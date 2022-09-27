NATAS Announces 43rd Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards Presenters

“The Rescue” filmmakers and Oscar winners Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin are among the presenters set to appear at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ 43rd Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards. The news ceremony will take place on Wednesday, September 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET and the documentary ceremony takes place Thursday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET, both at the Palladium Times Square in New York City.

Presenters set to appear at the news ceremony include Linsey Davis (ABC News), Margaret Brennan (CBS News), Omar Jimenez (CNN), Morgan Radford (NBC News), Julio Vaqueiro (Noticias Telemundo), Teresa Rodrigues (Univision) and Paola Ramos (Vice News).

Presenters at the documentary ceremony include Tamara Shogaolu, “Frontline” (PBS); Dan Reed, “In the Shadow of 9/11” (PBS) and “ Four Hours at the Capitol” (HBO); Vasarhelyi and Chin, “The Rescue” (National Geographic); Kristine Stolakis, “Pray Away” (Netflix); and Alzo Slade (Vice News).

PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff will receive lifetime achievement honors at the news ceremony, presented to her by “McNeill/Lehrer NewsHour” original co-founder and anchor Robert McNeil.

Filmmaker and narrator Sir David Attenborough will receive lifetime achievement honors at the documentary ceremony, presented to him by cinematographer, photographer and documentarian Louie Schwartzberg. Dame Judy Dench will also appear via pre-recorded video.

“Continued access to information and stories about our shared world can close distances and bridge cultural divides, and I cannot think of a better place to honor the best in News and Documentary than Times Square,” NATAS president/CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. “The ‘Crossroads of the World’ is a globally recognized symbol of our shared cultures, and is the perfect place to celebrate the work which brings the world home to each of us.”

The 43rd Annual News & Documentary Emmys received more than 2500 submissions, from calendar-year 2021. The awards shows will be livestreamed live on NATAS’ viewing platform at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and on NATAS’ The Emmys apps.