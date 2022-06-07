‘Hacks’ Among Second Round of Peabody Awards 2022 Winners

HBO Max’s “Hacks” is the latest entertainment series to be honored by the Peabody Awards, which announced the win on Tuesday morning.

“When they’re together taking on all things comedy and feminism, ‘Hacks’ crackles with wit and truly sings,” Melissa McCarthy said in her presentation to the show.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment, are behind the show.

“HBO Max’s Hacks became a word-of-mouth hit thanks to the brilliantly funny intergenerational pairing of Jean Smart as standup legend Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels, the desperate young comedy writer sent to freshen up Deborah’s act,” the org said in its statement honoring the show. “Created by ‘Broad City’ writers Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, the series follows Deborah and Ava as they try to revive their respective careers despite the entrapments of Vegas culture and the sexism that haunts multiple generations of women in comedy.”

Watch Melissa McCarthy present the award, and the show’s stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, as well as exec producers Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, accept it in this video:

“Hacks” joins yesterday’s announced winners: In entertainment, “Dopesick” (Hulu) and “Reservation Dogs” (FX). In documentary, “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” (Netflix) and “Mr. SOUL!” (PBS). In news, “Politically Charged” (KNXV), “Transnational” (Vice News Tonight) and “‘So They Know We Existed’: Palestinians Film War in Gaza” (The New York Times). And in podcast/radio, “Throughline: ‘Afghanistan: The Center of the World’” (NPR).

More winners are to be announced this morning, as well as on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Already revealed: “Fresh Air with Terry Gross” has been named this year’s recipient of the Institutional Award (presented by Stephen Colbert), while Dan Rather has won the Career Achievement Award (presented by Dolly Parton). TV Rain/Dozhd received the Journalistic Integrity Award.

Here is the full list of the 60 nominees for the 82nd Annual Peabody Awards. Peabody Awards are given in the categories of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children’s and youth and public service programming, and were founded in 1940 at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

PBS led the field with 13 programs qualifiying as finalists, followed by HBO with eight and Hulu and Netflix with five apiece.

A unanimous vote by the Peabody Awards Board’s 19 jurors is necessary for include on the final lists, which is how the 60 nominees are culled from over 1,200 entries. Among the selections are stories from underrepresented groups that encompass a wide range of issues, including the Jan. 6 insurrection, access to abortion, trans rights and the continuing struggle for criminal justice reform.