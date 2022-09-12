‘The Great’ Star Nicholas Hoult Talks Character’s Growth From ‘Sex Slave’ Days on Emmys Carpet

Nicholas Hoult had some interesting insight to share about the evolution of Emperor Peter III, his character on Hulu’s “The Great.” Hoult shared his thoughts with Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin during Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV.

“He’s now a doting father, which is the transition for most sex slaves, I think,” Hoult said during the red carpet interview. “It’s an examination of Catherine and his relationship, and Elle [Fanning] is such a wonderful actress, we have a lot of fun.”

Hoult referred to the long-spanning relationship between the show’s two main characters, which has evolved drastically over the course of the show’s two-season run. Both Hoult and Fanning are nominated for their performances at Monday’s Primetime Emmy Awards, for lead actor and actress in a comedy series, respectively.

At the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which took place on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, “The Great” took home the award for outstanding period costumes.

“The Great” follows the rule of Fanning’s Catherine the Great’s rule as the Last Empress of Russia during the late 1700s. Fanning arrived to the award ceremony’s red carpet on Monday evening wearing a dress designed by Sharon Long, one of the show’s Emmy-winning costume designers at last weekend’s ceremony.

The show’s second season debuted on Hulu last November and received acclaim for its humor and “anti-historical” approach. In early January, Hulu announced that it has renewed the show for a third season, with its release date to be announced in the near future.