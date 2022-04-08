How Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ Will Divide the Cast Between Lead and Supporting Emmy Nominees (EXCLUSIVE)

Showtime has finalized its plans on how to submit the cast of breakout hit “Yellowjackets” for Emmy consideration — and it comes down to which generation the star is in. Variety has learned exclusively that Showtime plans to submit Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis and Melanie Lynskey in the lead drama actress field. Cypress, Ricci, Lewis and Lynskey portray the adult versions of the girls in the show.

Meanwhile, the actresses that play the teenage versions of their characters — Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher and Samantha Hanratty — will be submitted for supporting actress drama.

The horror drama flashes back and forth between two periods: One, the aftermath of a plane crash, as the members of a high school girls’ soccer team have to fend for themselves; the other, in their adult lives, as they deal with the trauma of that experience.

One of the daunting questions has been the campaign strategy for the sprawling ensemble of actresses, many of which have equal narrative agencies to the tale. “Yellowjackets” is a good example of a show with multiple storylines, and in this case, timeframes.

The thriller has already picked up some early notices on the awards circuit. As Shauna, Lynskey has received individual accolades from the performers, such as her win from the Critics Choice Awards in March. With a very competitive field ahead that will likely include frontrunners such as Zendaya (“Euphoria”) and Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Lynskey could be the best shot for “Yellowjackets” in leading attention. In addition, Lynskey also is in the running fpr lead actress limited nom via Hulu’s upcoming “Candy.”

Then there’s Ricci, as the awkward but devilishly intoxicating Misty, considered one of the show’s fan favorites. Likely one of the toughest calls to make on a category submission, she’ll be hoping there could be room for her, alongside co-stars Lewis, a previous nominee for the miniseries “Hysterical Blindness” (2002), and Cypress.

When it comes to the younger actresses, they’ll also be trying to navigate vote-splitting issues. However, in a category with eight slots available — as opposed to lead actress drama with only six — anything is possible. Hanratty as young Misty and Savoy Brown as Taissa might have the best shots at recognition. Especially Savoy Brown, who has an impressive breakout year, including her role in blockbuster success “Scream” (2022).

As one of the most popular and acclaimed freshman series of the year, “Yellowjackets” is poised to garner much attention from the TV Academy voters as possible, after a lackluster showing for Showtime at the Emmys last year. Along with spearheading other first-year drama vehicles such as Dan Futterman’s “American Rust” with Jeff Daniels and Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet’s “The Man Who Fell to Earth” with Chiwetel Ejiofor, the premium cable network stands a good chance at landing multiple noms. (The network’s other high hopes include “The First Lady,” starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, in limited/anthology series.)

No official word yet on episode submissions or focuses for writing and directing categories, but expect to see Karyn Kusama, who helmed the pilot episode, in the thick of the race.

“Yellowjackets” garnered four million viewers across Showtime’s multiple platforms for the premiere episode on Nov. 14, with numbers continuing to grow since then. “Yellowjackets” was created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson and co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco, who also executive produces. Showtime renewed the thriller for a second season back in December.

