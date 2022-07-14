×

Variety's Awards Circuit Roundtable Dissects the Winners, Losers and Surprises of 2022's Emmy Nominations

Awards Circuit Podcast: Variety's Emmy team breaks down this year's nominations announcement.

The 2022 Primetime Emmys nominations were announced on Tuesday, and there were plenty of surprises — both welcome and, well, unexpected. Variety’s Awards Circuit roundtable team of Michael Schneider, Emily Longeretta, Jazz Tangcay and Clayton Davis gathered a day later to dissect the announcement. What did the Television Academy get right? What were the big shockers? Was anything really snubbed?

On this special mega-roundtable edition of the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, the roundtable dives deep into this year’s announcement, including their favorite choices — and biggest WTFs. Listen below!

Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast, produced by Michael Schneider, is your one-stop listen for lively conversations about the best in film and television. Each week “Awards Circuit” features interviews with top film and TV talent and creatives; discussions and debates about awards races and industry headlines; and much, much more. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or anywhere you download podcasts. New episodes post weekly.

Emmys 2022: The Complete Nominations List

Emmys 2022: Nominations Scorecard by Platform, Program and Studio

Emmys Trivia: Snubs May Be Good Publicity Now — and Other Unusual Facts From 2022’s Nominations

Emmys: Bill Hader, Jason Bateman, Quinta Brunson, Mike White, Lorene Scafaria on Hunt for Writing, Directing Wins

HBO’s Casey Bloys on His Huge Emmy Nom Haul, the Future of ‘Succession’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ Expectations

Why the Emmy Supporting Acting Nominations Need a Serious Refresh (Column)

‘Lucy and Desi,’ ‘We Feed People’ Bring Emmy Wealth to Imagine Documentaries

Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz React to ‘This Is Us’ Emmys Snub: ‘Do I Wish We Were Recognized? Sure’

Emmy Diversity Report: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Squid Game’ Make History, But Representation Lacking Elsewhere

Sydney Sweeney, Melanie Lynskey, Steve Martin and Bill Hader Talk Emmy Nominations

Why Selena Gomez Deserved a Nod, the Rise of ‘Abbott Elementary’ and More Emmys Takeaways From Variety’s Critics

Roku Originals Score First Official Emmy Nominations, for ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ and Bill Burr Comedy

Creative Arts Emmys: Industry Heavyweights Kazu Hiro, Barrie Gower and Tatiana S. Riegel Lead Nominations

TV Academy President Maury McIntyre on the Decision Not to Tally Networks, and Whether the Emmys Will Ever Move to 10 Nominees

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Emmys Nominate 15 Performers From Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’

‘Loki,’ ‘Moon Knight,’ ‘Hawkeye’ Pick Up Multiple Emmy Nominations

‘Below Deck Med,’ ‘Love on the Spectrum U.S.’ Score First-Ever Emmy Nominations

Chip and Joanna Gaines Get First-Ever Emmy Nominations

Dave Chappelle Lands Emmy Nomination for ‘The Closer’ Despite Outrage Over Anti-Trans Jokes

Chadwick Boseman, Norm Macdonald, Jessica Walter Score Posthumous Emmy Nominations

‘Succession’ Tops Emmy Nominations With 25 Nods, Breaks Record for Most Acting Nominations

‘Stranger Things 4’ Scores 13 Emmy Nominations — but Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown Are Snubbed

Zendaya Breaks Emmy Record as the Youngest Producing Nominee, Lands Four Noms Overall

Quinta Brunson Becomes the First Black Woman to Receive Three Comedy Emmy Noms With ‘Abbott Elementary’

‘Squid Game’ Makes Emmys History as First-Ever Non-English Drama Series Nominee

Despite Emmys Snub for Acting, Selena Gomez Still Lands in the History Books for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

