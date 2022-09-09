Variety’s Awards Circuit Roundtable Reveals Daring and Unpredictable Final Emmy Picks

And this is it, the final 25 categories from the 74th Emmy awards will be revealed, and winners crowned, on Monday at the Microsoft theater in Downtown Los Angeles. Will it ultimately be a roster of predictable victors and repeats from past years? Or are we in for some surprises?

On this episode of the “Variety Awards Circuit Podcast,” it’s an all-roundtable edition as we go through all of the remaining categories and give out final best guesses and biggest dreams.

Will predictable winners wind up on stage, or are we in for some big surprises from the likes of “Squid Game” or “Abbott Elementary”? What hints can be found in last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys winners? Listen below!

Here is a roundup of predictions from Variety’s Team TV. Be gentle: Unlike past years, this Emmy season is either the most unpredictable in years… or we’ll look back at this and say we WAY overthought this. We can all agree on “The White Lotus,” Michael Keaton and Amanda Seyfried. Everything else? It’s all over the map.

Outstanding Drama Series

Will Win: “Squid Game” (Clayton Davis), “Succession” (Kate Aurthur, Selome Hailu, Michael Schneider, Jazz Tangcay), “Severance” (Dan D’Addario, Emily Longeretta)

Should Win: “Severance” (Clayton Davis), “Succession” (Kate Aurthur, Dan D’Addario, Selome Hailu), “Squid Game” (Michael Schneider)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Will Win: “Abbott Elementary” (Clayton Davis, Dan D’Addario), “Ted Lasso” (Kate Aurthur, Michael Schneider); “Barry” (Selome Hailu); “Only Murders in the Building” (Emily Longeretta, Jazz Tangcay)

Should Win: “Abbott Elementary” (Clayton Davis, Michael Schneider, Selome Hailu); “Only Murders in the Building” (Dan D’Addario)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Will Win: “The White Lotus” (Clayton Davis, Kate Aurthur, Dan D’Addario, Selome Hailu, Emily Longeretta, Michael Schneider, Jazz Tangcay)

Should Win: “Dopesick” (Clayton Davis), “The White Lotus” (Kate Aurthur, Dan D’Addario, Selome Hailu); “The Dropout” (Michael Schneider)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Will Win: Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Clayton Davis, Selome Hailu, Emily Longeretta, Jazz Tangcay); Zendaya, “Euphoria” (Kate Aurthur, Michael Schneider)

Should Win: Zendaya, “Euphoria” (Clayton Davis); Melanie Lynskey (Selome Hailu, Michael Schneider); Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Dan D’Addario); Laura Linney, “Ozark” or Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Kate Aurthur)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Will Win: Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (Clayton Davis, Selome Hailu); Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (Kate Aurthur, Michael Schneider); Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Dan D’Addario); Brian Cox, “Succession” (Jazz Tangcay); Adam Scott, “Severance” (Emily Longeretta)

Should Win: Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (Clayton Davis, Dan D’Addario, Selome Hailu); Bob Odenkirk (Michael Schneider); “All of them!” (Kate Aurthur)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Will Win: Jean Smart, “Hacks” (Clayton Davis, Kate Aurthur, Selome Hailu, Emily Longeretta, Michael Schneider, Jazz Tangcay); Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (Dan D’Addario)

Should Win: Jean Smart, “Hacks” (Clayton Davis, Kate Aurthur); Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (Dan D’Addario, Selome Hailu)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Will Win: Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Clayton Davis, Kate Aurthur); Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Selome Hailu, Emily Longeretta, Jazz Tangcay); Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Michael Schneider); Bill Hader, “Barry” (Dan D’Addario)

Should Win: Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Clayton Davis, Dan D’Addario); Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Selome Hailu); Martin Short or Steve Martin (Kate Aurthur); Bill Hader, “Barry” (Michael Schneider)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Will Win: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (Clayton Davis, Kate Aurthur, Dan D’Addario, Selome Hailu, Emily Longeretta, Michael Schneider, Jazz Tangcay)

