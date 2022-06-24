Daytime Emmys 2022 Winners List (UPDATED LIVE)

The 49th annual Daytime Emmys returned to a live, in-person event on Friday night, and the day’s news — the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the assault on women’s rights by a rogue Supreme Court — threatened to overshadow the event. But the two-hour telecast, hosted by “Entertainment Tonight” anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner for the first time, kicked off without a hitch from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Overall this year, CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” received the most Daytime Emmy nominations, with 18, followed closely by ABC’s “General Hospital,” with 17. Among outlets, syndicated fare earned the top tally, with 48 nods for various program distributors, followed by two broadcasters tied on top: ABC and CBS, both with 31. (Netflix was next, with 27.)

Among this year’s other key highlights: The Daytime Drama category — which has been shrinking since the broadcast networks reduced their serial output — has expanded back to five nominees for the first time since 2014, thanks to the addition of “Days of Our Lives” spinoff “Beyond Salem.”

Previously, the 49th Annual Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards took place June 18 at the Pasadena Convention Center “Kelly Clarkson” picked up five awards, while “Penguin Town” was next, with three. Beyond syndication (with 10), Netflix was the big single network winner, picking up nine total, spread out among “Penguin Town,” “Cat People,” “Headspace: Guide to Meditation” and “You vs. Wild: Out Cold.” CBS and PBS tied next, with three each.

Also of note, during the Creative Arts Emmys, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s” final season landed a Daytime Emmy for outstanding writing team for a daytime non-fiction program. And in its first season, Judge Judy Sheindlin’s new series “Judy Justice,” for IMDbTV (now Amazon Freevee) won for legal/courtroom program. (It also repped the first-ever Daytime Emmy for IMDbTV/Freevee.).

Receiving a lifetime achievement during the telecast: Soap opera icon John Aniston (“Days of Our Lives”). And here are this year’s Daytime Emmys winners in 15 key categories, as broadcast Friday night:

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem (Peacock)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

(Last year’s winner: “General Hospital”)

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves

General Hospital (ABC)

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos

General Hospital (ABC)

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

(Last year’s winner: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful”)

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

John McCook as Eric Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

James Reynolds as Abe Carver

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

(Last year’s winner: Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, “General Hospital”)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis

General Hospital (ABC)

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

WINNER: Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne

General Hospital (ABC)

(Last year’s winner: Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron, “The Young and the Restless”)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

WINNER: Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault

General Hospital (ABC)

Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine

General Hospital (ABC)

Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

(Last year’s winner: Max Gail as Mike Corbin, “General Hospital”)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine

General Hospital (ABC)

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

William Lipton as Cameron Webber

General Hospital (ABC)

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson

General Hospital (ABC)

(Last year’s winner: Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, “Days of Our Lives”)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

(Last year’s winner: “Jeopardy”)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

Steve Harvey

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

Leah Remini

People Puzzler (Game Show Network)

Pat Sajak

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

Pat Sajak

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

(Last year’s winner: Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!”)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Peace of Mind with Taraji (Facebook Watch)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

(Last year’s winner: “Red Table Talk”)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain

The View (ABC)

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade

Peace of Mind with Taraji (Facebook Watch)

Robin Roberts

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

(Last year’s winner: Larry King, “Larry King Now”)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Hot Ones (Complex Networks)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

(Last year’s winner: “The Kelly Clarkson Show”)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Kelly Clarkson

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

(Last year’s winner: Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood (SYNDICATED)

Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED)

Extra (SYNDICATED)

Inside Edition (SYNDICATED)

(Last year’s winner: “Entertainment Tonight”)

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem (Peacock)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

(Last year’s winner: “The Young and the Restless”)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem (Peacock)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

(Last year’s winners: “General Hospital”)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 show was virtual and filmed in the homes of the host, presenters and winners. Last year, a pre-taped, downsized event was staged in Burbank.

Meanwhile, this reps the first year under the agreement between the two major TV academies in which several categories have been realigned to focus on genre, rather than dayparts, as a way to divide eligibility between the Primetime (administered by the L.A.-based TV Academy) and Daytime Emmys (handled by the NY-based NATAS). It’s also the first year that children’s and family programming categories have been removed from both shows and relocated to a new Children’s & Family Emmy Award competition and ceremony, the first new Emmy show since 1979. (That event will take place in December.)