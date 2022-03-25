Connor Schell Has Rolled Out the Red Carpet for Live-Event Arm, Full Day Productions

Connor Schell and Chernin Entertainment’s nonfiction banner Words + Pictures is getting ready for its next red carpet moment – the Oscars preshow on Sunday — via Full Day Productions, its fledgling live entertainment and unscripted specials production arm.

Led by veteran executive producer David Chamberlin, Full Day was created in 2021. While Words + Pictures develops and produces nonfiction content focused on various topics, Full Day is focused on creating live shows, entertainment specials, and character-based unscripted series such as “The Oscars Red Carpet Show” on ABC before the Academy Awards. Last year, Full Day produced several live events and specials including the “ESPY Awards” and ABC’s “A Very Boy Band Holiday” featuring members of iconic boy bands singing Christmas songs. In the first quarter of 2022, Full Day produced the “NFL Honors,” simulcast on ABC and ESPN Plus, and will produce the ESPYs this summer.

Chamberlin has a long track record of producing live event shows including “The ESPYs,” “NFL Honors,” “The Savage x Fenty Show,” Disney’s “Magical Holiday Celebration” and Fox’s “New Year’s Eve Live With Steve Harvey.” He has also produced unscripted series for platforms including Disney Plus, Netflix, ESPN Plus, LucasFilm, NBC and HBO. Chamberlin’s documentary credits include “The Innocence Files,” “One Day at Disney,” “Mastering the Craft” and “Being Serena.”

“I’m thrilled to launch Full Day Productions with such incredible partners in Connor and Chernin Entertainment,” says Chamberlin. “We can’t wait to create the next generation of live events, specials, and series while continuing to evolve the amazing shows like the ESPY Awards that we’re proud to be a part of.”

Producer and talent executive Jen Aiello will join the executive team at Full Day. Aiello has been the lead talent executive on The ESPY Awards and NFL Honors for several years, and was responsible for booking the guests on “Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli.”

Chernin Entertainment is the sole investor of Words + Pictures. In January Schell, a former ESPN content chief, announced that Libby Geist would serves as the production company’s executive VP and head of documentaries.