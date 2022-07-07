‘Severance,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ Lead Streaming Nominees for 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards

Apple TV+ led both the comedy and drama fields when it comes to nominations for the Hollywood Critics Association’s 2nd annual HCA TV Awards in streaming. The outlet’s “Severance” 12 nominations; “Ted Lasso” was next with 11 (or 12 total, if you include the animated short “Ted Lasso Presents: The Missing Christmas Mustache”). “Severance” was recognized for streaming drama series, actor, actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, directing and writing. “Ted Lasso” was nominated for streaming comedy series, actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, directing and writing; “Ted Lasso Presents: The Missing Christmas Mustache” was nommed for short form animated series.

The HCA TV Awards are unique in featuring several drama and comedy categories for both broadcast and cable. And it’s also unique for splitting broadcast/cable and streaming into separate nominations and ceremonies. The streaming nominees will be announced later this afternoon.

Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and Hulu’s “Dopesick” each landed nine nominations. Other major nominees included Netflix’s “Squid Game” with seven, Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty,” Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout,” HBO Max’s “Hacks,” Disney+’s “Loki” FX’s Hulu-only series “Under the Banner of Heaven,” all with six.

The HCA’s broadcast network and cable awards will be held at The Beverly Hilton on Saturday, August 13, 2022, while the streaming event will take place the next night, on Sunday, August 14. Here are all the streaming nominees for night two of the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards:

Best Streaming Series, Drama

Loki (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Best Streaming Series, Comedy

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in The Building (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Best Streaming Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

Maid (Netflix)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

The Dropout (Hulu)

The Staircase (HBO Max)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu)

Best Streaming Movie

Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Fresh (Hulu)

I Want You Back (Prime Video)

Kimi (HBO Max)

The Fallout (HBO Max)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (Roku)

Best Comedy or Standup Special

Bo Burnham: The Inside Outtakes (YouTube)

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (Netflix)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

Ricky Gervais: SuperNature (Netflix)

Tig Notaro: Drawn (HBO)

Best International Series

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Lupin (Netflix)

Money Heist (Le Casa de Papel) (Netflix)

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Streaming Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (Netflix)

George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO Max)

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Netflix)

Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks (Prime Video)

LuLaRich (Prime Video)

McCartney 3, 2, 1 (Hulu)

Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+)

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

What Happened, Brittany Murphy (HBO Max)

Best Streaming Documentary Television Movie

Britney vs. Spears (Netflix)

Lucy & Desi (Prime Video)

Mary J. Blige’s My Life (Prime Video)

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (Disney+)

Our Father (Netflix)

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known (HBO Max)

The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (Netflix)

Best Streaming Reality Show or Competition Series

Legendary (HBO Max)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+)

Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock)

Best Streaming Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO Max)

Murderville (Netflix)

South Park: Post Covid (Paramount+)

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Kids in the Hall (Prime Video)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie

Arcane (Netflix)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Central Park (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Undone (Prime Video)

What If? (Disney+)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV+)

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Ming-Na Wen, The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Simone Ashley, Bridgerton (Netflix)

Victoria Pedretti, You (Netflix)

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV+)

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Henry Cavill, The Witcher (Netflix)

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (Netflix)

Penn Badgley, You (Netflix)

Tom Ellis, Lucifer (Netflix)

Tom Hiddleston, Loki (Disney+)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Elle Fanning, The Great (Hulu)

Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye (Disney+)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Kat Dennings, Dollface (Hulu)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Tiffany Haddish, The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

John Cena, Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Keegan-Michael Key, Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Nicholas Hoult, The Great (Hulu)

Rhys Darby, Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Sam Richardson, The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu)

Anne Hathaway, WeCrashed (Apple TV+)

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Fresh (Hulu)

Elle Fanning, The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

Jessica Biel, Candy (Hulu)

Lily James, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Margaret Qualley, Maid (Netflix)

Toni Collette, The Staircase (HBO Max)

Best Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu)

Colin Firth, The Staircase (HBO Max)

Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu)

Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight (Disney+)

Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Sebastian Stan, Fresh (Hulu)

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

Dichen Lachman, Severance (Apple TV+)

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game (Netflix)

Maya Hawke, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Patricia Arquette, Severance (Apple TV+)

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Sophia Di Martino, Loki (Disney+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christopher Walken, Severance (Apple TV+)

Joe Keery, Stranger Things (Netflix)

John Turturro, Severance (Apple TV+)

Owen Wilson, Loki (Disney+)

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game (Netflix)

Tramell Tillman, Severance (Apple TV+)

