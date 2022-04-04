France Televisions Buys Award-Winning Series ‘Jasmine & Jambo’ from Dandelooo

Emmy Award-winning French toon production-distribution label Dandelooo has clinched a deal with pubcaster France Télévisions for Spanish award-winning 2D animated series “Jasmine & Jambo.”

Targeting both upper preschoolers and parents, and bursting with musical notes and humor, “Jasmine & Jambo” is a 27-part series, produced by Barcelona-based company Teidees and Catalan broadcaster Televisió de Catalunya.

Directed by Teidees co-founder Silvia Cortés, the show won best international series at the Festival Ecran Jeunesse and was nominated for the Quality in Children’s TV Worldwide award at Prix Jeunesse International.

Ensuring a premier broadcast platform, “Jasmine & Jambo” will join the France Télévisions kids and family lineup, available first on streamer Okko from the Fete de la Musique – Music Day – in France on June 21.

Also, onboard to bring the music series to Canadian kids are educational networks TFO and Knowledge. RTS has bought it in Switzerland, Arte Editions in France, and UR in Sweden.

In the series, Jasmine and Jambo are two friends who share a passion for music. They love music so much that everything they do is related to it. And they live in the perfect place: Soundland, a surreal land where music reigns.

Dandelooo has started the series’ Season 2 production, scheduled to be available by last quarter this year.

“We are so pleased to see that this wonderful and magical series, entirely devoted to music in a fun way, is already conquering the hearts of buyers around the world,” Emmanuèle Pétry Sirvin, co-founder of Dandelooo, said in a statement.

Dandelooo’s productions take in hybrid pre-school series “The Treehouse Stories,” with three seasons on air and a fourth in production and two theatrical films, which won an International Emmy Kids Award in 2017, plus series “Chico Chica Boumba,” commissioned by M6, and the animated feature film “Houdini.”

The Paris-based animation house has just licensed the TV show “Mum Is Pouring Rain,” winner of a Jury Award for a TV Special at the Annecy Animation Festival in 2021, to Canal Plus, and “Stinky Dog” to France Télévisions and Catalonia’s TV3.