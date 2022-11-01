Netflix Leads Nomination Tally for First-Ever Children’s & Family Emmys

Nominations have been announced for the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmys, which will include around 50 categories. Netflix led the pack with approximately 85 nominations across the board, while the combined mix of Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior was next, with around 78 nods.

Some of this year’s races have moved over from the Daytime Emmys, which New York-based NATAS also oversees, while others are new, to reflect the full scope of youth-oriented fare (including shows like “Heartstopper” that might have previously competed for the Primetime Emmy race, which is administered by the Los Angeles-based Television Academy).

According to the National Academy of TV Arts and Sciences, which administers the Children’s & Family Emmys, the content represents the fastest-growing genre that NATAS awards, with a 23% increase in related programming the past two years. With more than 3,000 submissions, NATAS said that the competition is now the largest that it oversees — which also includes Daytime, Sports and News/Documentary Emmys.

“Putting a spotlight on children’s & family programming after years of unparalleled growth in content quality and quantity in this space is an exciting moment for the television industry,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS. “These programs entertain, inform and educate family members of all ages, and NATAS is proud to mark this milestone event and give these creators the stage they deserve.”

The first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards will be presented on Saturday, December 10 (Creative Arts) and Sunday, December 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles. Here are the nominees.

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL SERIES



Helpsters (Apple TV+)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition (HBO Max)

Sesame Street ( HBO Max)

Tab Time (YouTube Originals)

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES



The Astronauts (Nickelodeon)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix )

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+)

Raising Dion (Netflix)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Disney Channel)

OUTSTANDING YOUNG TEEN SERIES

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+)

First Day (Hulu)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney Channel)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING FICTION SPECIAL



Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+)

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

Sneakerella (Disney+)

Spin (Disney Channel)

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING NON-FICTION PROGRAM



Hi I’m Sevy (Magnolia Network)

Kids Baking Championship (Food Network)

Nick News (Nickelodeon)

Sesame Street in Communities: Talking About Race (YouTube.com)

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES



Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

Molly of Denali (PBS)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Netflix)

Santiago of the Seas (Nickelodeon)

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (PBS)

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES



City of Ghosts (Netflix)

The Cuphead Show! (Netflix)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

A Tale Dark & Grimm (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM



El Deafo (Apple TV+)

Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Amazon Prime Video)

Maya and the Three (Netflix)

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (Netflix)



OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto (Disney+)

Little Bird (Vimeo)

Rhymes through Times (Noggin)

Sesame Street in Communities – Explaining Race | #ComingTogether (YouTube.com)

We the People (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA



Cat Burglar (Netflix)

In Space with Markiplier (YouTube Originals)

Madrid Noir (Oculus TV)

Namoo (Baobab Studios)

Paper Birds (Oculus TV)



OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT



CHOOSE KINDNESS Campaign (ABC)

Dragons: The Nine Realms (Hulu and Peacock)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)

Maya and the Three (Netflix)

My Squishy Little Dumplings (Nickelodeon)

PBS KIDS: “You Taught Me” Brand Campaign (PBS)

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)

Loretta Devine as M’Dear, “Family Reunion” (Netflix

Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer, “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)

Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

Rueby Wood as Nate, “Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM



Adeel Akhtar as Aditya Singh, “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)

William Gao as Tao Xu, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)

Lisa Kudrow as Aunt Heidi, “Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM



Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier, “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

Quinn Copeland as Izzy, “Punky Brewster” (Peacock)

Sammi Haney as Esperanza, “Raising Dion” (Netflix)

Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi, “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren, “Raising Dion” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM



Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)

Chris Diamontopoulos as Owen Quinn, “Ghostwriter” (Apple TV+)

Sharon Lawrence as Susan, “Punky Brewster” (Peacock)

Randall Park as Dr. Choi, “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. ” (Disney+)

Gina Rodriguez as Grown-Up Elena, “Diary of a Future President” (Disney+)



OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

David Errigo Jr. as Dudley, “Ridley Jones” (Netflix)

Eden Espinosa as The Queen of Hearts, “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” (Disney Junior)

Michael Luwoye as Wavey Jones, “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” (Nickelodeon)

Daniel Ross as Donald Duck, “Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas” (Disney Junior)

Sherri Shepherd as Queen Fastine, “Blaze and the Monster Machines” (Nickelodeon)



OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, Tweety, “Looney Tunes Cartoons” (HBO/HBO Max)

Grey Delisle as Lola, Lana, Lily, Meryl, Cheryl, Scoots, Mopes & Mrs. Bernardo, “The Loud House” (Nickelodeon)

The Loud House

Mark Hamill as Skeletor Masters of the Universe: Revelation Netflix

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob SquarePants” (Nickelodeon)

Frank Welker as Himself, Fred and Scooby, “Scooby-Doo And Guess Who?” (Cartoon Network)



OUTSTANDING YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED OR PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM



Asher Bishop as Lincoln Loud, “The Loud House” (Nickelodeon)

Tucker Chandler as Alex, “Madagascar: A Little Wild” (Hulu and Peacock)

Kyrie McAlpin as Emma, “Doug Unplugs” (Apple TV+)

Amir O’Neil as Marty, “Madagascar: A Little Wild” (Hulu and Peacock)

Andy Walken as Young Durpleton, “Centaurworld” (Netflix)



OUTSTANDING HOST



Tabitha Brown, “Tab Time” ( YouTube Originals)

Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez, “The Kids Tonight Show” (Peacock)

Dame Helen Mirren, “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” (Cartoon Network I TBS)

Jack McBrayer, “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” (Apple TV+)

Coyote Peterson, “Coyote Peterson’s Wild Field Trip” (YouTube Originals)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special HBO Max



Sesame Street HBO Max

Waffles + Mochi Netflix

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Apple TV+



OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM



Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

The Mysterious Benedict Society ( Disney+ )

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ada Twist, Scientist Netflix

Alma’s Way PBS

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS

Molly of Denali PBS

Muppet Babies Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Amphibia Disney Channel

City of Ghosts Netflix

Dug Days Disney+

Karma’s World Netflix

Maya and the Three Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

Sneakerella Disney+

Spin Disney Channel

Sweet Tooth Netflix

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Raven’s Home Disney+

The Quest Disney+

Sesame Street HBO Max

Top Chef Family Style Peacock

Zero Chill Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ada Twist, Scientist Netflix

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS

Go! Go! Cory Carson Netflix

Muppet Babies Disney Junior

Stillwater Apple TV+

Storybots: Learn to Read Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Arlo the Alligator Boy Netflix

Carmen Sandiego Netflix

Ciao Alberto Disney+

City of Ghosts Netflix

Dug Days Disney+

Hilda and the Mountain King Netflix

OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES

Amphibia Disney Channel

Centaurworld Netflix

Hilda and the Mountain King Netflix

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Disney+

Summer Camp Island HBO/HBO Max

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever Disney+

The J Team Paramount+

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

Ruby and the Well BYUtv

Sneakerella Disney+

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Cat Burglar Netflix

Looney Tunes Cartoons HBO/HBO Max

Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love Apple TV+

The Tom & Jerry Show Boomerang

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Disney+

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

“Friends with a Penguin”: Sesame Street HBO Max

“If You Have a Dream”: Fancy Nancy Disney Junior

“In Your Shoes”: Sneakerella Disney+

“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown Apple TV+

“Kicks”: Sneakerella Disney+

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Donkey Hodie PBS

Endlings Hulu

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Cartoon Network I TBS

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney Channel

Sesame Street HBO Max

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever Disney+

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Apple TV+

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

Sneakerella Disney+

Waffles + Mochi Netflix

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Bunk’d Disney Channel

Family Reunion Netflix

Just Roll With It Disney Channel

Punky Brewster Peacock

Raven’s Home Disney+

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Apple TV+

Sneakerella Disney+

Sweet Tooth Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Making Fun Netflix

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition HBO Max

Sesame Street HBO Max

The Quest Disney+

Top Chef Family Style Peacock

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM



Beepers Cartoon Network

Go! Go! Cory Carson Netflix

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire Netflix

Stillwater Apple TV+

Trash Truck Netflix

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto Disney+

Dug Days Disney+

Maya and the Three Netflix

Monsters at Work Disney+

Olaf Presents Disney+

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

The Astronauts Nickelodeon

Raising Dion Netflix

Scaredy Cats Netflix

Sweet Tooth Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

City of Ghosts Netflix

Go! Go! Cory Carson Netflix

Mecha Builders HBO Max

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire Netflix

Octonauts: Above & Beyond Netflix

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto Disney+

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Amazon Prime Video

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales Disney+

Maya and the Three Netflix

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Netflix

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Endlings Hulu

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

Raising Dion Netflix

Sweet Tooth Netflix

Waffles + Mochi Netflix

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHICS

Big Nate Paramount+

The Ghost and Molly McGee Disney Channel

Green Eggs and Ham Netflix

Hilda and the Mountain King Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever Disney+

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Disney+

Heartstopper Netflix

Muppets Haunted Mansion Disney+

Sweet Tooth Netflix

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Big Nate Paramount+

Centaurworld Netflix

Go! Go! Cory Carson Netflix

Monsters at Work Disney+

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Disney+

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

The Barbarian and the Troll Nickelodeon

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Apple TV+

Muppets Haunted Mansion Disney+ The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

Sneakerella Disney+

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney Channel

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

Odd Squad PBS

Raven’s Home Disney Channel

Sneakerella Disney+

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix

The Canterville Ghost BYUtv

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Paramount+

Heartstopper Netflix

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney Channel

Sneakerella Disney+

Warped! Nickelodeon

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, HAIR AND MAKEUP

Danger Force Nickelodeon

Muppets Haunted Mansion Disney+

Odd Squad PBS

The Quest Disney+

Sweet Tooth Netflix

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Better Nate Than Ever Disney+

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Paramount+

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney Channel

The J Team Paramount+

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution Peacock

Sneakerella Disney+

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION

Danger Force Nickelodeon

Endlings Hulu

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Paramount+

Raising Dion Netflix

Side Hustle Nickelodeon