Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy Tried to Crack a ‘Stranger Things’-‘Deadpool’ Crossover: ‘It’s On the Table’

Hawkins, Indiana might soon be invaded by the Merc With A Mouth.

On the Emmys red carpet on Sept. 12, Variety‘s Marc Malkin spoke with “Stranger Things” executive producer and director Shawn Levy about developing the incoming “Stranger Things” Cinematic Universe.

“Yes, we are building out the STCU, and now that I’m spending time with [chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment] Kevin Feige, I’m learning a lot about how to manage a universe,” he said. “So I’m taking those skills and applying them to the STCU.”

Beyond “Stranger Things,” Levy is set to direct the upcoming third Deadpool film. When asked if there could be a crossover between the two properties, Levy had a surprising answer.

“Funnily enough, [“Deadpool” star] Ryan [Reynolds] and I were trying to figure out how in the world could we do a ‘Deadpool’-‘Stranger Things’ crossover,” he said. “We haven’t cracked it yet, but it’s on the table.”

In terms of upcoming projects in the STCU, the Duffer Brothers are working on a spinoff series, as well as a stage play.

“Matt and Ross are an exceptionally unique talent with a vision so crisp and clear,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix, when announcing the STCU. “They are all about the details — it’s no accident that ‘Stranger Things’ has pierced the zeitgeist to become the epic pop culture phenomenon it is today. We’re excited to continue telling new stories with them as they grow Upside Down Pictures and to welcome Hilary [Leavitt] as creative partner.”

