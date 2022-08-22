Quinta Brunson Doesn’t Have a Secret Sauce, She Did the Hard Work — And It Paid Off With ‘Abbott Elementary’



One of the most popular activations at San Diego Comic-Con wasn’t for a superhero movie or even a genre series. The line for the “Abbott Elementary” installation, which allowed fans to visit a replica of the show’s set, snaked down the block in front of the Hilton Bayfront hotel. It’s not your typical Comic-Con style show, with one major exception: It’s a buzzy show with a growing fanbase.

For a network comedy to earn as much attention in the year of our TV gods 2022 is a miracle. And it takes a once-in-a-generation talent to pull it off. Which is why we can’t stop raving about Quinta Brunson. As Variety noted last month, Brunson made Emmy history by scoring three Emmy nominations for “Abbott”: Outstanding comedy series, lead comedy actress and comedy writing (for the show’s pilot) — making her the first Black woman to earn three major comedy nods in the same year.

“I would love to say that I had the full handle on Quinta’s secret sauce,” says Warner Bros. TV Group chairman Channing Dungey. “What I will say is that she has a sort of innate ability to create characters that are fully three dimensional, that are accessible and relatable, and at the same time, really pinpoint what’s funny.”

It’s been exciting to watch the rise of Brunson, from producing videos for Instagram and BuzzFeed to moving on to “iZombie,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “Miracle Workers” and then hitting it big with “Abbott Elementary.”

“Quinta is a doer,” Dungey adds. “She was working in every form and every medium that she could. She was working as a writer, she was doing sketch comedy. She was doing acting roles in other people’s projects. This is very much is the product of all of her hard work and effort. She’s definitely somebody who has put in the 10,000 hours, as they say.”

Dungey says the freshman year success of “Abbott Elementary” reminds her of how “Modern Family” was an immediate success when it launched in 2009. And just like that show, “Abbott” has been touted as a reminder that broadcast TV still has some mojo left in it.

“This underscores the fact that it’s not about the platform, it’s about the storytelling. Sure I acknowledge the fact that many of the audiences have found the show on Hulu, and that’s fine,” Dungey says. “But I think part of the reason that this had such reach from the beginning is that it was on a broadcast network. It was something that Quinta felt really passionately about when she was pitching the show. She wanted this to be a show that was free to everyone.”

The fact “Abbott” celebrates teachers and education at a time when the pandemic gave us a newfound appreciation of these essential workers is also perfect timing. And the good news for TV fans: We’re still in the early days of what should be a long-running hit. Following the Emmy haul for “Abbott” — which also included supporting noms for Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James and Tyler James Williams — ABC picked up the full order for Season 2. Already, Brunson and team have mapped out the first ten episodes.

But don’t expect any spin-offs — no, “Abbott Middle School” is not on the horizon — just yet. And although Brunson will now be in high demand (she’ll next also be seen in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” as Oprah Winfrey and as a guest in the “Party Down” revival), making sure “Abbott” is a sophomore sensation is her priority.

“Right now, her head is very much in that game,” Dungey says.