Emmys 2022: Complete Nominations List

For the first time in memory, the Television Academy announced this year’s Primetime Emmys nominees without an acknowledgement of which network or platform leads the list. That left programmers like HBO and Netflix scrambling to count their nominations in the quest for this year’s bragging rights.

Instead, the TV Academy argues that the shows are the thing, and to that end, the tally was clear: “Succession” was the most-nominated program of 2022, earning 25 nods — including outstanding drama. That was followed by “Ted Lasso” with 20 nominations (including best comedy, tying its total from last year), and then “The White Lotus,” the most-recognized limited series with 20.

The Academy’s decision to stay out of the way of those network tallies comes after controversial, and sometimes inconsistent, counts in recent years as the streaming era makes the whole notion of networks a bit hazy.

Last year, that led to a bit of a messy situation where HBO and HBO Max were jointly crowned the year’s leader, with 130 nominations. The outlets are both operated under the same Casey Bloys umbrella, and the shows are all campaigned together by the same awards team, the argument went. But that didn’t sit well with Netflix, which was close behind with 129 — and would have been considered the leader in a time when different platforms weren’t merged: Separate the two, and HBO received 94 nominations, and HBO Max picked up 36.

FX produces shows for Hulu, but would rather those series be credited to FX — even if they never aired on the linear channel. Nat Geo does the same thing for Disney+, yet those shows are credited to Disney+, not Nat Geo. Similarly, MTV’s “The Real World Reunion” series now air on Paramount+ — but MTV Entertainment Group prefers to tally its nominations as a conglomerate, not via individual outlets. Disney would like to point out that its entire company (including ABC, Hulu, Disney+, FX Networks and Freeform) should be held up as a whole to Netflix, and in that case, they’re competitive (and last year beat both Netflix and HBO/HBO Max as a combo, with 146).

That’s a long way of saying, the Academy — in allowing networks and platforms to choose how their shows are credited — has also realized that it can’t win by them putting together in an apples-and-oranges tally. So this year, it just didn’t.

“In some ways I think I would prefer the Academy just to step out of the platform, for lack of a better word, ‘wars’ altogether,” TV Academy president Maury McIntyre told Variety in 2021 — and this year he stayed true to his word. “We don’t ultimately care. We’re here to honor the work…Our partners can slice and dice it however they want. We can only go off what we have given from a submission perspective. And that’s how we report it out. How was it reported to us in terms of its platform or its network, etc. But, it’s a question for me moving forward as to whether we should be inserting ourselves in that count.”

HBO had long been the dominant force at the Emmys, until 2018, when Netflix ended the paycabler’s 17-year Emmy nomination domination by landing 112 nods to HBO’s 108. HBO grabbed the crown back in 2019 with 137 nominations (to Netflix’s 117). The Emmy ping-pong continued in 2020, with Netflix’s 160 to HBO’s 107.

In 2019, HBO grabbed the crown back — thanks in particular to “Game of Thrones,” which helped the network pull down 137 nominations in 2019, the most ever in the network’s history. Netflix scored 117 nominations that year.

Then came 2020, and Netflix’s 160 nominations — the most of any outlet, ever. HBO, in its final year without HBO Max, followed with 107. It’s that back-and-forth that has turned the Emmy tally into even more of a horserace than it ever was back when the broadcast networks were still in the hunt. HBO and cable changed all of that — and then along came streaming.

Of course, the real crowing will come in September, when the ultimate tally of wins tells the final story. Last year, Netflix earned 44 total awards, ahead of HBO/HBO Max’s 19. In 2020, HBO was tops with 30 wins, followed by Netflix’s 21.

As for this year’s 74th Emmy nominations, the announcement on Tuesday — made by J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero, two of the stars of Netflix’s upcoming comedy “Blockbuster” — came after the return of a fairly normal FYC campaign season for the first time since 2019. After a two-year break due to COVID, in-person events returned this year, along with the continuation of virtual panels. That allowed outlets like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NBCUniversal and Disney to once again open pop-up FYC events spaces. Others welcomed the return of panels to venues like the Academy’s Wolf Theatre at its North Hollywood headquarters.

Rule changes were kept to a relative minimum in 2022, with major tweaks focused on eliminating program time length stipulations for comedy and drama series, as well as further defining what a “limited series” is. The TV Academy also ruled that any film placed on the viewing platform for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be deemed a theatrical motion picture and thus ineligible for the Emmy competition — effectively ending the ability for any documentaries to try their hand at the Emmys if they don’t receive an Oscar nod.

Also, this is the first year that the Television Academy, in cooperation with its New York counterparts at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, did away with time slot restrictions for their respective Emmy ceremonies, instead opting to focus on genres to define what head to the Primetime, Daytime or newly created Children’s & Family Emmys, among other ceremonies.

Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment will once again produce this year’s Emmy Awards, set to air Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock at 5 p.m. PT. Ian Stewart, Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips and Jane Mun will executive produce the live three-hour telecast that will air globally, with D+D’s Hamish Hamilton as director. A host has not yet been named

See the nominees below.

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Hacks” (HBO)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Limited Series

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette (“The Staircase”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)

Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Television Movie

Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+)

The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)

Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Nathan Lane( Only Murders In The Building)

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff’rent Strokes (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC)

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back! (CBS)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only (CBS)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

VICE (Showtime)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)

Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Bob’s Burgers • Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner • FOX • 20th Television

Rick And Morty • Mort Dinner Rick Andre • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC

The Simpsons • Pixelated And Afraid • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

What If…? • What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

The Boys Presents: Diabolical • John And Sun-Hee • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures Love

Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Robot Chicken • Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U • Adult Swim • A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street

Star Wars: Visions • The Duel • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.

When Billie Met Lisa • Disney+ • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Flight Attendant • Seeing Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television Nina Ruscio, Production Designer Josh Lusby, Art Director Mari Lappalainen, Art Director Matt Callahan, Set Decorator

Ozark • The Beginning Of The End • Let The Great World Spin • Sanctified • Netflix • MRC for Netflix David Bomba, Production Designer Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator

Severance • Good News About Hell • Apple TV+ • Endeavor ContePnatg/e 1Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Severance • Good News About Hell • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Jeremy Hindle, Production Designer Nick Francone, Production Designer Angelica Borrero-Fortier, Art Director Andrew Baseman, Set Decorator

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix Chae Kyoung-sun, Production Designer Gim En-jee, Art Director Kim Jeong-gon, Set Decorator

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer Marci Mudd, Art Director George DeTitta, Jr., Set Decorator

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Laura Fox, Production Designer Charles Varga, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

The Gilded Age • Never The New • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television Bob Shaw, Production Designer Larry Brown, Art Director Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director Regina Graves, Set Decorator

The Great • Wedding • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer Emma Painter, Art Director Monica Alberte, Set Decorator

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Kasra Farahani, Production Designer Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Bill Groom, Production Designer Neil Prince, Art Director Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Chris Trujillo, Production Designer Sean Brennan, Art Director Jess Royal, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Bob Hearts Abishola • Bowango • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Production Designer Gail L. Russell, Art Director Ann Shea, Set Decorator

Emily In Paris • The Cook, The Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover • SPceangets2& Sensibility • French Revolution • Netflix • MTV Emily In Paris • The Cook, The Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover • Scents & Sensibility • French Revolution • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix Anne Seibel, Production Designer Beniôt Tételin, Art Director Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator

Hacks • Trust The Process • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Alec Contestabile, Production Designer Rob Tokarz, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television Curt Beech, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director Rich Murray, Set Decorator

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple Bo Welch, Production Designer Don Macaulay, Art Director Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator

Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Paul Cripps, Production Designer Stacey Dickinson, Art Director

United States Of Al • Kiss/Maach • Divorce/Talaq • Sock/Jeraab • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television Daren Janes, Production Designer Susan Mina Eschelbach, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With? • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media Cindy Chao, Production Designer Michele Yu, Production Designer Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Colbert’s “Lord Of The Rings” Rap Celebrates 20 Years Of The Greatest Trilogy In Movie History • CBS • CBS Studios Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer Larry Hartman, Production Designer Brendan Hurley, Art Director Riley Mellon, Art Director

Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix Thomas Rouse, Production Designer Josh Smith, Art Director

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Catwalk • VH1 • World of Wonder Gianna Costa, Production Designer Allison Spain, Art Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kim Kardashian • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video Eugene Lee, Production Designer Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer Melissa Shakun, Art Director

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited Julio Himede, Production Designer Kristen Merlino, Art Director

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street Stephan Olson, Production Designer Raf Lydon, Art Director Jerie Kelter, Set Decorator

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences David Korins, Production Designer Margaux Lapresle, Art Director

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer Shelley Rodgers, Art Director Maria Garcia, Art Director

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content Willo Perron, Production Designer Steve Morden, Art Director Marc Manabat, Set Decorator

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Allison Jones, Casting by Ben Harris, Casting by

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by T

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Theo Park, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Jessica Kelly, CSA, Casting by Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Bret Howe, CSA, Casting by Jennifer Venditti, CSA, Original Casting/Location Casting by

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix Page 4 Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by Bess Fifer, CSA, Location Casting

Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Carmen Cuba, Casting by Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by Libby Goldstein, Casting by Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting Jennifer Page, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Erica Arvold, CSA, Location Casting

The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Mark Rutman, Casting by Alison Goodman, CSA, Casting by

Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia Linda Lowy, CSA, Original Casting by Jamie Castro, CSA, Original Casting by Allison Estrin, CSA, Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA, Casting by Juliette Ménager, Location Casting Simone Bär, CSA, Location Casting Alexandra Montag, Location Casting

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, CSA, Casting by

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Meredith Tucker, Casting by Katie Doyle, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Lynne Spillman, Casting by Blair Kim, Casting by Jazzy Collins, Casting by

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix Laura Ritchie, Casting by Kat Elmore, Casting by Jeffrey Marx, Casting by Page 5

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix Danielle Gervais, Casting by Jessica Jorgensen, Casting by Natalie Pino, Casting by Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting Quinn Fegan, Location Casting

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves Samantha Hanks, Casting by Ron Mare, Casting by

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Annie Live! • Routines: Hard Knock Life / We Got Annie / NYC • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television Sergio Trujillo, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: I Got 5 On It / Dark Fantasy • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions Daniella Karagach, Choreographer

The Oscars • Routine: Be Alive • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Fatima Robinson, Choreographer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Routine: Opening • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content Parris Goebel, Choreographer

Step Into… The Movies With Derek And Julianne Hough • Routine: Moulin Rouge “Roxanne” • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Tessandra Chavez, Choreographer Derek Hough, Choreographer

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Euphoria • Routines: Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out For A Hero / Cheerleader • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Ryan Heffington, Choreographer

Goliath • Routine: The Pain Killer • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Fred Tallaksen, Choreographer

The Porter • Routines: Opening Stardust Dance Number / Willie Johnson Dance Number / Lucy’s Featured Performance/Songbird • BET+ • Inferno Pictures / Sphere Media Christian Vincent, Choreographer

Schmigadoon! • Routines: Corn Puddin’ / Tribulation / With All Of Your Heart • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • Routines: It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year / We Need A Little Christmas / Just The Two Of Us • The Roku Channel • Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company Mandy Moore, Choreographer Jillian Meyers, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

B Positive • Dagobah, A Room, And A Chimney Sweep • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television Steven V. Silver, ASC, Director of Photography

The Conners • The Wedding Of Dan And Louise • ABC • Werner Entertainment Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

How I Met Your Father • Pilot • Hulu • 20th Television Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta • Three Slaps • FX • FX Productions Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Carl Herse, Director of Photography

grown-ish • Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See • Freeform • ABC Signature Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography

Hacks • The Click • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Adam Bricker, Director of Photography

Insecure • Reunited, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography

Russian Doll • Nowhen • Netflix • Universal Television Paper Kite Productions, Jax Media and 3 Arts Entertainment for Netflix Ula Pontikos, BSC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography

Loki • Lamentis • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Director of Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix Eric Koretz, Director of Photography

Squid Game • Stick To The Team • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix Lee Hyung-deok, Director of Photography

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Pieces Of A Man • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions Todd Banhazl, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Breakthrough Pain • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography 1883 •

1883 • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios 1883 •

1883 • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography 1883 • Lightning Yellow Hair • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios Christina Alexandra Voros, Director of Photography

Gaslit • Will • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group Larkin Seiple, Director of Photography

Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Gregory Middleton, ASC, Director of Photography

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Collab: Andy & Basquiat • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix Wolfgang Held, Director of Photography

McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications Stuart Winecoff, Director of Photography

100 Foot Wave • Chapter IV – Dancing With God • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic Mike Prickett, Director of Photography Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by

Our Great National Parks • Chilean Patagonia • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media Christiaan Muñoz-Salas, Cinematography by Ignacio Walker, Cinematography by

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW Andrew Muggleton, Director of Photography

We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production Kris Kaczor, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc. Josh Gitersonke, Director of Photography Joshua Argue, Camera Kathryn Barrows, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Denise Borders, Camera Petr Cikhart, Camera Dave D’Angelo, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Adam Haisinger, Camera Kevin R. Johnson, Camera Daniel Long, Camera Jeff Philips, Camera

Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel David Reichert, Director of Photography Bryan Miller, Director of Photography Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography Charlie Beck, Director of Photography Todd Stanley, Director of Photography Dave Arnold, Director of Photography Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography Shane Moore, Director of Photography Randy Lee, Director of Photography Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography Sam Henderson, Camera Carson Doyle, Camera Antonio Baca, Camera

Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic Danny Day, Director of Photography Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • HBCYou Band • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1 • World of Wonder Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera Jason Cooley, Camera Pauline Edwards, Camera Mario Panagiotopoulos, Camera Brett Smith, Camera Jeremiah Smith, Camera Justin Umphenour, Camera Jon Schneider, Camera

Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS • MGM Television Scott Duncan, Director of Photography Peter Wery, Director of Photography Russ Fill, Director of Photography Christopher Barker, Director of Photography Granger Scholtz, Director of Photography Josh Bartel, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Paulo Castillo, Camera Rodney Chauvin, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Glenn Louis Evans, Camera David J. Frederick, Camera Ben Gamble, Camera Kevin B. Garrison, Camera Nixon George, Camera Matthias Hoffmann, Camera Toby Hogan, Camera Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Camera Jeff Phillips, Camera Louis Powell, Camera Erick G. Sarmiento, Camera Dirk Steyn, Camera John Tattersall, Camera Holly Tompson, Camera Paulo Velozo, Camera Ryan Hermosura, Camera Callum Andrews, Camera

Outstanding Commercial

Detectives – Apple iPhone 13 Pro O Positive, Production Company Apple, Ad Agency

Everyone But Jon Hamm – Apple TV+ Hungry Man Productions, Production Company Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency

The Lost Class – Change The Ref Hungry Man Productions, Production Company Leo Burnett Chicago, Ad Agency

Skate Nation Ghana – Meta Love Song, Production Company Droga5, Ad Agency

Teenage Dream – Sandy Hook Promise BBDO New York, Ad Agency Smuggler, Production Company

Walter The Cat – Chevy Silverado Commonwealth//McCann, Ad Agency O Positive, Production Company

Outstanding Period Costumes

Angelyne • Glow In The Dark Queen Of The Universe • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter Danny Glicker, Costume Designer Jessica Fasman, Costume Supervisor Adam Giradet, Assistant Costume Designer

Bridgerton • Harmony • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia Sophie Canale, Costume Designer Dougie Hawkes, Assistant Costume Designer Sarah June Mills, Assistant Costume Designer Charlotte Armstrong, Assistant Costume Designer Sanaz Missaghian, Costume Supervisor Kevin Pratten-Stone, Costume Supervisor

