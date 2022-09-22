Martin Short and Shania Twain in Final Talks to Join ‘Beauty and the Beast’ TV Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Martin Short and Shania Twain are in final talks to join ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast” special.

Sources tell Variety that Short would play Lumière while Twain will take on the role of Mrs. Potts in “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.”

The news comes just days after Variety exclusively reported that David Alan Grier will play the role of Cogsworth in the production. Previously announced cast members include Oscar winner H.E.R. as Belle, Grammy winner Josh Groban as Beast and Joshua Henry as Gaston. EGOT legend Rita Moreno will serve as the show’s narrator in the live-action/animated hybrid production.

The Hamish Hamilton-directed special will be filmed live and feature never-before-seen musical performances. Jamal Sims is serving as executive producer and choreographer. Set design is by Julio Himede with costumes by Marina Toybina (“The Masked Singer”).

Jon M. Chu is executive producing the special, which is being produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere.

The special will premiere Dec. 15 on ABC and stream on Disney+ the next day.

The original 1991 Disney film was the first animated movie to be nominated for a best picture Oscar. It took home Academy Awards for original score and original song. Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman wrote the film’s songs. The movie was dedicated to Ashman after he died of AIDS-related illnesses six months before the feature’s release.

A live-action adaptation, directed by Bill Condon and starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor and Emma Thompson, was released in 2017.