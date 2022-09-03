2022 Creative Arts Emmys: Full Winners List, Night 1 (UPDATED LIVE)

Night one of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards is underway at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. The first of two Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies this year, the Saturday night event focuses on mostly unscripted fare, including reality and documentaries, as well as variety shows and specials. (Animation is also included on the evening.)

High-profile awards on Saturday include animated program, character voice-over, documentary or nonfiction series, documentary or nonfiction special, exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking, music direction, narrator, short form comedy/drama/variety series, structured reality program, unstructured reality program, variety special (live) and variety special (pre-recorded). Among the possibilities for the evening: Norman Lear is in line to become the first-ever 100-year-old Emmy winner. Also, President Barack Obama is up for an Emmy in the outstanding narrator category, and Chadwick Boseman, Jessica Walter and/or Norm Macdonald could win posthumous Emmys in various categories.

For this year’s in-person event, Microsoft’s usual theater-style seating will instead be decked with 94 tables, each with a capacity for 12 people. (Others will still be accommodated with traditional seats in the back.)

Comedian W. Kamau Bell (“We Need to Talk About Cosby”) opened Saturday’s show with a brief speech congratulating the artisans in the crowd for keeping Hollywood going during these uncertain times.

“None of us would be here without help without each other without the people who surround us, lift us up and bring out the best in our abilities,” he said. “What we have accomplished this year as individuals has only been possible because of what we have done together. We cannot tell the stories alone. The phrase ‘it takes a village’ is just the tip of the iceberg. You all have dedicated your lives, your craft and your art forms and after these awards or accolades, for the love of what you do, you are here for these awards and accolades because you are simply the best to all the nominees if you can you’re able I invite you to stand up and give each other a round of applause.”

The two nights’ worth of footage will be condensed down into a two-hour recap, set to air Sept. 10 on FXX. Then comes the Primetime Emmys, set to air Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock, also live from the Microsoft. HBO’s “Succession” is the most-nominated program of 2022, earning 25 nods — including outstanding drama. That’s followed by Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” with 20 nominations (including best comedy, tying its total from last year) and HBO’s “The White Lotus,” the most-recognized limited series, also with 20.

Here are the nominees and winners for night one:

Outstanding Animated Program

“Arcane” • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

“Bob’s Burgers” • Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner • Fox • 20th Television

“Rick and Morty” • Mort Dinner Rick Andre • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC

“The Simpsons” • Pixelated and Afraid • Fox • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

“What If…?” • What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” • Prime Video • Amazon Studios (Lynne Spillman, Blair Kim, Jazzy Collins)

“Love On The Spectrum U.S.” • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix (Laura Ritchie, Kat Elmore, Jeffrey Marx, Page 5)

“Queer Eye” • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix (Danielle Gervais, Jessica Jorgensen, Natalie Pino, Pamela Vallarelli, Quinn Fegan)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” • VH1 • World of Wonder (Goloka Bolte, CSA, Ethan Petersen, CSA)

“Top Chef” • Bravo • Magical Elves (Samantha Hanks, Ron Mare)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa, “What If…?” • What If… T’Challa Became A Star-Lord? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu, “Moon Knight” • The Friendly Type • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown, “Bridgerton” • Capital R Rake • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress, “Big Mouth” • A Very Big Mouth Christmas • Netflix • Netflix

Stanley Tucci as Bitsy, “Central Park” • Central Dark • Apple TV+ • 20th Television Animation

Jessica Walter as Malory Archer, “Archer” • London Time • FX • FX Productions

Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, “What If…?” • What If… Ultron Won? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

WINNER: “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3” • Routine: Opening • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content (Parris Goebel, Choreographer)

“Annie Live!” • Routines: Hard Knock Life / We Got Annie / NYC • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television (Sergio Trujillo, Choreographer)

“Dancing With The Stars” • Routines: I Got 5 On It / Dark Fantasy • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions (Daniella Karagach, Choreographer)

“The Oscars” • Routine: Be Alive • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Fatima Robinson, Choreographer)

“Step Into… The Movies With Derek And Julianne Hough” • Routine: Moulin Rouge “Roxanne” • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television (Tessandra Chavez, Choreographer; Derek Hough, Choreographer)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

WINNER: “100 Foot Wave” • Chapter IV – Dancing With God • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic (Mike Prickett, Director of Photography; Laurent Pujol, Cinematography)

“The Andy Warhol Diaries” • Collab: Andy & Basquiat • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix (Wolfgang Held, Director of Photography)

“McCartney 3, 2, 1” • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications (Stuart Winecoff, Director of Photography)

“Our Great National Parks” • Chilean Patagonia • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media (Christiaan Muñoz-Salas, Cinematography; Ignacio Walker, Cinematography)

“Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW (Andrew Muggleton, Director of Photography)

“We Feed People” • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production (Kris Kaczor, Director of Photography)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