Should Win: Toni Collette, “The Staircase” (Clayton Davis); Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (Kate Aurthur, Dan D’Addario, Selome Hailu, Michael Schneider)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Will Win: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Clayton Davis, Kate Aurthur, Dan D’Addario, Selome Hailu, Emily Longeretta, Michael Schneider, Jazz Tangcay)

Should Win: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Clayton Davis, Selome Hailu, Michael Schneider); Colin Firth, “The Staircase” (Dan D’Addario); Michael Keaton or Colin Firth (Kate Aurthur)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Will Win: Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” (Clayton Davis); Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Kate Aurthur, Emily Longeretta, Michael Schneider); Sarah Snook, “Succession” (Selome Hailu, Jazz Tangcay); Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria” (Dan D’Addario)

Should Win: Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets” (Clayton Davis); Sarah Snook, “Succession” (Dan D’Addario, Selome Hailu); Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” (Michael Schneider); “All of them!” (Kate Aurthur)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Will Win: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (Clayton Davis, Kate Aurthur, Selome Hailu); Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Emily Longeretta, Michael Schneider); O Yeong-su, “Squid Game” (Dan D’Addario); Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (Jazz Tangcay)

Should Win: John Turturro, “Severance” (Clayton Davis); Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (Kate Aurthur, Dan D’Addario, Michael Schneider); Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Selome Hailu)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Will Win: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (Clayton Davis, Dan D’Addario, Selome Hailu); Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (Kate Aurthur, Jazz Tangcay); Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Michael Schneider); Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Emily Longeretta)

Should Win: Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (Clayton Davis, Dan D’Addario); Sheryl Lee Ralph (Selome Hailu, Michael Schneider)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Will Win: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Clayton Davis, Kate Aurthur, Selome Hailu, Emily Longeretta, Michael Schneider); Tyler James Williams, “Aboott Elementary” (Dan D’Addario); Henry Winkler, “Barry” (Jazz Tangcay)

Should Win: Anthony Carrigan, “Barry” (Clayton Davis); Henry Winkler, “Barry” (Kate Aurthur, Dan D’Addario); Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” (Selome Hailu)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Will Win: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (Clayton Davis, Kate Aurthur, Dan D’Addario, Selome Hailu, Emily Longeretta, Michael Schneider, Jazz Tangcay)

Should Win: Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus” (Clayton Davis); Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (Kate Aurthur, Dan D’Addario, Selome Hailu, Michael Schneider)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Will Win: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” (Clayton Davis, Kate Aurthur, Dan D’Addario, Selome Hailu, Emily Longeretta, Michael Schneider, Jazz Tangcay)

Should Win: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” (Clayton Davis, Kate Aurthur, Selome Hailu, Michael Schneider); Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick” (Dan D’Addario)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Will Win: “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (Clayton Davis, Jazz Tangcay); “Saturday Night Live” (Dan D’Addario, Selome Hailu, Michael Schneider)

Should Win: “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (Clayton Davis; Dan D’Addario, Selome Hailu, Michael Schneider)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Will Win: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Clayton Davis; Selome Hailu, Michael Schneider, Jazz Tangcay)

Should Win: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Clayton Davis); “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (Selome Hailu, Michael Schneider)

Outstanding Competition Program

Will Win: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Clayton Davis); “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Dan D’Addario, Selome Hailu, Michael Schneider, Jazz Tangcay)

Should Win: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls” (Clayton Davis; Selome Hailu); “The Amazing Race” (Michael Schneider); “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Dan D’Addario)

Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast, produced by Michael Schneider, is your one-stop listen for lively conversations about the best in film and television. Each week “Awards Circuit” features interviews with top film and TV talent and creatives; discussions and debates about awards races and industry headlines; and much, much more. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or anywhere you download podcasts. New episodes post weekly.