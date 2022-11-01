Netflix Leads Nomination Tally for First-Ever Children’s & Family Emmys

Nominations have been announced for the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmys, which will include around 50 categories. Netflix led the pack with approximately 85 nominations across the board, while the combined mix of Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior was next, with around 78 nods.
Some of this year’s races have moved over from the Daytime Emmys, which New York-based NATAS also oversees, while others are new, to reflect the full scope of youth-oriented fare (including shows like “Heartstopper” that might have previously competed for the Primetime Emmy race, which is administered by the Los Angeles-based Television Academy).
According to the National Academy of TV Arts and Sciences, which administers the Children’s & Family Emmys, the content represents the fastest-growing genre that NATAS awards, with a 23% increase in related programming the past two years. With more than 3,000 submissions, NATAS said that the competition is now the largest that it oversees — which also includes Daytime, Sports and News/Documentary Emmys.
“Putting a spotlight on children’s & family programming after years of unparalleled growth in content quality and quantity in this space is an exciting moment for the television industry,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS. “These programs entertain, inform and educate family members of all ages, and NATAS is proud to mark this milestone event and give these creators the stage they deserve.”
The first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards will be presented on Saturday, December 10 (Creative Arts) and Sunday, December 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles. Here are the nominees.
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL SERIES
Helpsters (Apple TV+)
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition (HBO Max)
Sesame Street ( HBO Max)
Tab Time (YouTube Originals)
Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES
The Astronauts (Nickelodeon)
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix )
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+)
Raising Dion (Netflix)
Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Disney Channel)
OUTSTANDING YOUNG TEEN SERIES
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+)
First Day (Hulu)
Heartstopper (Netflix)
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney Channel)
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)
OUTSTANDING FICTION SPECIAL
Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)
Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+)
See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)
Sneakerella (Disney+)
Spin (Disney Channel)
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Hi I’m Sevy (Magnolia Network)
Kids Baking Championship (Food Network)
Nick News (Nickelodeon)
Sesame Street in Communities: Talking About Race (YouTube.com)
Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (Apple TV+)
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES
Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)
Molly of Denali (PBS)
Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Netflix)
Santiago of the Seas (Nickelodeon)
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (PBS)
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES
City of Ghosts (Netflix)
The Cuphead Show! (Netflix)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)
Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)
A Tale Dark & Grimm (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM
El Deafo (Apple TV+)
Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix)
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Amazon Prime Video)
Maya and the Three (Netflix)
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM
Ciao Alberto (Disney+)
Little Bird (Vimeo)
Rhymes through Times (Noggin)
Sesame Street in Communities – Explaining Race | #ComingTogether (YouTube.com)
We the People (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA
Cat Burglar (Netflix)
In Space with Markiplier (YouTube Originals)
Madrid Noir (Oculus TV)
Namoo (Baobab Studios)
Paper Birds (Oculus TV)
OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
CHOOSE KINDNESS Campaign (ABC)
Dragons: The Nine Realms (Hulu and Peacock)
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)
Maya and the Three (Netflix)
My Squishy Little Dumplings (Nickelodeon)
PBS KIDS: “You Taught Me” Brand Campaign (PBS)
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)
Loretta Devine as M’Dear, “Family Reunion” (Netflix
Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer, “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)
Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)
Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)
Rueby Wood as Nate, “Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Adeel Akhtar as Aditya Singh, “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)
Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)
Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)
William Gao as Tao Xu, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)
Lisa Kudrow as Aunt Heidi, “Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier, “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)
Quinn Copeland as Izzy, “Punky Brewster” (Peacock)
Sammi Haney as Esperanza, “Raising Dion” (Netflix)
Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi, “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)
Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren, “Raising Dion” (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)
Chris Diamontopoulos as Owen Quinn, “Ghostwriter” (Apple TV+)
Sharon Lawrence as Susan, “Punky Brewster” (Peacock)
Randall Park as Dr. Choi, “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. ” (Disney+)
Gina Rodriguez as Grown-Up Elena, “Diary of a Future President” (Disney+)
OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
David Errigo Jr. as Dudley, “Ridley Jones” (Netflix)
Eden Espinosa as The Queen of Hearts, “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” (Disney Junior)
Michael Luwoye as Wavey Jones, “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” (Nickelodeon)
Daniel Ross as Donald Duck, “Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas” (Disney Junior)
Sherri Shepherd as Queen Fastine, “Blaze and the Monster Machines” (Nickelodeon)
OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, Tweety, “Looney Tunes Cartoons” (HBO/HBO Max)
Grey Delisle as Lola, Lana, Lily, Meryl, Cheryl, Scoots, Mopes & Mrs. Bernardo, “The Loud House” (Nickelodeon)
Mark Hamill as Skeletor Masters of the Universe: Revelation Netflix
Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob SquarePants” (Nickelodeon)
Frank Welker as Himself, Fred and Scooby, “Scooby-Doo And Guess Who?” (Cartoon Network)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED OR PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Asher Bishop as Lincoln Loud, “The Loud House” (Nickelodeon)
Tucker Chandler as Alex, “Madagascar: A Little Wild” (Hulu and Peacock)
Kyrie McAlpin as Emma, “Doug Unplugs” (Apple TV+)
Amir O’Neil as Marty, “Madagascar: A Little Wild” (Hulu and Peacock)
Andy Walken as Young Durpleton, “Centaurworld” (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING HOST
Tabitha Brown, “Tab Time” ( YouTube Originals)
Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez, “The Kids Tonight Show” (Peacock)
Dame Helen Mirren, “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” (Cartoon Network I TBS)
Jack McBrayer, “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” (Apple TV+)
Coyote Peterson, “Coyote Peterson’s Wild Field Trip” (YouTube Originals)
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix
See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special HBO Max
Sesame Street HBO Max
Waffles + Mochi Netflix
Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+)
Heartstopper (Netflix)
The Mysterious Benedict Society ( Disney+ )
Sweet Tooth (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ada Twist, Scientist Netflix
Alma’s Way PBS
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS
Molly of Denali PBS
Muppet Babies Disney Junior
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Amphibia Disney Channel
City of Ghosts Netflix
Dug Days Disney+
Karma’s World Netflix
Maya and the Three Netflix
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM
The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
Sneakerella Disney+
Spin Disney Channel
Sweet Tooth Netflix
Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Raven’s Home Disney+
The Quest Disney+
Sesame Street HBO Max
Top Chef Family Style Peacock
Zero Chill Netflix
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ada Twist, Scientist Netflix
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS
Go! Go! Cory Carson Netflix
Muppet Babies Disney Junior
Stillwater Apple TV+
Storybots: Learn to Read Netflix
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Arlo the Alligator Boy Netflix
Carmen Sandiego Netflix
Ciao Alberto Disney+
City of Ghosts Netflix
Dug Days Disney+
Hilda and the Mountain King Netflix
OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES
Amphibia Disney Channel
Centaurworld Netflix
Hilda and the Mountain King Netflix
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Disney+
Summer Camp Island HBO/HBO Max
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Better Nate Than Ever Disney+
The J Team Paramount+
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
Ruby and the Well BYUtv
Sneakerella Disney+
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Cat Burglar Netflix
Looney Tunes Cartoons HBO/HBO Max
Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love Apple TV+
The Tom & Jerry Show Boomerang
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Disney+
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG
“Friends with a Penguin”: Sesame Street HBO Max
“If You Have a Dream”: Fancy Nancy Disney Junior
“In Your Shoes”: Sneakerella Disney+
“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown Apple TV+
“Kicks”: Sneakerella Disney+
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Donkey Hodie PBS
Endlings Hulu
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Cartoon Network I TBS
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney Channel
Sesame Street HBO Max
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Better Nate Than Ever Disney+
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Apple TV+
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
Sneakerella Disney+
Waffles + Mochi Netflix
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Bunk’d Disney Channel
Family Reunion Netflix
Just Roll With It Disney Channel
Punky Brewster Peacock
Raven’s Home Disney+
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Apple TV+
Sneakerella Disney+
Sweet Tooth Netflix
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Making Fun Netflix
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition HBO Max
Sesame Street HBO Max
The Quest Disney+
Top Chef Family Style Peacock
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Beepers Cartoon Network
Go! Go! Cory Carson Netflix
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire Netflix
Stillwater Apple TV+
Trash Truck Netflix
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ciao Alberto Disney+
Dug Days Disney+
Maya and the Three Netflix
Monsters at Work Disney+
Olaf Presents Disney+
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
The Astronauts Nickelodeon
Raising Dion Netflix
Scaredy Cats Netflix
Sweet Tooth Netflix
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
City of Ghosts Netflix
Go! Go! Cory Carson Netflix
Mecha Builders HBO Max
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire Netflix
Octonauts: Above & Beyond Netflix
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ciao Alberto Disney+
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Amazon Prime Video
Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales Disney+
Maya and the Three Netflix
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Netflix
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Endlings Hulu
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
Raising Dion Netflix
Sweet Tooth Netflix
Waffles + Mochi Netflix
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHICS
Big Nate Paramount+
The Ghost and Molly McGee Disney Channel
Green Eggs and Ham Netflix
Hilda and the Mountain King Netflix
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Better Nate Than Ever Disney+
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Disney+
Heartstopper Netflix
Muppets Haunted Mansion Disney+
Sweet Tooth Netflix
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Big Nate Paramount+
Centaurworld Netflix
Go! Go! Cory Carson Netflix
Monsters at Work Disney+
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Disney+
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
The Barbarian and the Troll Nickelodeon
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Apple TV+
Muppets Haunted Mansion Disney+ The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
Sneakerella Disney+
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney Channel
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
Odd Squad PBS
Raven’s Home Disney Channel
Sneakerella Disney+
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix
The Canterville Ghost BYUtv
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Paramount+
Heartstopper Netflix
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney Channel
Sneakerella Disney+
Warped! Nickelodeon
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, HAIR AND MAKEUP
Danger Force Nickelodeon
Muppets Haunted Mansion Disney+
Odd Squad PBS
The Quest Disney+
Sweet Tooth Netflix
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Better Nate Than Ever Disney+
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Paramount+
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney Channel
The J Team Paramount+
Siwas Dance Pop Revolution Peacock
Sneakerella Disney+
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION
Danger Force Nickelodeon
Endlings Hulu
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Paramount+
Raising Dion Netflix
Side Hustle Nickelodeon