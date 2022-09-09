‘Pachinko,’ ‘Black-ish,’ ‘Don’t Look Up’ Among Humanitas Prize Winners

Retiring ABC series “Black-ish” picked up one more honor on Friday, a Humanitas Prize for comedy teleplay, while Apple TV+’s “Pachinko” and ABC’s “Women of the Movement” also were recognized at the event.

Held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and hosted by comedian Larry Wilmore, the 46th annual Humanitas Prize event centered on awards and $10,000 cash prizes to screenwriters across ten categories. In addition, Humanitas board president Jenny Bicks presented Filmmakers for Ukraine with the Kieser Award “in recognition of their work to connect the Ukrainian film and TV community impacted by the Russo-Ukrainian War with resources, jobs, and funding to meet basic needs.”

And Jasmine Cephas Jones presented Starz with Voice for Change Award for its #TakeTheLead initiative. Starz president/CEO Jeffrey Hirsch accepted the prize on the network’s behalf. Nkechi Okoro Carroll oversaw the New Voices Fellowship and College Screenwriting Award presentations.

Here are this year’s Humanitas Prize winners:

Comedy Teleplay

“Abbott Elementary: ‘Pilot’” (Written by Quinta Brunson)

WINNER: “Black-ish: ‘If A Black Man Cries in the Woods…’” (Written by Robb Chavis)

“Somebody Somewhere: ‘BFD’” (Written by Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen)

“The Conners: ‘Triggered’” (Written by Lecy Goranson)

Drama Teleplay

“Chicago P.D.: ‘Burnside’” (Written by Ike Smith)

WINNER: “Pachinko: ‘Chapter One’ (Written by Soo Hugh)

“Queen Sugar: ‘May 27, 2020′” (Written by Anthony Sparks)

“Swagger: ‘Radicals’” (Written by Reggie Rock Bythewood & George Dohrmann)

“This is Us: ‘The Challenger’ (Written by Dan Fogelman)

Limited Series, TV Movie, or Special

“Love Life: ‘Mia Hines’” (Written by Rachelle Williams-BenAry & Sam Boyd)

“Maid: ‘Snaps’ (Written by Molly Smith Metzler)

“Three Months” (Written by Jared Frieder)

WINNER: “Women of the Movement: ‘Mother and Son’” (Written by Marissa Jo Cerar)

Drama Feature Film

“A Hero” (Written by Asghar Farhadi)

“CODA” (Written by Siân Heder)

“Nine Days” (Written by Edson Oda)

WINNER: “The Starling” (Written by Matt Harris)

Comedy Feature Film

WINNER: “Don’t Look Up” (Written by Adam McKay)

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” (Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert)

“Queen Bees” (Written by Donald Martin)

“Tick, Tick…Boom!” (Written by Steven Levenson)

Family Feature Film

“8-Bit Christmas” (Written by Kevin Jakubowski)

“Cinderella” (Written by Kay Cannon)

WINNER: “Encanto” (Written by Charise Castro Smith & Jared Bush)

“Spin” (Written by Carley Steiner and Josh A. Cagan)

Documentary

“End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock” (Shannon Kring)

“Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches” (Julia Marchesi)

WINNER: “In the Same Breath” (Nanfu Wang)

“Through Our Eyes: ‘Shelter’” (Smriti Mundhra)

Children’s Teleplay

WINNER: “El Deafo” (Written by Cece Bell and Will McRobb)

“Karma’s World: ‘Hair Comes Trouble’ (Written by Kellie R. Griffin and Halcyon Person)

“Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love” (Written by Alex Galatis)

“The Babysitters Club: ‘Claudia and the Sad Goodbye’” (Written by Sascha Rothchild)

Short Film

“Far from the Tree” (Written by Natalie Nourigat)

WINNER: “Girls Are Strong Here” (Written by Scott Burkhardt)

“Leap” (Written by Margaret Nagle)

“Nona” (Written by Louis Gonzales)

Web Series



WINNER: “The Disappointments” (Written by Rich Burns)

2022 The Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Fellowship: Hayley Tibbenham

2022 The David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Fellowship: V Marks

2022 New Voices Fellows: Albert M. Chan, Devon Kerr, Maurizio Ledezma, Myra Aquino, and Shannon TL Kearns

The Humanitas Prizes event raises funds to support program and events initiatives, including the New Voices Fellowship and College Screenwriting Awards, which support underrepresented film and television writers through the early stages of their careers.

[Photo: Host Larry Wilmore.]