The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc. Signe Sejlund, Costume Designer Felicia Jarvis, Costume Designer Matthew Hemesath, Costume Designer Paula Truman, Costume Supervisor Stephen Oh, Costume Supervisor Jessica Trejos, Assistant Costume Designer

The Great • Five Days • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC Sharon Long, Costume Designer Viveene Campbell, Costume Supervisor Anna Cavalerie, Assistant Costume Designer Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer Moria Sine Clinton, Assistant Costume Designer Ben Philipp, Assistant Costume Designer Ginnie Patton, Costume Supervisor Dan Hicks, Costume Supervisor Mikita Thompson, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 1: Stranger In A Strange Land • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Christine Wada, Costume Designer Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor Tamsin Costello, Assistant Costume Designer Carol Beadle, Assistant Costume Designer

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer Martin Mandeville, Costume Supervisor Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer Wilberth Gonzalez, Assistant Costume Designer

Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment Christine Bieselin Clark, Costume Designer Michell Ray Kenney, Costume Supervisor Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer

What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer

The Witcher • Family • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series Lucinda Wright, Costume Designer Rebecca Jempson, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

black-ish • That’s What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer Stanley Vance Hudson, Assistant Costume Designer Suzanne M. Bantit, Costume Supervisor

Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor Angelina Vito, Assistant Costume Designer

Hacks • The Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor

Only Murders In The Building • Who Is Tim Kono? • Hulu • 20th Television Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer Amanda Bujak, Assistant Costume Designer Amy Burt, Costume Supervisor

Pam & Tommy • Destroyer Of Worlds • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Kameron Lennox, Costume Designer Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor Petra Larsen, Assistant Costume Designer

The White Lotus • Arrivals • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer Eileen Stroup, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Atlanta • New Jazz • FX • FX Productions Hiro Murai, Directed by

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Bill Hader, Directed by

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Lucia Aniello, Directed by

The Ms. Pat Show • Baby Daddy Groundhog Day • BET+ • 20th Television, DAE Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment Mary Lou Belli, Directed by

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television Cherien Dabis, Directed by

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television Jamie Babbit, Directed by

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television MJ Delaney, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix Jason Bateman, Directed by

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Ben Stiller, Directed by

Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix Hwang Dong-hyuk, Directed by

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Mark Mylod, Directed by

Succession • The Disruption • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Cathy Yan, Directed by

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Lorene Scafaria, Directed by

Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One Karyn Kusama, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Danny Strong, Directed by

The Dropout • Green Juice • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television Michael Showalter, Directed by

The Dropout • Iron Sisters • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television Francesca Gregorini, Directed by

MAID • Sky Blue • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix John Wells, Directed by

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog Hiro Murai, Directed by

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Mike White, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media Bridget Stokes, Directed by

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television Paul Pennolino, Directed by Christopher Werner, Directed by

Late Night With Seth Meyers • Episode 1252 • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video Alexander J. Vietmeier, Directed by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Artistic Musical Performance By Chance The Rapper; Monologue: Ukraine & Russian War, January 6 Committee Evidence On Trump & Donald Jr.; Guest Beanie Feldstein • CBS • CBS Studios Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

Saturday Night Live • Host: Billie Eilish • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video Don Roy King, Directed by Liz Patrick, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions Paul Dugdale, Directed by

Dave Chappelle: The Closer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy Stan Lathan, Directed by

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science Bo Burnham, Directed by

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix Norm Macdonald, Directed by Jeff Tomsic, Directed by

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation Hamish Hamilton, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix Andrew Rossi, Directed by

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited Peter Jackson, Directed by

George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films Judd Apatow, Directed by Michael Bonfiglio, Directed by

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs Amy Poehler, Directed by

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW Ian Denyer, Directed by

We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries W. Kamau Bell, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program Cheer

Daytona Pt. 2: If The Judges Disagree • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix Greg Whiteley, Directed by

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Nneka Onuorah, Directed by

Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix Aaron Krummel, Directed by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Moulin Ru: The Rusical • VH1 • World of Wonder Nick Murray, Directed by

Top Chef • Freedmen’s Town • Bravo • Magical Elves Ari Boles, Directed by

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Laura Zempel, Editor Julio C. Perez IV, ACE, Editor Nikola Boyanov, Editor Aaron I. Butler, ACE, Additional Editor

Severance • In Perpetuity • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Erica Freed Marker, ACE, Editor Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix Nam Na-young, Editor

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor Casey Cichocki, Additional Editor

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor Ellen Tam, Additional Editor

Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Jane Rizzo, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Ali Greer, Editor

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Jessica Brunetto, Editor

Insecure • Choices, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment Nena Erb, ACE, Editor

Only Murders In The Building • Fan Fiction • Hulu • 20th Television JoAnne Marie Yarrow, ACE, Editor

Only Murders In The Building • Open And Shut • Hulu • 20th Television Julie Monroe, Editor

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television A.J. Catoline, ACE, Editor

Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Melissa McCoy, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Call Me Kat • Call Me By My Middle Name • FOX • That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment Pam Marshall, Editor How I Met Your Father • Timing Is Everything • Hulu • 20th Television Sue Federman, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Black Box Warning • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company C. Chi-yoon Chung, Editor Dopesick • First Bottle • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Douglas Crise, ACE, Editor Pam & Tommy • I Love You, Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE, Editor Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog David Eisenberg, Editor Anna Hauger, ACE, Editor Anthony McAfee, Editor Yoni Reiss, Editor The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. John M. Valerio, ACE, Editor The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Heather Persons, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor Bradinn French, Editor Taylor Joy Mason, Editor S. Robyn Wilson, Editor Conan • Series Finale • TBS • Conaco LLC Robert James Ashe, Lead Editor Mike Api, Editor Christopher P. Heller, Editor Matthew Shaw, Editor The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Jordan Klepper Takes On “Wellness” Anti-Vaxxers + Fringewatching Rep. Lauren Boebert • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC Storm Choi, Editor Eric Davies, Editor Tom Favilla, Editor Lauren Beckett Jackson, Editor Nikolai Johnson, Editor Ryan Middleton, Editor Mark Paone, Editor Erin Shannon, Editor Catherine Trasborg, Editor Einar Westerlund, Editor Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts • HBO/HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films Simon Bryant, Editor Jim Clark, Editor James Collett, Editor Bill DeRonde, Editor Asaf Eisenberg, Editor Will Gilby, Editor Lior Linevitz–Matthews, Editor Pablo Noe, Editor Tim Perniciaro, Editor Jacob Proctor, Editor Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Confesstigators (segment) • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television Anthony Miale, ACE, Senior Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited Jabez Olssen, Editor George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films Joseph Beshenkovsky, ACE, Editor Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs Robert A. Martinez, Editor Dan Reed, Additional Editor Inaya Graciana Yusuf, Additional Editor Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW Hamit Shonpal, Editor The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG Julian Hart, Editor We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries Meg Ramsay, Editor Jennifer Brooks, Additional Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Deidre Panziera, Lead Editor Hannah Carpenter, Editor Brian Murphy, Editor Jeanie Phillips, Editor Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix Nova Taylor, Lead Editor Sean Gill, Editor RuPaul’s Drag Race • Big Opening #1 • VH1 • World of Wonder Jamie Martin, Lead Editor Paul Cross, Editor Ryan Mallick, Editor Michael Roha, Editor RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars • Halftime Headliners • Paramount+ • World of Wonder Michael Lynn Deis, Lead Editor Mary DeChambres, ACE, Editor Katherine Griffin, Editor Laurel Mick Ostrander, Editor Top Chef • Restaurant Wars • Bravo • Magical Elves Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor Ericka Concha, Editor Tim Daniel, Editor George Dybas, Editor Eric Lambert, Editor Anthony Rivard, Editor Jay Rogers, Editor Sarah Goff, Additional Editor Matt Reynolds, Additional Editor Clark Vogeler, Additional Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean • A Yacht In Kneed • Bravo • 51 Minds Cameron Teisher, Supervising Editor Garrett Hohendorf, Lead Editor Bil Yoelin, Lead Editor Jonathan Anderson, Editor Cheer • Daytona Pt. 2: If The Judges Disagree • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix Daniel George McDonald, Supervising Editor Daniel J. Clark, Editor Zachary Fuhrer, Editor Stefanie Maridueña, Editor Dana Martell, Editor Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Editor Sharon Weaver, Editor David Zucker, Editor Deadliest Catch • Five Souls On Board • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor Alexandra Moore, ACE, Editor Adrian Orozco, Additional Editor Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Additional Editor Hugh Elliott, Additional Editor Chris Courtner, Additional Editor Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic Michael Swingler, Editor Tony Diaz, Additional Editor Matt Edwards, Additional Editor Jennifer Nelson, ACE, Additional Editor Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Episode 1 • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor Simon Callow-Wright, Editor John Rosser, Editor

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

American Horror Stories • Game Over • FX • 20th Television Valerie Jackson, Department Head Hairstylist Lauren Poole, Key Hairstylist black-ish • That’s What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Debra Brown, Key Hairstylist Stacey Morris, Hairstylist Shirlena Allen, Hairstylist Dominique Evans, Barber Lionel Brown, Hairstylist Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Kim Kimble, Department Head Hairstylist Kendra Garvey, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Patricia Vecchio, Key Hairstylist Teresita Mariscal, Hairstylist Hacks • The Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Jennifer Bell, Personal Hairstylist Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions Natalie Driscoll, Department Head Hairstylist Nanxy Tong-Heater, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist Suzy Mazzarese, Personal Hairstylist Lauren Kress, Hairstylist Leighann Pitchon, Hairstylist Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Nicky Austin, Hair Designer Nicola Springall, Key Hairstylist

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton • The Viscount Who Loved Me • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia Erika Okvist, Hair Designer Jenny Rhodes-McLean, Key Hairstylist Sim Camps, Additional Hairstylist The First Lady • See Saw • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc. Colleen LaBaff, Department Head Hairstylist Louisa Anthony, Department Head Hairstylist Lawrence Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Julie Kendrick, Personal Hairstylist Robert Wilson, Key Hairstylist Jamika Wilson, Personal Hairstylist Evelyn Roach, Additional Hairstylist Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Personal Hairstylist The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Kimberley Spiteri, Department Head Hairstylist Barbara Dally, Key Hairstylist Daniel Koye, Hairstylist Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist Erica Adams, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist George Guzman, Hairstylist Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Sarah Hindsgaul, Department Head Hairstylist Katrina Suhre, Co-Department Head Hairstylist Brynn Berg, Co-Department Head Hairstylist Dena Gibson, Key Hairstylist Jamie Freeman, Barber Tariq Furgerson, Personal Hairstylist Chase Heard, Key Hairstylist Charles Grico, Hairstylist

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

America’s Got Talent • Finale Results • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Michael Berger, Lighting Director William Gossett, Lighting Director Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director Matt Benson, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director American Song Contest • Semi-Final #1 • NBC • Propagate, Universal Television Alternative Studio, American Song Contest Inc. Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer William Gossett, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director Rob Koenig, Lighting Director Matt Benson, Lighting Director Darien Koop, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer Joe Holdman, Lighting Director Nate Files, Lighting Director Matt McAdam, Lighting Director The Masked Singer • Group A Semi-Final • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media Simon Miles, Lighting Designer Cory Fournier, Lighting Director The Voice • Live Finale • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer Samuel Barker, Lighting Director Ronald K. Wirsgalla, Lighting Director Daniel K. Boland, Lighting Director Erin Anderson, Lighting Director Andrew Munie, Lighting Director

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director Annie Live! • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer Pete Radice, Lighting Director Ben Green, Lighting Director Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director Robert Styles, Lighting Director The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director Erin Anderson, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions Leroy Bennett, Lighting Designer Jason Baeri, Lighting Director The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director Richard Beck, Lighting Director Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director

Outstanding Main Title Design

Candy • Hulu • UCP and 20th Television Ronnie Koff, Creative Director Peter Frankfurt, Creative Director Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor Rob Slychuk, Animator Nader Husseini, Animator Elizabeth Steinberg, Designer Cowboy Bebop • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with Tomorrow Studios Karin Fong, Creative Director Kiyoon Nam, Designer/Animator James Gardner, Designer/Animator Merrill Hall, Designer/Animator Kathy Liang, Designer Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple Ronnie Koff, Creative Director Zach Kilroy, Editor Danil Krivoruchko, Animator/3D Artist James Gardner, Designer Brandon Savoy, Designer Lisey’s Story • Apple TV+ • Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple Karin Fong, Director Osbert Parker, Director Henry Chang, Lead Designer/Animator Merrill Hall, Animator Russ Gautier, Animator Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television Lisa Bolan, Creative Director Tnaya Witmer, Designer Laura Perez, Designer James Hurlburt, Animator Evan Larimore, Animator Jahmad Rollins Rollins, Animator Pachinko • Apple TV+ • Media Res / Blue Marble Pictures in association with Apple Angus Wall, Creative Director Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director Florian Hoffmeister, Cinematographer Ante Cheng, Cinematographer Nathaniel Park, Lead Editor Lucy Kim, Lead Animator Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Oliver Latta, Director/Creative Director/Art Director/Editor/Animator/3D Artist Teddy Blanks, Typographer/Typography Animation

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories • Rubber(wo)man Part One And Rubber(wo)man Part Two • FX • 20th Television Tyson Fountaine, Department Head Makeup Artist Elizabeth Kellog, Key Makeup Artist Elizabeth Briseno, Key Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist Gage Munster, Makeup Artist Heather Cummings, Makeup Artist Michael Johnston, Additional Makeup Artist Lufeng Qu, Additional Makeup Artist American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Makeup Artist Angelyne • The Tease • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist Anne Pala Williams, Makeup Artist Mara Rouse, Makeup Artist Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Alex French, Makeup Artist Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions Robin Beauchesne, Department Head Makeup Artist KarriAnn Sillay, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Angela Moos, Makeup Artist Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist Kerrin Jackson, Makeup Artist Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix Tracy Ewell, Department Head Makeup Artist Kimberly Amacker, Key Makeup Artist Susan Reilly Lehane, Personal Makeup Artist

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Productions Inc. Carol Rasheed, Department Head Makeup Artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Personal Makeup Artist Valli O’Reilly, Personal Makeup Artist Chauntelle Langston, Key Makeup Artist Milene Melendez, Key Makeup Artist The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist Alberto Machuca, Makeup Artist Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist Jason Collins, Special Makeup Effects Artist Abby Lyle Clawson, Makeup Artist Mo Meinhart, Makeup Artist Dave Snyder, Makeup Artist Bill Myer, Makeup Artist Victor Del Castillo, Makeup Artist Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment Silvina Knight, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Tanya Cookingham, Key Makeup Artist Peter De Oliveira, Makeup Artist Allyson Carey, Makeup Artist Hanny Eisen, Makeup Artist Stranger Things • Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Amy L. Forsythe, Department Head Makeup Artist Devin Morales, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist Leo Satkovitch, Key Makeup Artist Nataleigh Verrengia, Key Makeup Artist Rocco Gaglioti, Makeup Artist Lisa Poe, Makeup Artist Benji Dove, Makeup Artist Jan Rooney, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Angelyne • Glow In The Dark Queen Of The Universe • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Kate Biscoe, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist Abby Lyle Clawson, Key Makeup Artist Chris Burgoyne, Key Makeup Artist Gaslit • Final Days • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group Kazu Hiro, Prosthetic Designer Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Richard Redrefsen, Special Makeup Effects Artist Christopher Nelson, Special Makeup Effects Artist Michael Ornelaz, Special Makeup Effects Artist Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Wilderness • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions Justin Raleigh, Prosthetic Designer Greg Cannom, Prosthetic Designer Thom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist Chris Hampton, Special Makeup Effects Artist Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Kevin Kirkpatrick, Special Makeup Effects Assistant Department Head Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist Bianca Appice, Special Makeup Effects Artist Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer Toryn Reed, Special Makeup Effects Artist Ralis Kahn, Special Makeup Effects Artist Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Barrie Gower, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Duncan Jarman, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist Eric Garcia, Special Makeup Effects Artist Nix Herrera, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Flight Attendant • The Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time Of Year • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television Blake Neely, Composer Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Natalie Holt, Composer Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television Siddhartha Khosla, Composer Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple Christopher Willis, Composer Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Theodore Shapiro, Composer Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Nicholas Britell, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

