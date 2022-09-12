‘Saturday Night Live’ Producer Lorne Michaels on the Upcoming ‘Transition’ Year and Plan to Add Four New Castmembers

“Saturday Night Live” is about to enter another “transition year,” Lorne Michaels told reporters in the Emmys media center on Monday, moments after picking up another win for variety sketch series.

Michaels said the show, which enters its 48th season in October, will announce four new cast members next week. Longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney announced their exits last spring, shortly before the season’s final show. Earlier this month, three more cast members — Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari — departed the show.

Michaels said the transition actually would have happened a few years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic kept the existing cast longer than expected. “ [COVID[ interfered with the natural order of things I think people might have left earlier, but there was no place to go… And there’s nothing after the show except to go home!”

Michaels credited the close camaraderie among cast members that transpired during the past few years, including the at-home shows that were produced in the early days of the pandemic.

“I think that there was just a bonding,” he said . “And we did those at home shows, So there was an intimacy and a bond, a connection between the audience and this group. And I think we just I couldn’t imagine the world without that whole team. So we just kept going.

“And this will be a transition year,” he added. “The change yours are always difficult. But also really exciting.”

This represented the sixth straight win in variety sketch for “Saturday Night Live,” which was up against just one other nominee: “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” But Michaels said he still didn’t take his wins for granted.

“It’s always something of a surprise because remember, we’re going into season 48,” he said. “And at least three or four times in each decade, we don’t either get nominated or we don’t win, so you never really know. Also we’re in New York, so we don’t have that kind of feedback that you have out here. But I think we are really proud of the work. It’s always a good feeling.”

NBC earlier today announced a premiere date for “Saturday Night Live’s” 48th season, which will return on October 1. The premiere episode’s host and musical guest will be announced at another date.