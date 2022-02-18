Watch Portions of This Year’s Golden Globes Ceremony (EXCLUSIVE)

This year’s 79th Annual Golden Globes awards ceremony wasn’t televised or livestreamed, and has never been seen by anyone other than those in attendance for the show on Jan. 9 at the Beverly Hilton. Until now.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has shared with Variety three excerpts from the 2022 ceremony, which opened with HFPA president Helen Hoehne and featured representatives from educational and philanthropic organizations — recepients of grants from the org — as presenters. Despite the lack of any at-home audiences, the show was still produced with the sheen of a full-fledged telecast, as directed by Patricia Lowry and produced by Neil Mandt, Michael Mandt and Matthew Brady.

The Mandt brothers, whose credits include “Jim Rome is Burning” and “Destination Truth,” spoke to the Golden Globes website about the show: “This is certainly a unique year,” Michael Mandt told the org. “We knew the challenges given the timing considering the world’s COVID situation, so we wanted to create a program that didn’t rely on an audience. We focused on storytelling as we both felt, there was a really great opportunity to tell some powerful stories around diverse creatives that are doing amazing great things.”

As Variety reported from the Beverly Hilton, around 200 people attended this year’s low-key event. NBC took a break this year as the HFPA implements membership and operational reforms, which meant that celebrity guests and nominees passed on making an appearance.

Wrote Variety’s Matt Donnelly: “Many in the industry questioned the HFPA’s decision to host an in-person ceremony at all. The collective ‘time out’ they’ve been given by the creative community (and their broadcast partner NBC) was meant to buy the organization time to overhaul its problem areas. But the vibe on site was one of great excitement. Thunderous applause could be heard clear across the hotel lobby for winners like best motion picture drama ‘The Power of the Dog,’ as well as pre-taped cameos from Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger.”

The black ties and gowns were still present; however, they were worn by HFPA members and various grantees. Among the individuals who took to the stage to discuss their organizations and present this year’s winners:

Tige Charity, Executive Director for Kids in The Spotlight

Katie Alheim, Chief Development Officer of A Place Called Home

Larry Laboe, Executive Director of New Filmmakers LA

Jenn Dees, Programs Director of PEN America

Damien Navarro, Executive Director of Outfest

Rafael Agustín, CEO of the Latino Film Institute, which oversees the Youth Cinema Project

Professor Nate Thomas, California State University Northridge Department of Cinema and Television Arts

Dr. Mary Gallagher, President of Los Angeles City College

Nic Novicki, founder and director of the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge

Diana Luna, Director of the Hola Mexico Film Festival

Kimberly Bautista, founder and Executive Director of Justice For My Sister

Sandy Schulberg, President of IndieCollect

Filipe Nogueira, board member of Women’s Voices Now

Adele Wilson, Executive Director of Streetlights

Jacqueline Alexander-Sykes, Director Administrator for St. Elmo Village

Samuel Curtis, Director of Creative Media for Get Lit

Lucia Torres, Executive Director of the Las Fotos project

And here are three clips from the ceremony: