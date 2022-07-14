Variety’s Awards Circuit Roundtable Dissects the Winners, Losers and Surprises of 2022’s Emmy Nominations

The 2022 Primetime Emmys nominations were announced on Tuesday, and there were plenty of surprises — both welcome and, well, unexpected. Variety’s Awards Circuit roundtable team of Michael Schneider, Emily Longeretta, Jazz Tangcay and Clayton Davis gathered a day later to dissect the announcement. What did the Television Academy get right? What were the big shockers? Was anything really snubbed?

On this special mega-roundtable edition of the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, the roundtable dives deep into this year’s announcement, including their favorite choices — and biggest WTFs. Listen below!

Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast, produced by Michael Schneider, is your one-stop listen for lively conversations about the best in film and television. Each week “Awards Circuit” features interviews with top film and TV talent and creatives; discussions and debates about awards races and industry headlines; and much, much more. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or anywhere you download podcasts. New episodes post weekly.

Need to catch up on Variety’s Emmy nominations coverage from this week? Here’s a roundup of stories: