Television Academy Elects Board of Governors Members for New Two-Year Terms

There’s a new Board in town. The Television Academy is set to reveal the names of the newly-elected governors who will serve a two-year term. Many are first-timers. The approximately 70 board members include two representatives from each of the Academy’s approximately 31 peer groups, as well its officers.

The members announced on Friday will serve two-year terms between Jan. 1, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2024. Per the Academy, “More than half of those elected are new to the Academy’s boardroom and represent diverse talent and professions across the industry.”

Here are the returning Board of Governors members, back for a second term, and the peer group they represent: Wendy Aylsworth (Science & Technology); Nikki Carbonetta (Makeup Artists/Hairstylists); Tony Carey (Producers); Jill Dickerson (Reality Programming); Jo DiSante (Television Executives); Joe Earle, CAS (Sound); Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh (Los Angeles Area); Luke Reichle (Costume Design & Supervision); Jeff Russo (Music); Derek Spears (Special Visual Effects); Kim Taylor-Coleman, CSA (Casting Directors); and Steve Viola (Motion & Title Design).

And here are the 16 elected governors who join for their first ever term inside the TV Academy: Bobbi Banks (Sound Editors), Eric Becker (Lighting, Camera & Technical Arts); Mary Lou Belli (Directors);Hillary Bibicoff (Professional Representatives); Patrick Cady, ASC (Cinematographers); Lamb Chamberlin (Animation); Megan Chao (Documentary Programming); Tessandra Chavez (Choreography); Yvette Cobarrubias (Commercials); David Hartle (Production Executives); Christina Lee (Public Relations); Robert M. Malachowski Jr., ACE (Picture Editors); Lynn Renee Maxcy (Writers); Eddie Perez (Stunts); Gloria Ponce (Children’s Programming); and Kimberly Wannop (Art Directors/Set Decorators).

Back for a new two-year terms after a multiple-year break are Eva Basler (Daytime Programming) and Kate Linder (Performers).

Meanwhile, one peer group that hasn’t yet chosen its leader is the new Emerging Media Programming Peer Group, which has been reworked, with new membership requirements (effective Jan. 1, 2023) In accordance with the renaming of the Interactive Media Peer Group as the Emerging Media Programming Peer Group. New membership requirements go into effect Jan. 1, 2023; elections for that Peer Group will take place between Dec. 5 and Dec. 19, 2022.