1883 • 1883 • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios Brian Tyler, Composer Breton Vivian, Composer Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Hesham Nazih, Composer Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog Dan Romer, Composer A Very British Scandal • Episode 1 • Prime Video • Blueprint Television, Ltd. and Amazon Studios Nathan Barr, Composer The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary produced by Noah Media Group in association with Little Monster Films Nainita Desai, Composer Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs David Schwartz, Composer Return To Space • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Little Monster Films Production Mychael Danna, Composer Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer They Call Me Magic • Earvin • Apple TV+ • New Slate Ventures / XTR / H.Wood Media / Delirio Films in association with Apple Terence Blanchard, Composer The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG Jessica Jones, Composer

Outstanding Music Direction

43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment Rickey Minor, Music Director 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment Rickey Minor, Music Director One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions Michael Bearden, Music Director Lee Musiker, Music Director The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation Adam Blackstone, Music Director Saturday Night Live • Host: Jake Gyllenhaal • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video Lenny Pickett, Music Director Leon Pendarvis, Music Director Eli Brueggemann, Music Directo

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Euphoria • All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned For A Thing I Cannot Name / Song Title: Elliot’s Song • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Labrinth, Music & Lyrics Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, Lyrics Zendaya, Lyrics Euphoria • You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can / Song Title: I’m Tired • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Labrinth, Music & Lyrics Zendaya, Lyrics Sam Levinson, Lyrics The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How To Chew Quietly And Influence People / Song Title: Maybe Monica • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! / Song Title: Corn Puddin’ • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple Cinco Paul, Music & Lyrics This Is Us • Day Of The Wedding / Song Title: The Forever Now • NBC • 20th Television Siddhartha Khosla, Music Taylor Goldsmith, Lyrics

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Loki • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Natalie Holt, Composer Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television Siddhartha Khosla, Composer Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Theodore Shapiro, Composer Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix Jung Jae-il, Composer The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul • Black And Blue • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Jen Malone, Music Supervisor Adam Leber, Music Supervisor The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor Ozark • The Cousin Of Death • Netflix • MRC for Netflix Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Nora Felder, Music Supervisor The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Janet Lopez, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Anacostia • YouTube • Southeast Boy Productions, LLC Anthony A. Anderson as Sean Williams-Grey Immoral Compass • The Roku Channel • All Things Comedy, Irwin Entertainment Bill Burr as Rick State Of The Union • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV Brendan Gleeson as Scott I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix Tim Robinson as Various Characters Words With Ike (Cake) • FX • FX Productions Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Ikechukwu Ufomadu

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Intersection • YouTube • Messmerize Entertainment Jacinte Blankenship as Jenaya State Of The Union • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV Patricia Clarkson as Ellen Desi Lydic Foxsplains • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic Cooper’s Bar • YouTube • Liam Films, AMC, AMC Networks Content Room Rhea Seehorn as Kris Latimer Bridesman • YouTube • rubbertape Sydnee Washington as Judith

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Moon Knight • The Friendly Type • Disney+ • Marvel Studios F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu Bridgerton • Capital R Rake • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown What If…? • What If… T’Challa Became A Star-Lord? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa Big Mouth • A Very Big Mouth Christmas • Netflix • Netflix Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress Central Park • Central Dark • Apple TV+ • 20th Television Animation Stanley Tucci as Bitsy Archer • London Time • FX • FX Productions Jessica Walter as Malory Archer What If…? • What If… Ultron Won? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher

Outstanding Narrator

Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War • HISTORY • Six West Media group for HISTORY Channel Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Narrator The Mating Game • In Plain Sight • Discovery+ • A Silverback Films Production for BBC, Discovery and NHK co-produced with Bilibili and France Télévisions David Attenborough, Narrator We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries W. Kamau Bell, Narrator Serengeti II • Intrigue • Discovery+ • Produced by XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions for the BBC, the Discovery Channel and BBC Studios Distribution Lupita Nyong’o, Narrator Our Great National Parks • A World Of Wonder • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media Barack Obama, Narrator

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a CBS Studios production in association with Fulwell 73 Ben Winston, Executive Producer James Corden, Executive Producer Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer David Young, Co-Executive Producer Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer Diana Miller, Producer I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix Zach Kanin, Executive Producer Tim Robinson, Executive Producer Akiva Schaffer, Executive Producer Ali Bell, Executive Producer Alex Bach, Executive Producer Alice Mathias, Executive Producer Late Night With Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS • YouTube • Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions Seth Meyers, Executive Producer/Host Mike Shoemaker, Executive Producer The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube • 4 Irene Productions Inc. Randy Rainbow, Executive Producer Victoria Varela, Producer Michael J. Moritz Jr., Producer Jesse Kissel, Producer Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News • Paramount+ • CBS Studios, Late Night Cartoons RJ Fried, Executive Producer Tim Luecke, Executive Producer Chris Licht, Executive Producer Stephen T. Colbert, Executive Producer Zach Smilovitz, Co-Executive Producer Mike Leech, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC Trevor Noah, Executive Producer/Host Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer Ramin Hedayati, Supervising Producer David Kibuuka, Supervising Producer Folake Ayiloge, Produced by Jocelyn Conn, Producer Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night • TBS • TBS in association with Full Frontal Digital Samantha Bee, Executive Producer/Host Allana Harkin, Executive Producer Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer Caroline Dunphy, Producer Anthony Zaccone, Producer RuPaul’s Drag Race Whatcha Packin’ With Michelle Visage • VH1 • VH1 Ray Hunt, Executive Producer Eric Dimitratos, Co-Executive Producer Joseph Gerbino, Supervising Producer Robert Diminico, Producer Christina D’ambrosio, Producer Michelle Visage, Producer Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer Paul Briganti, Co-Executive Producer Grace Shaker, Co-Executive Producer Dina Moles, Supervising Producer Sean McIlraith, Producer Matt Yonks, Producer Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen • Bravo • Magical Elves Casey Kriley, Executive Producer Jo Sharon, Executive Producer Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer Wade Sheeler, Executive Producer Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer Chris King, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) • FX • The New York Times and Left/Right George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A TIME Studios Production in association with Creative Control and Leah Natasha Productions 100 Foot Wave • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic We Need To Talk About Cosby • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

Changing The Game • Hulu • Hulu, Superfilms Productions, Foton Pictures, Glanzrock Productions Alex Schmider, Produced by Clare Tucker, Produced by Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a McGee Media and Inkwell Media Production Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Executive Producer Dyllan McGee, Executive Producer Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer Lisa Heller, Executive Producer Oluwaseum Babalola, Producer Sara Rodriguez, Senior Producer When Claude Got Shot • PBS • 371 Productions, Inc., Independent Television Service and Black Public Media Brad Lichtenstein, Producer Steven Cantor, Producer Jamie Schutz, Producer

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH Fixer Upper: Welcome Home • Magnolia Network • Blind Nil Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean • Bravo • 51 Minds Cheer • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • VH1 • World of Wonder Selling Sunset • Netflix • Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate for Netflix

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kathryn Madsen, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor Marc Glassman, Sound Effects Editor Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 6: From The Desert Comes A Stranger • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Sound Editor Angela Ang, Sound Editor Ryan Cota, Sound Editor Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Editor David Collins, Sound Editor Alyssa Nevarez, Sound Editor Stephanie McNally, Music Editor Margie O’Malley, Foley Artist Andrea Gard, Foley Artist Sean England, Foley Artist Loki • Journey Into Mystery • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Brad Semenoff, Sound Editor Steve Slanec, Sound Editor Kyrsten Mate, Sound Editor Adam Kopald, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Ed Hamilton, Music Editor Nashia Wachsman, Music Editor Shelley Roden, Foley Artist John Roesch, Foley Artist Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Sean Hessinger, Dialogue Editor Alex Pugh, Sound Editor Clay Weber, Foley Editor John Sanacore, Foley Editor Ben Schorr, Music Editor Katherine Harper, Foley Artist Ginger Geary, Foley Artist Star Trek: Strange New Worlds • Memento Mori • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kip Smedley, Sound Designer Clay Weber, Sound Editor John Sanacore, Sound Editor David Barbee, Sound Editor Matt Decker, Music Editor Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist Rick Owens, Foley Artist Chris Moriana, Foley Artist Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Will Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor Steven Baine, Foley Artist David Klotz, Music Editor Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Brad Beaumont, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer Eliot Connors, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer Shannon Beaumont, ADR / Dialogue Editor Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Foley Editor Alexander Temple, Music Editor Alex Seaver, Music Editor Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist John Cucci, Foley Artist Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor John Creed, Dialogue Editor Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Editor Clay Weber, Sound Editor Darrin Mann, Sound Editor Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist Chris Moriana, Foley Artist Cobra Kai • The Rise • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor Daniel Salas, Sound Editor Jesse Pomeroy, Sound Editor Gary DeLeone, Sound Editor Nick Papalia, Sound Editor Andres Locsey, Music Editor Mitchell Cohen, Foley Artist Love, Death + Robots • In Vaulted Halls Entombed • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix Brad North, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Anthony Zeller, Foley Editor Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor Zane Bruce, Foley Artist Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Brent Findley, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ashley Harvey, Dialogue Editor Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor Mark Cleary, Sound Effects Editor Jordan McClain, Foley Editor Sharyn Gersh, MPSE, Music Editor Richard David Brown, Music Editor Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist Matt Salib, Foley Artist What We Do In The Shadows • The Escape • FX • FX Productions Steffan Falesitch, Sound Supervisor Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Editor John Guentner, Foley Editor Sam Lewis, Foley Editor Steve Griffen, Music Editor Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television Christian Buenaventura, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Steve Suhr, Dialogue Editor David Beadle, Dialogue Editor Tim Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor Zheng Jia, Sound Effects Editor Samuel Muñoz, Foley Editor Sean McGuire, Music Editor Noel Vought, Foley Artist Gaslit • Year Of The Rat • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group Kevin Buchholz, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Stefani Feldman, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Sang Kim, Dialogue Editor Dan Kremer, Sound Effects Editor Adam Parrish-King, Sound Effects Editor Sam Munoz, Foley Editor Jordan Aldinger, Foley Editor Ben Zales, Music Editor Chris Rummel, Music Editor Jacob McNaughton, Foley Artist Noel Vought, Foley Artist Midnight Mass • Book VII: Revelation • Netflix • Intrepid Pictures for Netflix Trevor Gates, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jonathan Wales, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor Jason Dotts, Dialogue / ADR Editor Michael Baird, Dialogue / ADR Editor Paul Knox, Sound Effects Editor Russell Topal, Sound Effects Editor James Miller, Sound Effects Editor Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor Mark Coffey, Sound Effects Editor Amy Barber, Foley Editor Julia Huberman, Foley Editor Brett “Snacky” Pierce, Music Editor Ben Parker, Foley Artist Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor Matt Hartman, Sound Editor Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor Tim Farrell, Sound Editor Leo Marcil, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Ian Chase, Sound Editor Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor Carl Sealove, Music Editor Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog Bradley North, MPSE, Sound Supervisor Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor Chuck Michael, Sound Effects Editor Matt Manselle, Foley Editor Matt Kelsey, Foley Editor Lodge Worster, Music Editor Brian Straub, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor Matt Stutter, Sound Editor Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor Simon Riley, Foley Artist George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films Bobby Mackston, Sound Supervisor Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor Joseph Beshenkovsky, Sound Effects Editor Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs Anthony Vanchure, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Daniel Pagan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Mike James Gallagher, Sound Effects Editor Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor Bryant Furhman, Music Editor McCartney 3, 2, 1 • The People We Loved Were Loving Us! • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor Leff Lefferts, Sound Editor Bjorn Ole Schroeder, Sound Editor E. Larry Oatfield, Sound Editor Kim Foscato, Sound Editor The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG Maria Kelly, Dialogue Editor Chad Orororo, Sound Designer Nirupama Rajendran, Sound Effects Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer Philip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer Euphoria • Stand Still Like The Hummingbird • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Anne Jimkes-Root, Re-Recording Mixer Chris David, Re-Recording Mixer Austin Roth, Re-Recording Mixer Sean O’Malley, Production Mixer The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Price, CAS, Production Mixer George A. Lara, Foley Mixer Stewart Lerman, Scoring Mixer Ozark • Sanctified • Netflix • MRC for Netflix Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer Akira Fukasawa, Production Mixer Amy Barber, Foley Mixer Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Will Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer Ken Ishii, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Pseudo-Addiction • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Jay Meagher, CAS, Production Mixer Gaslit • Final Days • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer Devendra Cleary, CAS, Production Mixer Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer Tamás Csaba, Production Mixer Scott Michael Smith, Score Mixer Pam & Tommy • The Master Beta • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Juan Cisneros, Production Mixer The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Walter Anderson, Production Mixer Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry • all the sauces • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Teddy Salas, Re-Recording Mixer Scott Harber, CAS, Production Mixer Curb Your Enthusiasm • IRASSHAIMASE! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer Chuck Buch, CAS, Production Mixer Michael Miller, ADR Mixer Hacks • The Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer Jim Lakin, Production Mixer Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer David Lascelles, Production Mixer Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Sam Ejnes, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions Paul Wittman, Production Mixer Tom Elmhirst, Music Mixer Eric Schilling, Music Mixer Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer Shane O’Connor, Re-Recording Mixer Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer John Harris, Music Mixer Eric Schilling, Music Mixer Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer Josh Morton, Package Mixer Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer Jeffrey Michael Peterson, FOH Production Mixer Mike Parker, Monitor Mixer Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer Juan Pablo Velasco, Pro Tools Playback Mixer Aaron Walk, Pro Tools Playback Mixer The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • First Show Back With An Audience, Dana Carvey As Joe Biden, Interview With Jon Stewart, And Jon Batiste Performs “Freedom” • CBS • CBS Studios Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer Harvey Goldberg, Broadcast Music Mixer Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer Tom Herrmann, Front of House Mixer The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer Alex Guessard, FOH Production Mixer Dave Natale, FOH Music Mixer Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Playback Mixer Saturday Night Live • Host: John Mulaney • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal television and Broadway Video Robert Palladino, CAS, Production Mixer Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer Bob Selitto, FOH Music Mixer Frank J. Duca Jr., CAS, FOH/Foldback Mixer Caroline Sanchez, FOH Production Mixer Josiah Gluck, CAS, Music Mixer Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer Douglas Nightwine, Monitor Mixer William Taylor, CAS, Sound Effects mixer Devin Emke, Package Mixer Eric Pfeifer, Package Mixer Andrew Guastella, Package Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer Giles Martin, Music Mixer George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer Jason Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer Kevin Rosen Quan, Production Mixer Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Becoming 100% That Bitch • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Erik Brena, Re-Recording Mixer Ross D’Alessandro, Production Mixer Julianne Kane, Production Mixer Deanna Decenario, Production Mixer McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Laura Cunningham, Production Mixer RuPaul’s Drag Race • Big Opening #1 • VH1 • World of Wonder Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer David Nolte, Production Mixer Glenn Gaines, Production Mixer Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW Tom O’Pray, Re-Recording Mixer Renato Ferrari, Production Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple Chris MacLean, Overall VFX Supervisor Addie Manis, Overall VFX Supervisor Mike Enriquez, VFX Supervisor Victoria Keeling, On-Set VFX Producer Chris Keller, VFX Supervisor, DNEG Jess Brown, VFX Producer, DNEG Nicholas Hernandez, VFX Supervisor, Rodeo Richard Clegg, VFX Supervisor, Outpost Lost In Space • Netflix • Legendary for Netflix Jabbar Raisani, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor Terron Pratt, Visual Effects Producer Troy Davis, Visual Effects Supervisor Dirk Valk, Previs Supervisor Jed Glassford, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor Juri Stanossek, Visual Effects Supervisor Jared Higgins, Visual Effects Production Manager Paul Benjamin, Special Effects Coordinator Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Michael Maher Jr., VFX Supervisor Marion Spates, VFX Supervisor Jabbar Raisani, VFX Supervisor Terron Pratt, VFX Producer Ashley J. Ward, Associate VFX Producer Julien Hery, VFX Supervisor Niklas Jacobson, VFX Supervisor Manolo Mantero, VFX Supervisor Neil Eskuri, VFX Supervisor The Witcher • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series Dadi Einarsson, Overall VFX Supervisor Gavin Round, Overall VFX Producer Bruno Baron, VFX Supervisor Matthias Bjarnason, VFX Supervisor Sebastien Francoeur, VFX Supervisor Aleksandar Pejic, VFX Supervisor Oliver Cubbage, VFX Supervisor Mateusz Tokarz, VFX Supervisor Stefano Pepin, Production SFX Supervisor

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

The Man Who Fell To Earth • Hallo, Spaceboy • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, CBS Studios Inc., Secret Hideout, Timberman & Beverly, StudioCanal Jason Michael Zimmerman, Lead VFX Supervisor/ Supervising Producer Aleksandra Kochoska, Senior VFX Producer Shawn Ewashko, Senior VFX Coordinator Simon Carr, VFX Supervisor Elizabeth Alvarez, Senior VFX Coordinator Richard R Reed, VFX Supervisor (Cinesite) Jesper Kjolsrud, VFX Supervisor (Outpost VFX) Anna James, VFX Producer Neal Champion, SFX Supervisor SEE • Rock-a-Bye • Apple TV+ • Chernin Entertainment / Endeavor Content in association with Apple Chris Wright, Overall VFX Supervisor Parker Chehak, Overall VFX Producer Scott Riopelle, On-Set VFX Supervisor Javier Roca, VFX Supervisor (El Ranchito) Tristan Zerafa, VFX Supervisor (Pixomondo) Nathan Overstrom, VFX Supervisor (Zoic Studios) Sam O’Hare, VFX Supervisor (Chickenbone FX) Tony Kenny, SPFX Coordinator Tamriko Bardo, Senior VFX Coordinator Snowpiercer • A Beacon For Us All • TNT • TNT in association with Tomorrow Studios and CJ Entertainment Geoff Scott, Series Visual Effects Supervisor Darren Bell, Series Visual Effects Producer Chris Ryan, Series On-set Visual Effects Supervisor & CG Supervisor Christine Galvan, Series Visual Effects Production Manager Anita Milias, Series Visual Effects Production Coordinator Jordan Acomba, Series Visual Effects Editor Jason Snea, Visual Effects Compositor: Series VFX Production Team Hannes Poser, Visual Effects Supervisor: Image Engine Jamie Barty, Visual Effects Supervisor: FuseFX Squid Game • VIPS • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix Cheong Jai-hoon, VFX Supervisor Kang Moon-jung, CG Supervisor (3D) Kim Hye-jin, VFX Producer Jo Hyun-jin, Layout Lead Kim Seong-cheol, Matte Painting Supervisor Lee Jae-bum, Animation Supervisor Shin Min-soo, CG Supervisor (2D) Seok Jong-yeon, Compositing Supervisor Jun Sung-man, Compositing Supervisor Vikings: Valhalla • The Bridge • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production Ben Mossman, VFX Supervisor Melanie Callaghan, VFX Producer Vishal Rustgi, VFX Producer Troy Tylka, CG Supervisor Mina Gaued, 2D Supervisor Jorge Perez, Lighting Lead Liz Sui, DMP Lead Blayke Nadeau, FX Lead Summer Zong, Asset Lead

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator Cobra Kai • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix Ken Barefield, Stunt Coordinator Hawkeye • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Heidi Moneymaker, Stunt Coordinator Noon Orsatti, Stunt Coordinator Peacemaker • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with The Safran Company, Troll Court Entertainment, DC and Warner Bros. Television Wayne Dalglish, Stunt Coordinator Gaston Morrison, Stunt Coordinator The Righteous Gemstones • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rough House John Copeman, Stunt Coordinator What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Blacklist • NBC • Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator Moon Knight • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Olivier Schneider, Stunt Coordinator Yves Girard, Stunt Coordinator 9-1-1: Lone Star • FOX • 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision Buddy Sosthand, Stunt Coordinator Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator The Witcher • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series Adam Horton, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Clay Cullen, Stunt Performer David Castillo, Stunt Performer Jolene Van Vugt, Stunt Performer Chris Morrison, Stunt Performer The Blacklist • Between Sleep And Awake • NBC • Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television Chad Michael Hessler, Stunt Performer Hawkeye • Echoes • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Carl Richard Burden, Stunt Performer Noon Orsatti, Stunt Performer Renae Moneymaker, Stunt Performer Crystal Hooks, Stunt Performer Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Daren Nop, Stunt Performer Jamel Blissat, Stunt Performer Estelle Darnault, Stunt Performer Sara Leal, Stunt Performer Squid Game • Stick To The Team • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix Lim Tae-hoon, Stunt Performer Shim Sang-min, Stunt Performer Kim Cha-i, Stunt Performer Lee Tae-young, Stunt Performer Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Matthew Scheib, Stunt Performer Jura Yury Kruze, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

American Idol • Disney Night • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment Charles Ciup, Technical Director David Bernstein, Technical Director Bettina Levesque, Camera Bert Atkinson, Camera Damien Tuffereau, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera Bruce Green, Camera Daryl Studebaker, Camera Mike Carr, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Nathanial Havholm, Camera Easter Xua, Camera Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera Ed Horton, Camera Brian Reason, Camera Keith Dicker, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Christopher Gray, Video Control Luke Chantrell, Video Control The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Robert Glasper Performs “Heaven’s Here” • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC Mike Williams, Technical Director Matt Muro, Camera Rich York, Camera Tim Quigley, Camera Phil Salanto, Camera Ricardo Sarmiento, Camera Joel Sadler, Camera Dancing With The Stars • Horror Night • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions Charles Ciup, Technical Director Christine Salomon, Technical Director Brian Reason, Camera Bettina Levesque, Camera Daryl Studebaker, Camera Bruce Green, Camera Bert Atkinson, Camera Nat Havholm, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Mike Carr, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera Damien Tuffereau, Camera Easter Xua, Camera Derek Pratt, Camera Mark Koonce, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera Luke Chantrell, Video Control Ed Moore, Video Control Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television Dave Saretsky, Technical Director Dante Pagano, Camera John Harrison, Camera Rich Freedman, Camera Ken Thompson, Camera Yayo Vang, Camera Elizabeth Cavanagh, Camera Wyatt Maker, Camera John Schwartz, Camera Augie Yuson, Video Control The Masked Singer • Masks Back — The Good, The Bad & The CudPdalyge–51Round 1 • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment and The Masked Singer • Masks Back — The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly — Round 1 • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media Christine Salomon, Technical Director Nat Havholm, Camera Mark Koonce, Camera Brett Crutcher, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Bert Atkinson, Camera Bettina Levesque, Camera Jeff Wheat, Camera Kary D’Alessandro, Camera Daryl Studebaker, Camera John Goforth, Camera Cary Symmons, Camera Sean Flannery, Camera Darin Gallacher, Video Control Chris Hill, Video Control The Voice • Live Top 10 Performances • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. Allan Wells, Technical Director Danny Bonilla, Camera Mano Bonilla, Camera Martin J. Brown Jr., Camera Robert Burnette, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Guido Frenzel, Camera Alex Hernandez, Camera Marc Hunter, Camera Scott Hylton, Camera Kathrine Iacofano, Camera Scott Kaye, Camera Steve Martynuk, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Steve Simmons, Camera Terrance Ho, Video Control

