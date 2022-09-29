National Geographic Dominates Documentary Emmy Awards Wins, Led By ‘The Rescue’ and ‘The First Wave’

National Geographic dominated the documentary categories of the 43rd annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards, winning eight total during the Thursday night ceremony. The event, announced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and hosted by Vice News’ Alzo Slade, were presented at the Palladium Times Square in New York City.

As previously announced, Sir David Attenborough was presented with a lifetime achievement award, introduced by cinematographer, time lapse photographer and documentarian Louie Schwartzberg. Dame Judy Dench also appeared via pre-recorded video to celebrate Attenborough.

“Tonight’s Emmy winners exemplify the role of the documentarian at its best; filmmaking that champions the advance of truth in the interest of the communities we all serve,” said Terry O’Reilly, Chairman, NATAS. “We congratulate tonight’s honorees and thank them for the indispensable service they provide to our nation and the world.”

Added NATAS president/CEO Adam Sharp: “What a journey we have all travelled to get us here tonight. As indicated by our record-breaking number of documentaries this year, the breadth and scope of the work nominated tonight has revealed that in spite of the difficult circumstances of the last few years, the talent, innovation and sheer passion exhibited by the professionals we honor this evening has never been higher.”

Here were Thursday night’s winners; you can find the Wednesday night news winners here.

OUTSTANDING CURRENT AFFAIRS DOCUMENTARY

“The Rescue” (National Geographic)

OUTSTANDING POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTARY

“POV: Mayor” (PBS)

OUTSTANDING SOCIAL ISSUE DOCUMENTARY

“Frontline: A Thousand Cuts” (PBS)

OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE DOCUMENTARY

“HBO Documentary Films: The Forever Prisoner” (HBO)

OUTSTANDING HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY

“9/11: One Day in America” (National Geographic)

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND CULTURE DOCUMENTARY

“HBO Documentary Films: Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” (HBO)

OUTSTANDING SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DOCUMENTARY

“CNN Films: The Hunt for Planet B” (CNN)

OUTSTANDING NATURE DOCUMENTARY

“Puff: Wonders of the Reef” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING BUSINESS AND ECONOMIC DOCUMENTARY

“WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn” (Hulu)

OUTSTANDING CRIME AND JUSTICE DOCUMENTARY

“HBO Documentary Films: Life of Crime 1984-2020” (HBO)

OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY

“Through Our Eyes: Apart” (HBO/HBO Max)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“The First Wave” (National Geographic)

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA

“Reeducated” (The New Yorker)

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA: INNOVATION

“Frontline and Ado Ato Pictures: Un(re)solved” (PBS)

OUTSTANDING WRITING: DOCUMENTARY

“Nature: The Elephant and the Termite” (PBS)

Writer: Mark Deeble

OUTSTANDING RESEARCH: DOCUMENTARY

“The Rescue” (National Geographic)

Researchers: Santipong Changpuak, Susan Johnson, Chloe Mamelok, Thanet Natisri, Claudia Phaa Rowe

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION: DOCUMENTARY

“The Rescue” (National Geographic)

Directors: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY: DOCUMENTARY

“The First Wave” (National Geographic)

Cinematographers: Brian Dawson, Matthew Heineman, Ross McDonnell, Alex Pritz, Thorsten Thielow

OUTSTANDING EDITING: DOCUMENTARY

“The First Wave” (National Geographic)

Editors: Francisco Bello, Ace, Matthew Heineman, Gabriel Rhodes, David Zieff

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN AND ART DIRECTION: DOCUMENTARY

“CNN Films Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street” (CNN)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION

“The Reason I Jump” (Netflix)

Composer: Nainita Desai

OUTSTANDING SOUND

“Fathom” (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION AND SCENIC DESIGN

“ABC News Soul of a Nation: Andra Day Performance” (ABC)

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

“9/11: One Day in America” (National Geographic)

Over-the-Air, Cable, Satellite and Internet Broadcast Winners

National Geographic 8

HBO 4

PBS 4

CNN 2

Netflix 2

ABC 1

Apple TV+ 1

Hulu 1

The New Yorker 1