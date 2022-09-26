Queer Superhero Project at Cartoon Forum Promotes Diversity in Animation

Hotly anticipated LGBT-inclusive superhero animation project “My Superhero Husband” didn’t disappoint at this year’s Cartoon Forum, where the team delivered a pitch perfect pitch that drew enthusiasm from the large crowd gathered at the event.

A witty, heartwarming superhero romcom in 2D about the troubles of juggling a job as a superhero, a husband, and a cat, the 10 x 22-minute series is the brainchild of Greek authors Alex Tagali and Mikaela Deligianni.

“Whenever you see queer characters on TV nowadays, it’s all about how they’re scared about it, or how they are coming out, or it’s centered around their queerness, and we wanted to make a series that had a lot of love and casual everyday life between a queer couple, but where the focus was not the fact that they are gay,” Tagali told Variety.

Aimed at a 12+ audience, the series tells the story of Cynthis and Joule, a couple of superheroes with two very different personalities: while transman Cynthis likes to curl up with a good book after spending the day saving the world, Joule loves basking in the spotlight and engaging in product placement with his face plastered on giant billboards all over town. The team is also exploring brand partnerships as a source of funding for their series.

Born from a project presented back at the 2019 edition of Cartoon Springboard – a training event that offers mentoring to young animation talent – “My Superhero Husband” is produced by Greece’s Funny Tales, which means the project would benefit from the country’s 40% tax rebate.

It is co-produced by Berlin-based The Alphabet Initiative, repped by G Beaudin, a former child actor of Native American heritage who says representation in animation is vital.

“A project like this gives kids an opportunity. I didn’t have this opportunity: I wasn’t able to reach out to Indigenous children. I was told not to tell people I was Indigenous – they went with my last name, which is French – and the suicide rate among this group is so high. Casual representation matters, especially with young trans people, and having a trans superhero character is life changing,” he said.

A Balkan Animation Pitching Forum laureate, “My Superhero Husband” also picked up the Disney+ pitch prize at this year’s Mifa market in Annecy.