New York Comic Con’s Must-See Panels, From ‘Teen Wolf’ to ‘Back to the Future’ Reunion

As the East Coast’s largest pop culture convention, the annual New York Comic Con (NYCC) is a space for comic, film and TV enthusiasts alike to find community in fandoms — all while in the city that never sleeps.

This year, the convention returns to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from Oct. 6-9 with a stacked lineup of panels, exhibitions and exclusive VIP experiences.

Similar to last year’s hybrid format, attendees have the choice of purchasing tickets at $22.75 a piece for digital access to the event’s in-person programming. Panels in major convention halls will be streamed over live video, while audio streams will be available for smaller rooms.

ReedPop, the company behind the production of NYCC, released a full schedule for the four-day event. And though there’s hundreds of options to choose from across a vast spectrum of fan bases, we’ve highlighted the most exciting panels you’re not going to want to miss. (All times below are in ET.)

“Ghosts” Exclusive Screening and Panel (Oct. 6 at 2 p.m., Main Stage) — CBS’ supernatural sitcom, “Ghosts,” adapted from a British series with the same title, is approaching its second season — details of which will be discussed by cast members and executive producers at the panel after a first look at a brand new, yet-to-be-aired episode.

HBO Max’s “Velma” (Oct. 6 at 3:30 p.m., Main Stage) — Executive producer Mindy Kaling and showrunner Charlie Grandy will give fans an early peek at the pilot of “Velma,” Warner Bros. Animation’s upcoming adult comedy spinoff of the Scooby-Doo franchise. The series follows the origin story of the Mystery Inc. gang’s nerdiest (and we’ll say it — hottest) member, Velma Dinkley, who is also voiced by Kaling.

HBO Max and BBC One’s “His Dark Materials” (Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m., Main Stage) — With a third and final season on the horizon, executive producers Jane Tranter and Dan McCulloch will join cast members Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson and James McAvoy for a preemptive look at the series’ dramatic conclusion and a conversation moderated by Emily Aslanian, senior editor of TV Guide Magazine.

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” (Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., Main Stage) — Adapted from Anne Rice’s trilogy “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” AMC will debut a new gothic romance series called “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” in early 2023. Executive producers and cast will walk through the development phase of the series and talk with fellow bookworms about transforming Rice’s characters from the written word to a visual medium.

World Premiere – “Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm” (Oct. 6 at 8:30 p.m., Main Stage) — “Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm,” an action-packed mystery-adventure adapted from an Adult Swim series, will premiere at the NYCC Main Stage ahead of its November release date. The screening will be followed by an audience Q&A with key crew and cast members like Carey Means and Dana Snyder, who both starred in the original “Aqua Teen Hunger Force.”

Dan Harmon Presents “Krapopolis” (Oct. 7 at 11 a.m., Main Stage) — Dan Harmon, co-creator of the hit Adult Swim series “Rick and Morty,” will discuss the process of making his next animated sit-com, “Krapopolis.” The ongoing project is set to premiere in 2023, but fans of Harmon can expect to get a taste of the series with the approaching Nov. 27 release date of a special preview episode.

“American Born Chinese” (Oct. 7 at 2 p.m., Main Stage) — For Disney fanatics of all ages, this panel is a must-see, featuring an audience Q&A with the cast and creative team behind “American Born Chinese,” Disney+’s upcoming original series. The filmmakers will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the animation process for the anticipated coming-of-age, action-comedy, which is based off of a graphic novel by Chinese American author Gene Luen Yang.

“Teen Wolf: The Movie” & “Wolf Pack” (Oct. 7 at 6 p.m., Main Stage) — Following massive success from 2011 to 2017 as creator and head writer of the hit show “Teen Wolf,” Jeff Davis is going back to his roots with two new spinoffs of the series. At the panel, Davis will discuss the coming debut of his newest series, “Wolf Pack,” as well as details about the release of “Teen Wolf: The Movie.” He will be joined by cast members of both the new film and series.

Prime Video Presents: “The Peripheral” (Oct. 8 at 11 a.m., Main Stage) — NYCC attendees can expect to get a first look at “The Peripheral,” a sci-fi thriller series based on a William Gibson novel, ahead of the show’s Oct. 21 release on Amazon Prime Video. Series stars like Chloë Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor and Gary Carr will engage in a dialogue about the show alongside creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith, executive producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan and director Vincenzo Natali.

“Smallville” Cast Reunion (Oct. 8 at 12:30 p.m., Main Stage) — Two decades after the show’s 2001 debut, cast members of “Smallville” such as Tom Welling, Erica Durance, Kristin Kreuk and John Glover will reunite at the NYCC Main Stage. The reason? To celebrate the 10-year history of the popular superhero action show that helped provide new depth to the iconic DC Comics character Clark Kent — better known as Superman.

A Conversation with the Crows and Leigh Bardugo (Oct. 8 at 2 p.m., Main Stage) — Cast members like Amita Suman, Freddy Carter and Kit Young from the Netflix series “Shadow & Bone” will analyze the show’s first season with Leigh Bardugo, author of the “Shadow and Bone” trilogy on which the television series is based. Fans can also expect to hear about the second season, which wrapped filming in June.

“The Walking Dead” (Oct. 8 at 5 p.m., Main Stage) — The cast and creative team of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” will dive into the final episodes of the zombie-survival drama, which has aired for over a decade and spans 11 seasons. By the time of the convention, the last eight episodes of the season will already be available on AMC and AMC+ (starting Oct. 2 in the U.S.), though fans can expect hints toward the series finale, which will be released in November.

“Back to the Future” Reunion (Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m., Main Stage) — Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, stars of the “Back to the Future” trilogy, are reuniting for an audience Q&A at the NYCC Main Stage. Fox (now 61) and Lloyd (now 83) will reflect on their experience playing the iconic roles of Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett “Doc” Brown.