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

57th Academy Of Country Music Awards • Prime Video • MRC and Academy of Country Music Eric Becker, Technical Director Iqbal Hans, Technical Director Danny Bonilla, Camera Mano Bonilla, Camera Davide Carline, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Darla Elledge, Camera Freddy Frederick Jr., Camera Pat Gleason, Camera Ed Horton, Camera Garrett Hurt, Camera Kat Kallergis, Camera Jay Kulick, Camera Steve Martyniuk, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Lyn Nolad, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera John Perry, Camera David Plakos, Camera Easter Xua, Camera Danny Webb, Camera Terrance Ho, Video Control Guy Jones, Video Control Kevin Faust, Video Control Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions Michael Anderson, Technical Director Dan Winterburn, Technical Director Danny Webb, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera David Eastwood, Camera Vincent Foilett, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Bruce Green, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Brian Lataille, Camera Keith Dicker, Camera Patrick Gleason, Camera Danny Bonilla, Camera Rob Vuona, Camera Dave Rudd, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera Freddy Frederick, Camera Gabriel De La Perna, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera David Carline, Camera Kosta Krstic, Camera Terrance Ho, Video Control Joey Lopez, Video Control The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited Eric Becker, Technical Director Ken Shapiro, Technical Director Danny Bonilla, Camera Michael Carr, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Sean Flannery, Camera Jeremy Freeman, Camera Helena Jackson, Camera Tore Livia, Camera Steve Martyniuk, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera John Perry, Camera David Plakos, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera Chad Smith, Camera Easter Xua, Camera Guy Jones, Video Control Kevin Faust, Video Control 2021 MTV Video Music Awards • MTV • MTV Entertainment Studios, Den Of Thieves Eric Becker, Technical Director Mike Williams, Technical Director Shaun Harkins, Camera John Lee, Camera Rich York, Camera David Trenkle, Camera Nat Havholm, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Mark Renaudin, Camera Tore Livia, Camera Rob Balton, Camera Jimmy O’Donnell, Camera Marc Bloomgarden, Camera Ray Hoover, Camera Daniel Paulet, Camera Kurt Decker, Camera Jay Kulick, Camera Jeff Latonero, Camera Jofre Rosaro, Camera J.M. Hurley, Video Control Bob Benedetti, Video Control One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions Lori Gallati, Technical Director Rob Balton, Camera Jerry Cancel, Camera Eli Clarke, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Dave Driscoll, Camera Jay Kulick, Camera Jeff Latonero, Camera Lyn Noland, Camera Mark Renaudin, Camera Carlos Rios, Camera Jim Scurti, Camera Tim Quigley, Camera Dan Zadwarny, Camera J.M. Hurley, Video Control

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Quinta Brunson, Written by Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Duffy Boudreau, Written by Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Alec Berg, Written by Bill Hader, Written by Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Lucia Aniello, Written by Paul W. Downs, Written by Jen Statsky, Written by Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television Steve Martin, Written by John Hoffman, Written by Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Jane Becker, Written by What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions Sarah Naftalis, Written by What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions Stefani Robinson, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Better Call Saul • Plan And Execution • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television Thomas Schnauz, Written by Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix Chris Mundy, Written by Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Dan Erickson, Written by Squid Game • One Lucky Day • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix Hwang Dong-hyuk, Written by Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Jesse Armstrong, Written by Yellowjackets • F Sharp • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One Jonathan Lisco, Written by Ashley Lyle, Written by Bart Nickerson, Written by Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One Ashley Lyle, Written by Bart Nickerson, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Danny Strong, Written by The Dropout • I’m In A Hurry • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television Elizabeth Meriwether, Written for Television by Impeachment: American Crime Story • Man Handled • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions Sarah Burgess, Written by MAID • Snaps • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix Molly Smith Metzler, Written by Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog Patrick Somerville, Written by The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Mike White, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media Tracey Ashley, Head Writer Robin Thede, Writer Alrinthea Carter, Writer Michelle Davis, Writer Sonia Denis, Writer Jonterri Gadson, Writer Chloé Hilliard, Writer Shenovia Large, Writer Natalie McGill, Writer The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC Dan Amira, Head Writer Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer David Angelo, Writer Devin Delliquanti, Writer Zach DiLanzo, Writer Jennifer Flanz, Writer Jason Gilbert, Writer Josh Johnson, Writer David Kibuuka, Writer Matt Koff, Writer Christiana Mbakwe, Writer Trevor Noah, Writer Joseph Opio, Writer Randall Otis, Writer Kat Radley, Writer Scott Sherman, Writer Ashton Womack, Writer Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer Owen Parsons, Senior Writer Charlie Redd, Senior Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer Seena Vali, Senior Writer Johnathan Appel, Writer Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer Liz Hynes, Writer Greg Iwinski, Writer Ryan Ken, Writer Mark Kramer, Writer Sofía Manfredi, Writer John Oliver, Writer Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios Ariel Dumas, Head Writer Jay Katsir, Head Writer Delmonte Bent, Written by Michael Brumm, Written by Aaron Cohen, Written by Stephen T. Colbert, Written by Paul Dinello, Written by Glenn Eichler, Written by Gabe Gronli, Written by Barry Julien, Written by Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by Eliana Kwartler, Written by Matt Lappin, Written by Caroline Lazar, Written by Pratima Mani, Written by Felipe Torres Medina, Written by Opus Moreschi, Written by Carley Moseley, Written by Asher Perlman, Written by Tom Purcell, Written by Kate Sidley, Written by Brian Stack, Written by John Thibodeaux, Written by Steve Waltien, Written by Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with UnivPeargseal5T6elevision and Broadway Video Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video Michael Che, Head Writer Alison Gates, Head Writer Streeter Seidell, Head Writer Colin Jost, Head Writer Kent Sublette, Head Writer Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer Dan Bulla, Written by Mike DiCenzo, Written by Billy Domineau, Written by Alex English, Written by Martin Herlihy, Written by Steve Higgins, Written by John Higgins, Written by Vanessa Jackson, Written by Erik Kenward, Written by Tesha Kondrat, Written by Ben Marshall, Written by Lorne Michaels, Written by Jake Nordwind, Written by Ben Silva, Written by Will Stephen, Written by Celeste Yim, Written by Anna Drezen, Written by Steven Castillo, Written by Rob Klein, Written by Jasmine Pierce, Written by Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written by Mark Steinbach, Weekend Update Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Ali Wong: Don Wong • Netflix • A24 for Netflix Ali Wong, Written by The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC Ian Berger, Writer Devin Delliquanti, Writer Jennifer Flanz, Writer Jordan Klepper, Writer Zhubin Parang, Writer Scott Sherman, Writer Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science Jerrod Carmichael, Written by Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) • Netflix • All Things Comedy for Netflix Nicole Byer, Written by Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix Norm Macdonald, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix Andrew Rossi, Written by How To With John Wilson • How To Appreciate Wine • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Atlantic Pictures, Johns Movies and Blow Out Productions John Wilson, Written by Michael Koman, Written by Susan Orlean, Written by Conner O’Malley, Written by Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs Mark Monroe, Written by The Problem With Jon Stewart • The Economy • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple Chelsea Devantez, Head Writer Jon Stewart, Writer Kristen Acimovic, Writer The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG Felicity Morris, Written by