WINNER: “Life Below Zero” • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic (Danny Day, Director of Photography; Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography; Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography)

“The Amazing Race” • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc. (Josh Gitersonke, Director of Photography; Joshua Argue, Camera; Kathryn Barrows, Camera; Marc Bennett, Camera; Denise Borders, Camera; Petr Cikhart, Camera; Dave D’Angelo, Camera; Chris Ellison, Camera; Adam Haisinger, Camera; Kevin R. Johnson, Camera; Daniel Long, Camera; Jeff Philips, Camera)

“Deadliest Catch” • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel (David Reichert, Director of Photography; Bryan Miller, Director of Photography; Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography; Charlie Beck, Director of Photography; Todd Stanley, Director of Photography; Dave Arnold, Director of Photography; Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography; Shane Moore, Director of Photography; Randy Lee, Director of Photography; Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography; Sam Henderson, Camera; Carson Doyle, Camera; Antonio Baca, Camera)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” • HBCYou Band • Prime Video • Amazon Studios (Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” • Series Body Of Work • VH1 • World of Wonder (Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography; Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera; Jason Cooley, Camera; Pauline Edwards, Camera; Mario Panagiotopoulos, Camera; Brett Smith, Camera; Jeremiah Smith, Camera; Justin Umphenour, Camera; Jon Schneider, Camera)

“Survivor” • Series Body Of Work • CBS • MGM Television (Scott Duncan, Director of Photography; Peter Wery, Director of Photography; Russ Fill, Director of Photography; Christopher Barker, Director of Photography; Granger Scholtz, Director of Photography; Josh Bartel, Camera; Marc Bennett, Camera; Paulo Castillo, Camera; Rodney Chauvin, Camera; Chris Ellison, Camera; Glenn Louis Evans, Camera; David J. Frederick, Camera; Ben Gamble, Camera; Kevin B. Garrison, Camera; Nixon George, Camera; Matthias Hoffmann, Camera; Toby Hogan, Camera; Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Camera; Jeff Phillips, Camera; Louis Powell, Camera; Erick G. Sarmiento, Camera; Dirk Steyn, Camera; John Tattersall, Camera; Holly Tompson, Camera; Paulo Velozo, Camera; Ryan Hermosura, Camera; Cullum Andrews, Camera)

Outstanding Commercial

WINNER: “Teenage Dream – Sandy Hook Promise” (BBDO New York, Ad Agency; Smuggler, Production Company)

“Detectives – Apple iPhone 13” (Pro O Positive, Production Company; Apple, Ad Agency)

“Everyone But Jon Hamm – Apple TV+” (Hungry Man Productions, Production Company; Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency)

“The Lost Class – Change The Ref” (Hungry Man Productions, Production Company; Leo Burnett Chicago, Ad Agency)

“Skate Nation Ghana – Meta” (Love Song, Production Company; Droga5, Ad Agency)

“Walter The Cat – Chevy Silverado” (Commonwealth//McCann, Ad Agency; O Positive, Production Company)

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Andrew Rossi, “The Andy Warhol Diaries” • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix

Peter Jackson, “The Beatles: Get Back” • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, “George Carlin’s American Dream” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Amy Poehler, “Lucy And Desi” • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

Ian Denyer, “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

W. Kamau Bell, “We Need To Talk About Cosby” • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Greg Whiteley, “Cheer” • Daytona Pt. 2: If The Judges Disagree • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix

Nneka Onuorah, “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Aaron Krummel, “Queer Eye” • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Nick Murray, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” • Moulin Ru: The Rusical • VH1 • World of Wonder

Ari Boles, “Top Chef” • Freedmen’s Town • Bravo • Magical Elves

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

WINNER: Bridget Stokes, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” • Save My Edges, I’m A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Alexander J. Vietmeier, “Late Night With Seth Meyers” • Episode 1252 • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” • Artistic Musical Performance By Chance The Rapper; Monologue: Ukraine & Russian War, January 6 Committee Evidence On Trump & Donald Jr.; Guest Beanie Feldstein • CBS • CBS Studios

Don Roy King and Liz Patrick, “Saturday Night Live” • Host: Billie Eilish • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Paul Dugdale, “Adele: One Night Only” • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Stan Lathan, “Dave Chappelle: The Closer” • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Bo Burnham, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science

Norm Macdonald and Jeff Tomsic, “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix

Hamish Hamilton, “The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent” • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

“The Andy Warhol Diaries” • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix

“The Beatles: Get Back” • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A TIME Studios Production in association with Creative Control and Leah Natasha Productions

“100 Foot Wave” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic

“We Need To Talk About Cosby” • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

“Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents)” • FX • The New York Times and Left/Right

“George Carlin’s American Dream” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

“Lucy And Desi” • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

“The Tinder Swindler” • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

“We Feed People” • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

“Changing The Game” • Hulu • Hulu, Superfilms Productions, Foton Pictures, Glanzrock Productions (Alex Schmider, Produced by; Clare Tucker, Produced by)

“Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a McGee Media and Inkwell Media Production (Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Executive Producer; Dyllan McGee, Executive Producer; Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer; Lisa Heller, Executive Producer; Oluwaseum Babalola, Producer; Sara Rodriguez, Senior Producer)

“When Claude Got Shot” • PBS • 371 Productions, Inc., Independent Television Service and Black Public Media (Brad Lichtenstein, Producer; Steven Cantor, Producer; Jamie Schutz, Producer)

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (“Making It”)

Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”)

Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”)

RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” (Netflix)

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (CNN)

“VICE” (Showtime)

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum” (Disney+)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

WINNER: “The Voice” • Live Finale • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. (Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer; Samuel Barker, Lighting Director; Ronald K. Wirsgalla, Lighting Director; Daniel K. Boland, Lighting Director; Erin Anderson, Lighting Director; Andrew Munie, Lighting Director)

“America’s Got Talent” • Finale Results • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment (Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer; Michael Berger, Lighting Director; William Gossett, Lighting Director; Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director; Matt Benson, Lighting Director; Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director; Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director)

“American Song Contest” • Semi-Final #1 • NBC • Propagate, Universal Television Alternative Studio, American Song Contest Inc. (Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer; William Gossett, Lighting Director; Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director; Rob Koenig, Lighting Director; Matt Benson, Lighting Director; Darien Koop, Lighting Director; Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director)

“Dancing With The Stars” • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions (Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer; Joe Holdman, Lighting Director; Nate Files, Lighting Director; Matt McAdam, Lighting Director)

“The Masked Singer” • Group A Semi-Final • Fox • Fox Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media (Simon Miles, Lighting Designer; Cory Fournier, Lighting Director)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

WINNER: “Adele: One Night Only” • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions (Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer; Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director; Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director; Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director; Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director)

“Annie Live!” • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television (Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer; Pete Radice, Lighting Director; Ben Green, Lighting Director; Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director; Robert Styles, Lighting Director)

“The 64th Annual Grammy Awards” • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited (Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer; Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director; Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director; Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director; Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director; Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director; Erin Anderson, Lighting Director; Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director)

“One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga” • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions (Leroy Bennett, Lighting Designer; Jason Baeri, Lighting Director)

“The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment (Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer; Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director; Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director; Richard Beck, Lighting Director; Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

“14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible” • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary produced by Noah Media Group in association with Little Monster Films (Nainita Desai, Composer)

“Lucy And Desi” • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs (David Schwartz, Composer)

“Return To Space” • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Little Monster Films Production (Mychael Danna, Composer; Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer)

“They Call Me Magic” • Earvin • Apple TV+ • New Slate Ventures / XTR / H.Wood Media / Delirio Films in association with Apple (Terence Blanchard, Composer)

“The Tinder Swindler” • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG (Jessica Jones, Composer)

Outstanding Music Direction

WINNER: “The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent” • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation (Adam Blackstone, Music Director)

“43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors” • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment (Rickey Minor, Music Director)

“44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment (Rickey Minor, Music Director)

“One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga” • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions )Michael Bearden, Music Director Lee Musiker, Music Director)

“Saturday Night Live” • Host: Jake Gyllenhaal • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video (Lenny Pickett, Music Director; Leon Pendarvis, Music Director; Eli Brueggemann, Music Director)

Outstanding Narrator

WINNER: Barack Obama, “Our Great National Parks” • A World Of Wonder • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, “Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War” • HISTORY • Six West Media group for HISTORY Channel

David Attenborough, “The Mating Game” • In Plain Sight • Discovery+ • A Silverback Films Production for BBC, Discovery and NHK co-produced with Bilibili and France Télévisions

W. Kamau Bell, “We Need To Talk About Cosby” • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries

Lupita Nyong’o, “Serengeti II” • Intrigue • Discovery+ • Produced by XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions for the BBC, the Discovery Channel and BBC Studios Distribution

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

WINNER: “A Black Lady Sketch Show” • Save My Edges, I’m A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media (Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor; Bradinn French, Editor; Taylor Joy Mason, Editor; S. Robyn Wilson, Editor)

“Conan” • Series Finale • TBS • Conaco LLC (Robert James Ashe, Lead Editor; Mike Api, Editor; Christopher P. Heller, Editor; Matthew Shaw, Editor)

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” • Jordan Klepper Takes On “Wellness” Anti-Vaxxers + Fringewatching Rep. Lauren Boebert • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC (Storm Choi, Editor; Eric Davies, Editor; Tom Favilla, Editor; Lauren Beckett Jackson, Editor; Nikolai Johnson, Editor; Ryan Middleton, Editor; Mark Paone, Editor; Erin Shannon, Editor; Catherine Trasborg, Editor; Einar Westerlund, Editor)

