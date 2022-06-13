‘Friends’ Reunion, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Among Banff’s Rockie Awards International Program Competition

The Banff World Media Festival revealed the winners of the 2022 Rockie Awards International Program Competition on Monday, with big winners including the “Friends” Reunion, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “We Are Lady Parts” and more.

The event, held in Banff and hosted by comedian Rakhee Morzaria (“Run the Burbs”) featured winners chosen by a panel of 150 international industry professionals. The Rockie Awards International Program Competition presented awards in 28 categories spanning Documentary & Factual, Arts & Entertainment, Children & Youth, Scripted, and Podcast.

The competition featured 148 nominations from 45 countries including the UK, United, Canada, Australia, France, China, Germany, Italy and Norway.

On Tuesday, the Banff World Media Festival will honor late filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée posthumously with its Canadian Award of Distinction. Vallée will be joined in being honored at Banff’s Rockie Award Gala by “American Auto” star Ana Gasteyer, who will receive the Sir Peter Ustinov Comedy Award, and the “Yellowjackets” team of Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson and Jonathan Lisco, who have been named Showrunners of the Year (presented by Variety).

The Rockie Award Gala takes place on Tuesday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m. MT at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta, Canada, in the middle of the Banff World Media Festival. Canadian R&B star Jully Black will host the awards program.

Monday’s International Program Competition winners include:

Best Comedy & Variety Program

“Friends: The Reunion”

HBO Max, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions, Bright, Kauffman, Crane Productions (USA)

Best in Competition Series & Game Shows

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

World of Wonder, VH1 (USA)

Best Docuseries

“The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet”

Studio Silverback, BBC, Discovery Channel (USA, UK)

Best Lifestyle Program

“Employable Me”

Thomas Howe Associations (CANADA)

Best Reality Series

“Running Wild with Bear Grylls”

Electus LLC, National Geographic (USA)

Best in Animation: Children

“Karma’s World”

Netflix, 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films, Karma’s World Entertainment (USA, CANADA, IRELAND)

Best in Animation: Preschool

“ODO”

Sixteen South, Letko (UK, POLAND)

Best in Animation: Youth

“The Case (La custodia)”

Graphilm Entertainment, Rai Ragazzi (ITALY)

Best in Interactive Content: Children

“CBC Kids Tokyo 2020 Olympic Website”

CBC Kids, Hypersurge (CANADA)

Best in Live Action: Children

“Jamie Johnson”

Short Form, BBC (UK)

Best in Live Action: Youth

“Six Degrees (Six Degrés)”

Encore Télévision (CANADA)

Best Arts & Culture Program

“Introducing, Selma Blair”

Discovery+, LD Entertainment, Liddell Entertainment (USA)

Best Crime & Investigative Program

“Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad”

Three-three-four, XTR, Kilometric Productions, Discovery+ (USA)

Best Environmental & Wildlife Program

“Tiny World”

Plimsoll Productions (UK)

Best History & Biography

“Surviving 9/11”

Top Hat, BBC, Keshet (UK)

Best Non-Fiction Podcast

“Have You Heard George’s Podcast?”

BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live, George the Poet (UK)

Best Science & Technology Program

“Own The Room”

National Geographic Documentary Film, Saville Productions (USA)

Best Short Non-Fiction Program

“A Nation and Her Mother”

Animiki See Digital Production Inc, Media RendezVous, Wookey Films Inc, APTN (CANADA)

Best Social Issues & Current Affairs Program

“Dying to Divorce”

Dying to Divorce Ltd, Aldeles, Tigerlily Productions, Freak Productions (UK, NORWAY)

Best Sports Documentary

“Torn”

National Geographic Documentary Films, Lightbox, Wilderpeople Productions (USA)

Best Comedy Series: English Language

“We Are Lady Parts”

Working Title Television, Universal International Studios, Universal Studio Group (UK)

Best Comedy Series: Non-English Language

“Countrymen (Jordbrukerne)”

Rubicon TV AS (NORWAY, FRANCE)

Best Drama Series: English Language

“Vigil”

World Productions (UK)

Best Drama Series: Non-English Language

“Kamikaze”

Profile Pictures, HBO Max (DENMARK, CANARY ISLANDS, SOUTH KOREA, UK)

Best Feature Length Film

“Help”

The Forge, Channel 4, All3Media International (UK)

Best Limited Series

“Landscapers”

HBO, SISTER, South of the River Pictures, Sky Studios (USA, UK)

Best Fiction Podcast

“The Orchard”

Princess Pictures, Audible (AUSTRALIA)

Best Short Fiction Program

“@IAmSophieScholl (@IchbinSophieScholl)”

Sommerhaus Serien GmbH, VICE Media GmbH, Unframed Productions GmbH, SWR, BR (GERMANY)

Rogers Prize for Excellence in Canadian Content

“Captive”

Antica Productions (CANADA)

Prix Francophone (Francophone Prize)

“Audrey est revenue (Audrey’s Back)”

Pixcom, Quebecor Content (CANADA)

Emerging Talent Prize

Rebekah Miskin (Night Owl)