Netflix Leads Nomination Tally for First-Ever Children’s & Family Emmys

Children's & Family Emmys
NATAS

Nominations have been announced for the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmys, which will include around 50 categories. Netflix led the pack with approximately 85 nominations across the board, while the combined mix of Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior was next, with around 78 nods.

Some of this year’s races have moved over from the Daytime Emmys, which New York-based NATAS also oversees, while others are new, to reflect the full scope of youth-oriented fare (including shows like “Heartstopper” that might have previously competed for the Primetime Emmy race, which is administered by the Los Angeles-based Television Academy).

According to the National Academy of TV Arts and Sciences, which administers the Children’s & Family Emmys, the content represents the fastest-growing genre that NATAS awards, with a 23% increase in related programming the past two years.  With more than 3,000 submissions, NATAS said that the competition is now the largest that it oversees — which also includes Daytime, Sports and News/Documentary Emmys. 

“Putting a spotlight on children’s & family programming after years of unparalleled growth in content quality and quantity in this space is an exciting moment for the television industry,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS.  “These programs entertain, inform and educate family members of all ages, and NATAS is proud to mark this milestone event and give these creators the stage they deserve.”

The first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards will be presented on Saturday, December 10 (Creative Arts) and Sunday, December 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles. Here are the nominees.

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL SERIES


Helpsters   (Apple TV+)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition      (HBO Max)

Sesame Street   ( HBO Max)

Tab Time  (YouTube Originals)

Waffles + Mochi   (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES


The Astronauts   (Nickelodeon)
The Baby-Sitters Club  (Netflix )

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock   (Apple TV+) 

Raising Dion   (Netflix)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs   (Disney Channel)

OUTSTANDING YOUNG TEEN SERIES

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.     (Disney+)

First Day  (Hulu)

Heartstopper  (Netflix)

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series    (Disney Channel) 

The Mysterious Benedict Society   (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING FICTION SPECIAL


Better Nate Than Ever  (Disney+)

Muppets Haunted Mansion   (Disney+)

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special   (HBO Max)

Sneakerella     (Disney+)

Spin  (Disney Channel)

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast    (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING NON-FICTION PROGRAM


Hi I’m Sevy   (Magnolia Network)

Kids Baking Championship    (Food Network) 

Nick News    (Nickelodeon)

Sesame Street in Communities: Talking About Race   (YouTube.com)

Who Are You, Charlie Brown?   (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES


Ada Twist, Scientist   (Netflix)

Molly of Denali  (PBS)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond   (Netflix)

Santiago of the Seas    (Nickelodeon)

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum  (PBS)

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES


City of Ghosts     (Netflix)

The Cuphead Show!   (Netflix)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder   (Disney+)

Star Trek: Prodigy    (Paramount+)

A Tale Dark & Grimm   (Netflix) 

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM


El Deafo      (Apple TV+)

Hilda and the Mountain King  (Netflix)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania  (Amazon Prime Video) 

Maya and the Three   (Netflix)

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans   (Netflix)


OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto    (Disney+)

Little Bird     (Vimeo)

Rhymes through Times    (Noggin)

Sesame Street in Communities – Explaining Race | #ComingTogether (YouTube.com)

We the People     (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA


Cat Burglar        (Netflix)

In Space with Markiplier     (YouTube Originals) 

Madrid Noir     (Oculus TV)

Namoo    (Baobab Studios)

Paper Birds   (Oculus TV)


OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

 
CHOOSE KINDNESS Campaign   (ABC)

Dragons: The Nine Realms    (Hulu and Peacock)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous   (Netflix)

Maya and the Three   (Netflix)

My Squishy Little Dumplings   (Nickelodeon)

PBS KIDS: “You Taught Me” Brand Campaign      (PBS)

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)

Loretta Devine as M’Dear, “Family Reunion” (Netflix

Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer, “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)

Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

Rueby Wood as Nate, “Better Nate Than Ever”   (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM


Adeel Akhtar as Aditya Singh, “Sweet Tooth”   (Netflix)

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)

William Gao as Tao Xu, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)

Lisa Kudrow as Aunt Heidi, “Better Nate Than Ever”   (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

 
Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier, “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

Quinn Copeland as Izzy, “Punky Brewster”  (Peacock)

Sammi Haney as Esperanza, “Raising Dion” (Netflix)

Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi, “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren, “Raising Dion” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

 
Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)

Chris Diamontopoulos as Owen Quinn, “Ghostwriter” (Apple TV+)

Sharon Lawrence as Susan, “Punky Brewster” (Peacock)

Randall Park as Dr. Choi, “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. ” (Disney+)
Gina Rodriguez as Grown-Up Elena, “Diary of a Future President” (Disney+)


OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

David Errigo Jr. as Dudley, “Ridley Jones” (Netflix)

Eden Espinosa as The Queen of Hearts, “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” (Disney Junior)

Michael Luwoye as Wavey Jones, “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” (Nickelodeon)

Daniel Ross as Donald Duck,  “Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas” (Disney Junior)

Sherri Shepherd as Queen Fastine, “Blaze and the Monster Machines” (Nickelodeon)


OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, Tweety, “Looney Tunes Cartoons”              (HBO/HBO Max)

Grey Delisle as Lola, Lana, Lily, Meryl, Cheryl, Scoots, Mopes & Mrs. Bernardo, “The Loud House” (Nickelodeon)

The Loud House

Mark Hamill as Skeletor Masters of the Universe: Revelation Netflix

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob SquarePants” (Nickelodeon)

Frank Welker as Himself, Fred and Scooby, “Scooby-Doo And Guess Who?”   (Cartoon Network)


OUTSTANDING YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED OR PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Asher Bishop as Lincoln Loud, “The Loud House” (Nickelodeon)

Tucker Chandler as Alex, “Madagascar: A Little Wild” (Hulu and Peacock)

Kyrie McAlpin as Emma, “Doug Unplugs” (Apple TV+)

Amir O’Neil as Marty, “Madagascar: A Little Wild”  (Hulu and Peacock)

Andy Walken as Young Durpleton, “Centaurworld” (Netflix)


OUTSTANDING HOST


Tabitha Brown, “Tab Time” ( YouTube Originals)

Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez, “The Kids Tonight Show” (Peacock)

Dame Helen Mirren, “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses”  (Cartoon Network I TBS)

Jack McBrayer, “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show”  (Apple TV+)

Coyote Peterson, “Coyote Peterson’s Wild Field Trip”  (YouTube Originals)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S PROGRAM 

The Baby-Sitters Club                                                                                                    Netflix

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special                   HBO Max

Sesame Street                                                                                                           HBO Max

Waffles + Mochi                                                                                                  Netflix

Who Are You, Charlie Brown?                                                                                        Apple TV+


OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.    (Disney+)

Heartstopper  (Netflix)

The Mysterious Benedict Society  ( Disney+ )

Sweet Tooth   (Netflix)                                                                                                                                      

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ada Twist, Scientist                                                                                                  Netflix

Alma’s Way                                                                                                             PBS

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood                                                                                                    PBS

Molly of Denali                                                                                                           PBS

Muppet Babies                                                                                                 Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Amphibia                                                                                                         Disney Channel

City of Ghosts                                                                                                              Netflix 

Dug Days                                                                                                         Disney+

Karma’s World                                                                                                              Netflix

Maya and the Three                                                                                                  Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club                                                                                                  Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society                                                                                 Disney+

Sneakerella                                                                                                         Disney+

Spin                                                                                                         Disney Channel

Sweet Tooth                                                                                                 Netflix

Who Are You, Charlie Brown?                                                                                        Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Raven’s Home                                                                                                         Disney+

The Quest                                                                                                         Disney+

Sesame Street                                                                                                           HBO Max

Top Chef Family Style                                                                                                    Peacock

Zero Chill                                                                                                  Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ada Twist, Scientist                                                                                                            Netflix

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood                                                                                                    PBS

Go! Go! Cory Carson                                                                                                  Netflix

Muppet Babies                                                                                                 Disney Junior

Stillwater                                                                                                        Apple TV+

Storybots: Learn to Read                                                                                                  Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Arlo the Alligator Boy                                                                                                  Netflix

Carmen Sandiego                                                                                                  Netflix

Ciao Alberto                                                                                                         Disney+

City of Ghosts                                                                                                    Netflix

Dug Days                                                                                                         Disney+

Hilda and the Mountain King                                                                                              Netflix

OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES

Amphibia                                                                                                         Disney Channel

Centaurworld                                                                                                              Netflix

Hilda and the Mountain King                                                                                                Netflix

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder                                                                             Disney+ 

Summer Camp Island                                                                                             HBO/HBO Max

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever                                                                                                       Disney+

The J Team                                                                                        Paramount+

The Mysterious Benedict Society                                                                                       Disney+ 

Ruby and the Well                                                                                                    BYUtv

Sneakerella                                                                                                         Disney+

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Cat Burglar                                                                                                              Netflix

Looney Tunes Cartoons                                                                                          HBO/HBO Max

Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love       Apple TV+ 

The Tom & Jerry Show                                                                                           Boomerang

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse                                                                              Disney+

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

“Friends with a Penguin”: Sesame Street           HBO Max

“If You Have a Dream”: Fancy Nancy Disney Junior

“In Your Shoes”:  Sneakerella         Disney+

“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”:  It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown     Apple TV+