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts” • HBO/HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films (Simon Bryant, Editor; Jim Clark, Editor; James Collett, Editor; Bill DeRonde, Editor; Asaf Eisenberg, Editor; Will Gilby, Editor; Lior Linevitz–Matthews, Editor; Pablo Noe, Editor; Tim Perniciaro, Editor; Jacob Proctor, Editor)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” • The Confesstigators (segment) • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television (Anthony Miale, ACE, Senior Editor)

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

“The Beatles: Get Back” • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited (Jabez Olssen, Editor)

“George Carlin’s American Dream” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films (Joseph Beshenkovsky, ACE, Editor)

“Lucy And Desi” • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs (Robert A. Martinez, Editor; Dan Reed, Additional Editor; Inaya Graciana Yusuf, Additional Editor)

“Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW (Hamit Shonpal, Editor)

“The Tinder Swindler” • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG (Julian Hart, Editor)

“We Need To Talk About Cosby” • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries (Meg Ramsay, Editor; Jennifer Brooks, Additional Editor)

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios (Deidre Panziera, Lead Editor; Hannah Carpenter, Editor; Brian Murphy, Editor; Jeanie Phillips, Editor)

“Queer Eye” • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix (Nova Taylor, Lead Editor; Sean Gill, Editor)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” • Big Opening #1 • VH1 • World of Wonder (Jamie Martin, Lead Editor; Paul Cross, Editor; Ryan Mallick, Editor; Michael Roha, Editor)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” • Halftime Headliners • Paramount+ • World of Wonder (Michael Lynn Deis, Lead Editor; Mary DeChambres, ACE, Editor; Katherine Griffin, Editor; Laurel Mick Ostrander, Editor)

“Top Chef” • Restaurant Wars • Bravo • Magical Elves (Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor; Ericka Concha, Editor; Tim Daniel, Editor; George Dybas, Editor; Eric Lambert, Editor; Anthony Rivard, Editor; Jay Rogers, Editor; Sarah Goff, Additional Editor; Matt Reynolds, Additional Editor; Clark Vogeler, Additional Editor)

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

“Below Deck Mediterranean” • A Yacht In Kneed • Bravo • 51 Minds (Cameron Teisher, Supervising Editor; Garrett Hohendorf, Lead Editor; Bil Yoelin, Lead Editor; Jonathan Anderson, Editor)

“Cheer” • Daytona Pt. 2: If The Judges Disagree • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix (Daniel George McDonald, Supervising Editor; Daniel J. Clark, Editor; Zachary Fuhrer, Editor; Stefanie Maridueña, Editor; Dana Martell, Editor; Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Editor; Sharon Weaver, Editor; David Zucker, Editor)

“Deadliest Catch” • Five Souls On Board • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel (Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor; Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor; Alexandra Moore, ACE, Editor; Adrian Orozco, Additional Editor; Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Additional Editor; Hugh Elliott, Additional Editor; Chris Courtner, Additional Editor)

“Life Below Zero” • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic (Michael Swingler, Editor; Tony Diaz, Additional Editor; Matt Edwards, Additional Editor; Jennifer Nelson, ACE, Additional Editor)

“Love On The Spectrum U.S.” • Episode 1 • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix (Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor; Simon Callow-Wright, Editor; John Rosser, Editor)

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” • Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With? • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media (Cindy Chao, Production Designer; Michele Yu, Production Designer; Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” • Colbert’s “Lord Of The Rings” Rap Celebrates 20 Years Of The Greatest Trilogy In Movie History • CBS • CBS Studios (Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer; Larry Hartman, Production Designer; Brendan Hurley, Art Director; Riley Mellon, Art Director)

“Queer Eye” • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix (Thomas Rouse, Production Designer; Josh Smith, Art Director)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” • Catwalk • VH1 • World of Wonder (Gianna Costa, Production Designer; Allison Spain, Art Director)

“Saturday Night Live” • Host: Kim Kardashian • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video (Eugene Lee, Production Designer; Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer; Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer; N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer; Melissa Shakun, Art Director)

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

“The 64th Annual Grammy Awards” • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited (Julio Himede, Production Designer; Kristen Merlino, Art Director)

“Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes” • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street (Stephan Olson, Production Designer; Raf Lydon, Art Director; Jerie Kelter, Set Decorator)

“The Oscars” • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (David Korins, Production Designer; Margaux Lapresle, Art Director)

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent” • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation (Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer; Shelley Rodgers, Art Director; Maria Garcia, Art Director)

“Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3” • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content (Willo Perron, Production Designer; Steve Morden, Art Director; Marc Manabat, Set Decorator)

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” • “John and Sun-Hee” • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures Love

“Death + Robots” • “Jibaro” • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

“Robot Chicken” • “Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U” • Adult Swim • A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street

“Star Wars: Visions” • “The Duel” • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.

“When Billie Met Lisa” • Disney+ • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a CBS Studios production in association with Fulwell 73 (Ben Winston, Executive Producer; James Corden, Executive Producer; Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer; David Young, Co-Executive Producer; Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer; Diana Miller, Producer)

“I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” • Netflix • Netflix (Zach Kanin, Executive Producer; Tim Robinson, Executive Producer; Akiva Schaffer, Executive Producer; Ali Bell, Executive Producer; Alex Bach, Executive Producer; Alice Mathias, Executive Producer)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS” • YouTube • Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions (Seth Meyers, Executive Producer/Host; Mike Shoemaker, Executive Producer)

“The Randy Rainbow Show” • YouTube • 4 Irene Productions Inc. (Randy Rainbow, Executive Producer; Victoria Varela, Producer; Michael J. Moritz Jr., Producer; Jesse Kissel, Producer)

“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News” • Paramount+ • CBS Studios, Late Night Cartoons (RJ Fried, Executive Producer; Tim Luecke, Executive Producer; Chris Licht, Executive Producer; Stephen T. Colbert, Executive Producer; Zach Smilovitz, Co-Executive Producer; Mike Leech, Co-Executive Producer)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

“Between The Scenes – The Daily Show” • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC (Trevor Noah, Executive Producer/Host; Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer; Ramin Hedayati, Supervising Producer; David Kibuuka, Supervising Producer; Folake Ayiloge, Produced by; Jocelyn Conn, Producer)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night” • TBS • TBS in association with Full Frontal Digital (Samantha Bee, Executive Producer/Host; Allana Harkin, Executive Producer; Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer; Caroline Dunphy, Producer; Anthony Zaccone, Producer)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Whatcha Packin’ With Michelle Visage” • VH1 • VH1 (Ray Hunt, Executive Producer; Eric Dimitratos, Co-Executive Producer; Joseph Gerbino, Supervising Producer; Robert Diminico, Producer; Christina D’ambrosio, Producer; Michelle Visage, Producer)

“Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show” • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video (Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer; Paul Briganti, Co-Executive Producer; Grace Shaker, Co-Executive Producer; Dina Moles, Supervising Producer; Sean McIlraith, Producer; Matt Yonks, Producer)

“Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen” • Bravo • Magical Elves (Casey Kriley, Executive Producer; Jo Sharon, Executive Producer; Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer; Wade Sheeler, Executive Producer; Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer; Chris King, Co-Executive Producer)

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

“The Beatles: Get Back” • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited (Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor; Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor; Matt Stutter, Sound Editor; Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor; Stephen Gallagher, Music Edito;r Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor; Simon Riley, Foley Artist)

“George Carlin’s American Dream” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films (Bobby Mackston, Sound Supervisor; Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor; Joseph Beshenkovsky, Sound Effects Editor)

“Lucy And Desi” • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs (Anthony Vanchure, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Daniel Pagan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Mike James Gallagher, Sound Effects Editor; Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor; Bryant Furhman, Music Editor)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

“Adele: One Night Only” • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions (Paul Wittman, Production Mixer; Tom Elmhirst, Music Mixer; Eric Schilling, Music Mixer; Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer; Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer; Shane O’Connor, Re-Recording Mixer; Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer)

“The 64th Annual Grammy Awards” • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited (Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer; John Harris, Music Mixer; Eric Schilling, Music Mixer; Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer; Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer; Josh Morton, Package Mixer; Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer; Jeffrey Michael Peterson, FOH Production; Mixer Mike Parker, Monitor Mixer; Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer; Juan Pablo Velasco, Pro Tools Playback Mixer; Aaron Walk, Pro Tools Playback Mixer)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” • First Show Back With An Audience, Dana Carvey As Joe Biden, Interview With Jon Stewart, And Jon Batiste Performs “Freedom” • CBS • CBS Studios (Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer; Harvey Goldberg, Broadcast Music Mixer; Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer; Tom Herrmann, Front of House Mixer)

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent” • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation (Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer; Alex Guessard, FOH Production Mixer; Dave Natale, FOH Music Mixer; Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer; Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer; Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Playback Mixer)

“Saturday Night Live” • Host: John Mulaney • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal television and Broadway Video (Robert Palladino, CAS, Production Mixer; Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer; Bob Selitto, FOH Music Mixer; Frank J. Duca Jr., CAS, FOH/Foldback Mixer; Caroline Sanchez, FOH Production Mixer; Josiah Gluck, CAS, Music Mixer; Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer; Douglas Nightwine, Monitor Mixer; William Taylor, CAS, Sound Effects mixer; Devin Emke, Package Mixer; Eric Pfeifer, Package Mixer;Andrew Guastella, Package Mixer)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

“The Beatles: Get Back” • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited (Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer; Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer; Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer; Giles Martin, Music Mixer)

“George Carlin’s American Dream” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films (Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer; Jason Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer; Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer; Kevin Rosen Quan, Production Mixer)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” • Becoming 100% That Bitch • Prime Video • Amazon Studios (Erik Brena, Re-Recording Mixer; Ross D’Alessandro, Production Mixer; Julianne Kane, Production Mixer; Deanna Decenario, Production Mixer)

“McCartney 3, 2, 1” • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications (Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer; Laura Cunningham, Production Mixer)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” • Big Opening #1 • VH1 • World of Wonder (Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer; David Nolte, Production Mixer; Glenn Gaines, Production Mixer)

“Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW (Tom O’Pray, Re-Recording Mixer; Renato Ferrari, Production Mixer)

“McCartney 3, 2, 1” • The People We Loved Were Loving Us! • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications (Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor; Leff Lefferts, Sound Editor; Bjorn Ole Schroeder, Sound Editor; E. Larry Oatfield, Sound Editor; Kim Foscato, Sound Editor)

“The Tinder Swindler” • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG (Maria Kelly, Dialogue Editor; Chad Orororo, Sound Designer; Nirupama Rajendran, Sound Effects Editor)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow” • PBS • GBH

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” • Magnolia Network • Blind Nil

“Love Is Blind” • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix

“Queer Eye” • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

“Shark Tank” • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

“American Idol” • Disney Night • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment (Charles Ciup, Technical Director; David Bernstein, Technical Director; Bettina Levesque, Camera; Bert Atkinson, Camera; Damien Tuffereau, Camera; Rob Palmer, Camera; Bruce Green, Camera; Daryl Studebaker, Camera; Mike Carr, Camera; Jofre Rosero, Camera; Nathanial Havholm, Camera; Easter Xua, Camera; Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera; Ed Horton, Camera; Brian Reason, Camera; Keith Dicker, Camera; Adam Margolis, Camera; Ron Lehman, Camera; Christopher Gray, Video Control; Luke Chantrell, Video Control)

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” • Robert Glasper Performs “Heaven’s Here” • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC (Mike Williams, Technical Director; Matt Muro, Camera; Rich York, Camera; Tim Quigley, Camera; Phil Salanto, Camera; Ricardo Sarmiento, Camera; Joel Sadler, Camera)

“Dancing With The Stars” • Horror Night • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions (Charles Ciup, Technical Director; Christine Salomon, Technical Director; Brian Reason, Camera; Bettina Levesque, Camera; Daryl Studebaker, Camera; Bruce Green, Camera; Bert Atkinson, Camera; Nat Havholm, Camera; Ron Lehman, Camera; Mike Carr, Camera; Adam Margolis, Camera; Damien Tuffereau, Camera; Easter Xua, Camera; Derek Pratt, Camera; Mark Koonce, Camera; Allen Merriweather, Camera; Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera; Luke Chantrell, Video Control; Ed Moore, Video Control)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television (Dave Saretsky, Technical Director; Dante Pagano, Camera; John Harrison, Camera; Rich Freedman, Camera; Ken Thompson, Camera; Yayo Vang, Camera; Elizabeth Cavanagh, Camera; Wyatt Maker, Camera; John Schwartz, Camera; Augie Yuson, Video Control)

“The Masked Singer” • Masks Back — The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly — Round 1 • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media (Christine Salomon, Technical Director; Nat Havholm, Camera; Mark Koonce, Camera; Brett Crutcher, Camera; Adam Margolis, Camera; Rob Palmer, Camera; Ron Lehman, Camera; Bert Atkinson, Camera; Bettina Levesque, Camera; Jeff Wheat, Camera; Kary D’Alessandro, Camera; Daryl Studebaker, Camera; John Goforth, Camera; Cary Symmons, Camera; Sean Flannery, Camera; Darin Gallacher, Video Control; Chris Hill, Video Control)

“The Voice” • Live Top 10 Performances • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. (Allan Wells, Technical Director; Danny Bonilla, Camera; Mano Bonilla, Camera; Martin J. Brown Jr., Camera; Robert Burnette, Camera; Suzanne Ebner, Camera; Guido Frenzel, Camera; Alex Hernandez, Camera; Marc Hunter, Camera; Scott Hylton, Camera; Kathrine Iacofano, Camera; Scott Kaye, Camera; Steve Martynuk, Camera; Jofre Rosero, Camera; Steve Simmons, Camera; Terrance Ho, Video Control)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

“57th Academy Of Country Music Awards” • Prime Video • MRC and Academy of Country Music (Eric Becker, Technical Director; Iqbal Hans, Technical Director; Danny Bonilla, Camera; Mano Bonilla, Camera; Davide Carline, Camera; Robert Del Russo, Camera; Suzanne Ebner, Camera; Darla Elledge, Camera; Freddy Frederick Jr., Camera; Pat Gleason, Camera; Ed Horton, Camera; Garrett Hurt, Camera; Kat Kallergis, Camera; Jay Kulick, Camera; Steve Martyniuk, Camera; Allen Merriweather, Camera; Lyn Nolad, Camera; Rob Palmer, Camera; John Perry, Camera; David Plakos, Camera; Easter Xua, Camera; Danny Webb, Camera; Terrance Ho, Video Control; Guy Jones, Video Control; Kevin Faust, Video Control)

“Adele: One Night Only” • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions (Michael Anderson, Technical Director; Dan Winterburn, Technical Director; Danny Webb, Camera; Rob Palmer, Camera; David Eastwood, Camera; Vincent Foilett, Camera; Allen Merriweather, Camera; Bruce Green, Camera; Robert Del Russo, Camera; Brian Lataille, Camera; Keith Dicker, Camera; Patrick Gleason, Camera; Danny Bonilla, Camera; Rob Vuona, Camera; Dave Rudd, Camera; Keyan Safyari, Camera; Freddy Frederick, Camera; Gabriel De La Perna, Camera; Jofre Rosero, Camera; David Carline, Camera; Kosta Krstic, Camera; Terrance Ho, Video Control; Joey Lopez, Video Control)

“The 64th Annual Grammy Awards” • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited (Eric Becker, Technical Director; Ken Shapiro, Technical Director; Danny Bonilla, Camera; Michael Carr, Camera; Suzanne Ebner, Camera; Sean Flannery, Camera; Jeremy Freeman, Camera; Helena Jackson, Camera; Tore Livia, Camera; Steve Martyniuk, Camera; Allen Merriweather, Camera; Rob Palmer, Camera; John Perry, Camera; David Plakos, Camera; Jofre Rosero, Camera; Keyan Safyari, Camera; Chad Smith, Camera; Easter Xua, Camera; Guy Jones, Video Control; Kevin Faust, Video Control)

“2021 MTV Video Music Awards” • MTV • MTV Entertainment Studios, Den Of Thieves (Eric Becker, Technical Director; Mike Williams, Technical Director; Shaun Harkins, Camera; John Lee, Camera; Rich York, Camera; David Trenkle, Camera; Nat Havholm, Camera; Robert Del Russo, Camera; Mark Renaudin, Camera; Tore Livia, Camera; Rob Balton, Camera; Jimmy O’Donnell, Camera; Marc Bloomgarden, Camera; Ray Hoover, Camera; Daniel Paulet, Camera; Kurt Decker, Camera; Jay Kulick, Camera; Jeff Latonero, Camera; Jofre Rosaro, Camera; J.M. Hurley, Video Control; Bob Benedetti, Video Control)

“One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga” • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions (Lori Gallati, Technical Director; Rob Balton, Camera; Jerry Cancel, Camera; Eli Clarke, Camera; Robert Del Russo, Camera; Dave Driscoll, Camera; Jay Kulick, Camera; Jeff Latonero, Camera; Lyn Noland, Camera; Mark Renaudin, Camera; Carlos Rios, Camera; Jim Scurti, Camera; Tim Quigley, Camera; Dan Zadwarny, Camera; J.M. Hurley, Video Control)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

“Below Deck Mediterranean” • Bravo • 51 Minds

“Cheer” • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix

“Love On The Spectrum U.S.” • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked” • VH1 • World of Wonder

“Selling Sunset” • Netflix • Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate for Netflix

Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC)

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back! (CBS)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

WINNER: “Adele: One Night Only” (CBS)

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer” (Netflix)

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” (HBO/HBO Max)

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” (Netflix)

“One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” (CBS)

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Andrew Rossi, “The Andy Warhol Diaries” • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix

John Wilson, Michael Koman, Susan Orlean, Conner O’Malley, “How To With John Wilson” • How To Appreciate Wine • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Atlantic Pictures, Johns Movies and Blow Out Productions

Mark Monroe, “Lucy And Desi” • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

Chelsea Devantez, Head Writer; Jon Stewart, Kristen Acimovic, “The Problem With Jon Stewart” • The Economy • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple

Felicity Morris, “The Tinder Swindler” • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media (Tracey Ashley, Head Writer; Robin Thede, Writer; Alrinthea Carter, Writer; Michelle Davis, Writer; Sonia Denis, Writer; Jonterri Gadson, Writer; Chloé Hilliard, Writer; Shenovia Large, Writer; Natalie McGill, Writer)