Zach Cherry, Severance (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Amy Ryan, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ariana DeBose, Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Florence Pugh, Hawkeye (Disney+)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Ben Schwartz, The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO Max)

Taika Waititi, Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Andie MacDowell, Maid (Netflix)

Chloë Sevigny, The Girl From Plainville (Hulu)

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu)

Juno Temple, The Offer (Paramount+)

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick (Hulu)

Laurie Metcalf, The Dropout (Hulu)

Melanie Lynskey, Candy (Hulu)

Rosario Dawson, Dopesick (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Ethan Hawke, Moon Knight (Disney+)

Matthew Goode, The Offer (Paramount+)

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick (Hulu)

Naveen Andrews, The Dropout (Hulu)

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick (Hulu)

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Will Poulter, Dopesick (Hulu)

Wyatt Russell, Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu)

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama

Chris Mundy, Ozark “A Hard Way to Go” (Netflix)

Dan Erickson, Severance “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

David E. Kelly, Nine Perfect Strangers “Ever After” (Prime Video)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game “One Lucky Day” (Netflix)

Kerry Ehrin & Scott Troy, The Morning Show “La Amara Vita” (Apple TV+)

Michael Waldron, Loki “Glorious Purpose” (Disney+)

Soo Hugh, Pachinko “Chapter One” (Apple TV+)

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (Netflix)

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama

Aoife McArdle, Severance “The You You Are” (Apple TV+)

Ben Stiller, Severance “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game “Red Light, Green Light” (Netflix)

Jason Bateman, Ozark “A Hard Way to Go” (Netflix)

Kate Herron, Loki “Journey into Mystery” (Disney+)

M. Night Shyamalan, Servant “Donkey” (Apple TV+)

Shawn Levy, Stranger Things “Chapter Four: Dear Billy” (Netflix)

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (Netflix)

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Bill Wrubel, Ted Lasso “Rainbow” (Apple TV+)

Christopher Miller, The Afterparty “Maggie” (Apple TV+)

Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio, Schmigadoon! “Schmigadoon” (Apple TV+)

James Gunn, Peacemaker “It’s Cow or Never” (HBO Max)

Jane Becker, Ted Lasso “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Apple TV+)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks “The One, The Only” (HBO Max)

Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs “Fuckin’ Rez Dogs” (FX on Hulu)

Steve Martin, John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building “True Crime” (Hulu)

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building “The Boy From 6B” (Hulu)

Christopher Miller, The Afterparty “Yasper” (Apple TV+)

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso “Inverting the Pyramid of Success” (Apple TV+)

Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building “True Crime” (Hulu)

Lucia Aniello, Hacks “There Will Be Blood” (HBO Max)

M.J. Delaney, Ted Lasso “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Apple TV+)

Sterlin Harjo, Reservation Dogs “Hunting” (FX on Hulu)

Taika Waititi, Our Flag Means Death “Pilot” (HBO Max)

Best Writing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Antonio Campos, The Staircase “911” (HBO Max)

Danny Strong, Dopesick “The People vs Purdue Pharma” (Hulu)

Dustin Lance Black, Under the Banner of Heaven “When God Was Love” (FX on Hulu)

Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout “I’m In A Hurry” (Hulu)

Jeremy Slater, Moon Knight “The Goldfish Problem” (Disney+)

Lauryn Kahn, Fresh (Hulu)

Liz Hannah & Patrick MacManus, The Girl from Plainville, “Star-Crossed Lovers and Things Like That” (Hulu)

Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven “Unbroken Circle” (HBO Max)

Best Directing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Craig Gillespie, Pam & Tommy “I Love You, Tommy” (Hulu)

Danny Strong, Dopesick “The People vs Purdue Pharma” (Hulu)

Hiro Murai, Station Eleven “Wheel of Fire” (HBO Max)

Isabel Sandoval, Under the Banner of Heaven “Revelation” (FX on Hulu)

Lake Bell, Pam & Tommy “The Master Beta” (Hulu)

Liz Hannah, The Girl From Plainville “Talking is Healing” (Hulu)

Michael Showalter, The Dropout “Green Juice” (Hulu)

Mimi Cave, Fresh (Hulu)

Best Animated Short Form Series

Love, Death + Robots (Netflix)

Olaf Presents (Disney+)

Smiling Friends (Adult Swim)

Ted Lasso Presents: The Missing Christmas Mustache (Apple TV+)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (Prime Video)

The Wheel of Time: Origins (Prime Video)

Best Short Form Live-Action Series

Betsy & Irv (ESPN)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)

Cooper’s Bar (AMC)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Mamas (Roku)

State of the Union (Sundance TV)