) and Don Massimo’s trusted lieutenant, Domenico (Otar Saralidze) – along with new additions like the handsome newcomer, Nacho (Simone Susinna).

“365 Days: This Day” Netflix

Blanka Lipinska, the author of the successful novels on which the films are based, said: “This is undoubtedly a story about a woman. How we can be naive, blind, how much we love, how we learn from our mistakes and how we have an opportunity to correct them.”

In the second film, Laura will go through a transformation that brings changes in her relationship, according to a Netflix blog. “My hope is that the audience will understand and see Laura’s new independence and how her life is impacted by the decisions she makes,” Lipinska adds.

“365 Days: This Day” Netflix

Sieklucka says: “’This Day’ offers a fresh look at Laura’s character, she’s matured and there’s definitely some surprises. This instalment goes much deeper and tells us more about the relationship between the lovers. She’s stronger in this sequel.”

“365 Days: This Day” Netflix

Morrone said: “I’m beyond excited for fans to find out what is next for Laura and Massimo.”

Lipinska added: “I am proud because I created a story that is now known all over the world, proud of the actors for their dedication towards the project, and proud of the team that worked hard on the film. One thing I can promise you is that it’s not over yet!”

The film is directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, from a screenplay by Mojca Tirs, Blanka Lipińska and Mandes and produced by Ewa Lewandowska and Mandes (Ekipa) and Maciej Kawulski (Open Mind One).

Watch the trailer here: