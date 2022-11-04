RomaDrama to Bring Hallmark Favorites Tyler Hynes, Ryan Paevey and More to Chicago for Exclusive Christmas Event

RomaDrama is ringing in Christmas in Chicago. The organization, which recently brought dozens of romantic comedy actors to RomaDrama Live! to Palm Beach, Florida, will host RomaDrama Christmas on Dec. 2-3 at the Drake Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.

Per the press release, “RomaDrama Christmas is bringing together the charm, spirit, and sentiments of the holiday season with fan-favorite actors best known for their roles in romantic dramas and seasonal programming for an experience unlike any they’ve done before.”

Fan-favorites Tyler Hynes, Ryan Paevey, Brooke D’Orsay, Paul Campbell are confirmed to attend while Andrew Walker is tentatively scheduled to appear due to filming. Additional talent to be announced.

Ticket holders will have access to an early screening of Paevey and D’Orsay’s 2022 Hallmark Channel movie, “A Fabled Holiday” on Friday, Dec. 2, followed by a Q&A with the stars. On Friday night, the RomaDrama Christmas gala will give attendees a chance to dress up in festive attire, mix and mingle with the guests and take photos.

Ryan Paevey and Brooke D’Orsay in “A Fabled Holiday.” Marcel Williams

Saturday, Dec. 3, will begin with a “Grown-Up Christmas Breakfast with Santa” followed by an interactive matinee screening of Hallmark Channel’s “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” starring Campbell, Hynes and Walker. The actors will provide commentary and share behind the scenes extras and bloopers during the screening.

The VIP experience will allow fans to “engage closely with their favorite stars, win prizes offered by celebrity guests, collect swag, and gather with other loyal fans, all while making priceless memories.”

There are three different tickets available for purchase for the weekend event. Saturday’s Grown-Up Christmas Breakfast with Santa cost $349; Friday night’s Christmas Gala tickets are $399. Fans can attend the entire weekend experience for $699. Tickets are available for purchase now at RomaDrama.com. As Hallmark Channel’s Christmas gift to fans, the screenings are complimentary to attendees.

RomaDrama held their first VIP event in Nashville in 2021, followed by a second celebrity experience in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2022. Past attendees include Trevor Donovan, Danica McKellar, Erin Cahill, Wes Brown, Neal Bledsoe, Rob Mayes, Eric Mabius, Lily Anne Harrison, Jesse Metcalfe and more.