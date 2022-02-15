ZDF Enterprises Takes On Distribution of ‘Between Two Worlds’ (EXCLUSIVE)

ZDF Enterprises, to be rebranded ZDF Studios in April, has snagged worldwide distribution rights to the topical post-WWII dramatic series “Between Two Worlds” (“Ein Hauch Von Amerika”).

Skein is set in a fictional German town in the ’50s where a robust U.S. military presence is impacting the lives of its people, in particular the two young friends Marie and Erika, whose relationships with their family, community and each other are put to the test by the presence of a U.S. army base.

Commented Sebastian Krekeler, director ZDFE.drama, ZDF Enterprises: “The clash of different cultures and the defence of a free society is more topical than ever. Racism and anti-Semitism, emancipation and civil rights, tradition versus new beginnings – many of the conflicts that were fought back then are far from over today.”

“‘Between Two Worlds’ is entertaining and at the same time provokes thought about issues that still concern us today,” he added.

Drama is a highlight among the various projects that the distribution-production unit of mega German broadcaster ZDF handles in all genres, including comedies, dramas, crime-suspense, romantic and family.

Among its other sales highlights are “Stories to Stay Awake,” the reboot of 1960s Spanish anthology horror series by Chicho Ibañez Serrador and family saga series “White Night.” It is also promoting the returning seasons of hit drama series “Hamburg Dockland,” “Top Dog,” “Sloborn” and “The Crimson Rivers.”

Available in two formats, “Between Two Worlds” was produced by FFP New Media in co-production with ARD, SWR, Degeto, NDR, WDR. Simone Höller and Michael Smeaton served as executive producers.

The series clinched a market share of 14.5% (4.4 million viewers) after it bowed on German pubcaster Das Erste on Dec. 1, 2021.

“Between Two Worlds” was nominated for the Prix Europa in the TV fiction category and for the Rheingold Audience Award.

Based on the eponymous novel “Ein Hauch von Amerika” by Petra Grill, the series stars Elisa Schlott, Reomy D. Mpeho, Franziska Brandmeier, Jonas Nay, Dietmar Bär, Anna Schudt, Julia Koschitz, Philippe Brenninkmeyer, Samuel Finzi, among others.

In January, ZDF Enterprises closed a number of pacts with Asian buyers for new Scandinavian and Russian series, among them “Agatha Christie’s Hjerson,” “Sherlock: The Russian Chronicles” and “Top Dog.”