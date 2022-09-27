Golden Globes Return on NBC to Be Executive Produced by Jesse Collins

The rebirth of the Golden Globes has found its showrunner. Jesse Collins, who just won an Emmy earlier this month as the producer behind “The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent,” has signed on to executive produce and showrun the 2023 Golden Globes as it returns to NBC in January.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, NBC and telecast producer Dick Clark Prods. announced on Tuesday that Collins would be at the helm as the Globes airs its 80th edition on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. ET. The Globes will continue to take place at its longtime home inside the Beverly Hilton ballroom.

“His record of success puts him among the premier producers of live television events,” said HFPA president Helen Hoehne. “We are looking forward to his ideas for capturing the excitement of the ‘Party of the Year’ in Beverly Hills.”

Also executive producing is Dionne Harmon of Jesse Collins Entertainment. Collins was EP and Harmon was co-EP of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, which won the Emmy for outstanding variety special (live) this year. Their credits also include the Oscars, Grammys, American Music Awards and BET Awards.

Collins is the founder/CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, and Harmon serves as president. The company, which has an overall deal with ViacomCBS Cable Networks, is also behind scripted projects such as “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “American Soul” and miniseries like “The New Edition Story,” and has produced unscripted fare including “Cardi Tries,” “My Killer Body with K. Michelle,” “Becoming A Popstar” and “Rhythm + Flow.”

“We have a wonderful working relationship with Jesse and Dionne, who are tremendous creatives and producers and we look forward to partnering with them on this year’s Golden Globes as we officially kick off awards season in 2023,” said Dick Clark Prods. president Adam Stotsky.

NBC last week announced that it had struck a new one-year deal with the Globes, “which allows the HFPA and DCP to explore new opportunities for domestic and global distribution across a variety of platforms in the future,” according to the press release announcing the return.

The deal came after months of talks about a resumption of the awards show at the network. Such an announcement had not been a guarantee, given lingering concerns about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s actions — and whether its reforms had gone far enough. The HFPA noted that proceeds from the broadcast “provide funding for the HFPA’s philanthropy and charitable giving programs. This year, the HFPA awarded more than $4.5 million to 93 programs and organizations.”