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC (Dan Amira, Head Writer; Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer; Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer; David Angelo, Writer; Devin Delliquanti, Writer; Zach DiLanzo, Writer; Jennifer Flanz, Writer; Jason Gilbert, Writer; Josh Johnson, Writer; David Kibuuka, Writer; Matt Koff, Writer; Christiana Mbakwe, Writer; Trevor Noah, Writer; Joseph Opio, Writer; Randall Otis, Writer; Kat Radley, Writer; Scott Sherman, Writer; Ashton Womack, Writer)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television (Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer; Owen Parsons, Senior Writer; Charlie Redd, Senior Writer; Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer; Seena Vali, Senior Writer; Johnathan Appel, Writer; Ali Barthwell, Writer; Tim Carvell, Writer; Liz Hynes, Writer; Greg Iwinski, Writer; Ryan Ken, Writer; Mark Kramer, Writer; Sofía Manfredi, Writer; John Oliver, Writer; Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer; Chrissy Shackelford, Writer)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” • CBS • CBS Studios (Ariel Dumas, Head Writer; Jay Katsir, Head Writer; Delmonte Bent, Written by; Michael Brumm, Written by; Aaron Cohen, Written by; Stephen T. Colbert, Written by; Paul Dinello, Written by; Glenn Eichler, Written by; Gabe Gronli, Written by; Barry Julien, Written by; Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by; Eliana Kwartler, Written by; Matt Lappin, Written by; Caroline Lazar, Written by; Pratima Mani, Written by; Felipe Torres Medina, Written by; Opus Moreschi, Written by; Carley Moseley, Written by; Asher Perlman, Written by; Tom Purcell, Written by; Kate Sidley, Written by; Brian Stack, Written by; John Thibodeaux, Written by; Steve Waltien, Written by)

“Saturday Night Live” • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video (Michael Che, Head Writer; Alison Gates, Head Writer; Streeter Seidell, Head Writer; Colin Jost, Head Writer; Kent Sublette, Head Writer; Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer; Dan Bulla, Written by; Mike DiCenzo, Written by; Billy Domineau, Written by; Alex English, Written by; Martin Herlihy, Written by; Steve Higgins, Written by; John Higgins, Written by; Vanessa Jackson, Written by; Erik Kenward, Written by; Tesha Kondrat, Written by; Ben Marshall, Written by; Lorne Michaels, Written by; Jake Nordwind, Written by; Ben Silva, Written by; Will Stephen, Written by; Celeste Yim, Written by; Anna Drezen, Written by; Steven Castillo, Written by; Rob Klein, Written by; Jasmine Pierce, Written by; Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer; Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by; Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by; Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written by; Mark Steinbach, Weekend Update Written by)

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

“Ali Wong: Don Wong” • Netflix • A24 for Netflix (Ali Wong, Written by)

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy” • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC (Ian Berger, Writer; Devin Delliquanti, Writer; Jennifer Flanz, Writer; Jordan Klepper, Writer; Zhubin Parang, Writer; Scott Sherman, Writer)

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science (Jerrod Carmichael, Written by)

“Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)” • Netflix • All Things Comedy for Netflix (Nicole Byer, Written by)

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix (Norm Macdonald, Written by)

And here are previously announced juried Emmy winners, who are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups and chosen via a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each entrant’s work with a thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

“Arcane” (The Boy Savior)

Netflix

A Riot Entertainment and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Anne-Laure To – Color Script Artist

“Arcane” (Happy Progress Day!)

Netflix

A Riot Entertainment and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Julien Georgel – Art Direction

“Arcane” (When These Walls Come Tumbling Down)

Netflix

A Riot Entertainment and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Bruno Couchinho – Background Designer

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” (“Boyd In 3D”)

Prime Video, Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures

Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures

Lexy Naut – Storyboard Artist

“The House”

Netflix

Nexus Studios for Netflix

Kecy Salangad – Animator

“Love, Death + Robots”

Jibaro, Netflix, Blur Studio for Netflix

Alberto Mielgo – Character Designer

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

“We’re Here” (Evansville, Indiana)

HBO/HBO Max. HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC

Casey Caldwell – Costume Designer

Diego Montoya – Costume Designer

Joshua “Domino” Schwartz – Costume Designer

Marco Marco – Costume Designer

Patryq Howell – Costume Designer

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

“Annie Live!”

NBC, Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television

Mia Neal – Department Head Hairstylist

Leah Loukas – Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

“Legendary” (Whorror House)

HBO/HBO Max, HBO Max in association with Scout Productions

Tonia Green – Department Head Makeup Artist

Tyson Fountaine – Key Makeup Artist

Sean Conklin- Makeup Artist

Marcel Banks- Makeup Artist

Jennifer Fregozo – Makeup Artist

Silvia Leczel – Makeup Artist

Glen Alen- Makeup Artist

“We’re Here” (Kona, Hawaii)

HBO/HBO Max, HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC

Jeremy Damion Austin – Makeup Artist

Martin De Luna Jr. – Makeup Artist

Tyler Devlin – Makeup Artist

Outstanding Motion Design

“Home Before Dark”

Apple TV+ • Paramount Television Studios in association with Apple

Jon Berkowitz – Creative Director

Brad Colwell – Creative Director

Kimberly Tang – Associate Creative Director

Nolan Borkenhagen – Art Director