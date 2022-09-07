Emmys: Best TV-Inspired Cocktail Recipes for Your Viewing Party

If you’re throwing a bash for TV’s big night, here are some ideas for the perfect beverage to celebrate the Emmys.

Waking Dream

Created by Charles Joly and Lauren Paylor

1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka

1.5 oz cold brew concentrate (La Colombe)

.5 oz tea syrup (infused with 2010 Vintage Pu’Erh Caramel & Vanilla Tea & orange zest)

10 drops 20% saline solution

Dash aromatic bitters (Angostura)

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a Boston shaker, shake well with plenty of ice and strain into a chilled martini glass. Grate fresh chocolate over the top. To make infused syrup: simply combine 1 cup sugar with 1 cup water in a pot. Heat gently and stir to dissolve. Infuse with 4 tea bags on lowest heat for 15 minutes (don’t boil). Strain and cool for use. To make saline solution: Combine .5 oz of kosher salt with 3 oz of warm water. Stir until dissolved fully and bottle for use. Garnish with orange peel chocolate.

Only Martinis in the Building

Gigi’s

.75 oz dry vermouth

.25 oz pamplemousse

1.5 oz gin

.5 oz vodka

2 dashes orange bitters

2 dashes angostura bitters

lemon rind twist garnish

Star Game

Matt Landes, Cocktail Academy

1.5 oz Astral Tequila Blanco

1.5 oz blood orange juice

.5 oz fresh lime juice

1 tsp agave nectar

Top with Sparkling Blood Orange Soda

Preparation: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake and strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Top with Sparkling Blood Orange Soda and garnish with dehydrated blood orange wheel.

For group preparation:

9 oz Astral Tequila Blanco

9 oz blood orange Juice

3 oz fresh lime Juice

6 oz agave nectar

Top with Sparkling Blood Orange Soda

“Bottle Episode” Nick Wiesner

Bottle Episode

Recommended by Kendall Jenner

1.5 oz 818 Tequila Blanco

.75 oz Hibiscus Tea

.75 oz lime juice

.25 oz Rosemary Syrup

Pinch of Flaky Sea Salt (optional)

Preparation: Combine ingredients except for salt and shake over ice. Strain and serve in a coupe glass with ice and top with a pinch of flaky sea salt. Garnish with a hibiscus flower and/or a sprig of rosemary.

If cocktails aren’t of interest, make a Rosemary Syrup and Hibiscus Tea: For the syrup, combine 1 cup

of sugar, 1 cup of water and several rosemary sprigs in a small saucepan over medium-high heat until the sugar dissolves. Remove from heat, cover and steep for 30 minutes, then strain. For the tea, bring 1 cup of water and 1 oz of dried hibiscus flowers to a boil, steep for three minutes or more to taste. Strain out all solids. Allow the syrup and the tea time to cool before use.

The Morning Dram Espresso Martini

Served at The Flatiron Room

1.5 oz Reyka Vodka

1 oz Rye Barrel Aged Coffee

.5 oz Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur

.5 oz simple syrup

Expressed lemon peel and 3 coffee bean garnish

Mystic Charmer

1.5 oz Brother’s Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey

.5 oz lemon juice

.5 oz Honey Syrup

ginger ale

Preparation: Measure all ingredients except for ginger ale with jigger and pour into shaker. Add ice to shaker and shake for 15 seconds. Strain into glass over fresh ice. Top off with ginger ale. Stir and garnish with lemon wheel.

Golden Girl mocktail

Golden Girl mocktail

Boisson

50 ml Melati Fresh

120 ml Betty Buzz Lemon Lime

Dash of ginger syrup and

muddle with 1 basil leaf

Garnish with fresh mint sprig

Serve very chilled either strained or over ice.

Euphoric

Crafted by Kariza Ratliff at Bar Lis

Muddle mint and fresh jalapeño slices

1.5oz tequila

1oz fresh lime juice

.25oz pineapple juice

.5oz simple syrup

.5oz Butterfly pea flower infused mandarin Napoleon float

Garnish: with purple borage blossoms

Preparation: Muddle mint and jalapeños; Add tequila, lime, pineapple juice, simple over ice and shake. Strain over fresh ice into a Collins glass and top with butterfly pea flower float. Garnish with borage blossoms.

Red Carpet Negroni

Campari

1 part Strawberry-infused Campari

1 part Bulldog Gin

1 part 1757 Vermouth di Torino Rosso

Garnish with an orange slice and strawberry