“Kicks”: Sneakerella           Disney+

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Donkey Hodie                                                                                                           PBS

Endlings                                                                                                         Hulu

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses            Cartoon Network I TBS 

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series                                                     Disney Channel 

Sesame Street                                                                                                          HBO Max

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever                                                                                                     Disney+

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock                                                                                    Apple TV+

The Mysterious Benedict Society                                                                                     Disney+

Sneakerella                                                                                                         Disney+

Waffles + Mochi                                                                                                              Netflix

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Bunk’d                                                                                                         Disney Channel

Family Reunion                                                                                                  Netflix

Just Roll With It                                                                                                      Disney Channel

Punky Brewster                                                                                                    Peacock

Raven’s Home                                                                                                         Disney+

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock                                                                                     Apple TV+

Sneakerella                                                                                                         Disney+

Sweet Tooth                                                                                                  Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society                                                                                    Disney+

Who Are You, Charlie Brown?                                                                                     Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Making Fun                                                                                                              Netflix

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition       HBO Max

Sesame Street                                                                                                           HBO Max

The Quest                                                                                                         Disney+

Top Chef Family Style                                                                                                    Peacock

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM


Beepers                                                                                                      Cartoon Network

Go! Go! Cory Carson                                                                                                  Netflix

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire                                                                                              Netflix

Stillwater                                                                                                        Apple TV+

Trash Truck                                                                                                  Netflix

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto                                                                                                         Disney+

Dug Days                                                                                                         Disney+

Maya and the Three                                                                                                  Netflix

Monsters at Work                                                                                                         Disney+

Olaf Presents                                                                                                         Disney+

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

The Astronauts                                                                                                   Nickelodeon

Raising Dion                                                                                                  Netflix

Scaredy Cats                                                                                                              Netflix

Sweet Tooth                                                                                                  Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society                                                                                       Disney+

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

City of Ghosts                                                                                                  Netflix

Go! Go! Cory Carson                                                                                                  Netflix

Mecha Builders                                                                                                                HBO Max

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire                                                                                                 Netflix

Octonauts: Above & Beyond                                                                                           Netflix

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto                                                                                                         Disney+

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania                            Amazon Prime Video 

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales                                                                               Disney+ 

Maya and the Three                                                                                                    Netflix

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans                                                                                              Netflix

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Endlings                                                                                                         Hulu

The Mysterious Benedict Society                                                                                       Disney+

Raising Dion                                                                                                               Netflix

Sweet Tooth                                                                                                 Netflix

Waffles + Mochi                                                                                                  Netflix

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHICS

Big Nate                                                                                        Paramount+

The Ghost and Molly McGee                                                                                 Disney Channel

Green Eggs and Ham                                                                                                  Netflix

Hilda and the Mountain King                                                                                                 Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society                                                                                       Disney+

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever                                                                                                        Disney+

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.                                                                                                   Disney+

Heartstopper                                                                                                  Netflix

Muppets Haunted Mansion                                                                                                 Disney+

Sweet Tooth                                                                                                  Netflix

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Big Nate                                                                                        Paramount+

Centaurworld                                                                                                              Netflix

Go! Go! Cory Carson                                                                                                  Netflix

Monsters at Work                                                                                                         Disney+

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder                                                                             Disney+ 

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

The Barbarian and the Troll                                                                                     Nickelodeon 

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock                                                                             Apple TV+

Muppets Haunted Mansion                        Disney+                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       The Mysterious Benedict Society                                                                                       Disney+

Sneakerella                                                                                                                     Disney+

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series                                           Disney Channel  

The Mysterious Benedict Society                                                                               Disney+                                                                     

Odd Squad                      PBS

Raven’s Home                                                                                                        Disney Channel

Sneakerella                                                                                                         Disney+

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

The Baby-Sitters Club                                                                                                          Netflix

The Canterville Ghost                                                                                                            BYUtv

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder                                                                           Paramount+

Heartstopper                                                                                                              Netflix

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series                                                     Disney Channel                          

Sneakerella                                                                                                                     Disney+

Warped!                                                                                       Nickelodeon

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, HAIR AND MAKEUP

Danger Force               Nickelodeon

Muppets Haunted Mansion           Disney+

Odd Squad                                                                                                                       PBS

The Quest                                                                                                         Disney+

Sweet Tooth                                                                                                             Netflix

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Better Nate Than Ever                                                                                                        Disney+

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder   Paramount+                      

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series                                                     Disney Channel                                            

The J Team            Paramount+                                                  

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution                                                                           Peacock

Sneakerella                                                                                                         Disney+

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION

Danger Force                                                                                       Nickelodeon

Endlings                                                                                                      Hulu

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder    Paramount+                                                                                    

Raising Dion                                                                                                Netflix

Side Hustle                                                                                       Nickelodeon

