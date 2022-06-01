From ‘Gossip Girl’ to ‘Bel-Air,’ Black Opulence Has Taken Over TV

“I used to ask myself, ‘OK, I don’t see myself in movies and television, but I am still Black, so how do I exist in this space?’ But the truth is that you just exist. There’s nothing to do, prove or dispel. Existing is enough. The Black experience can be anything, and Black excellence doesn’t have to be the topic of conversation every time they speak.”

Scott always felt more drawn to Disney Channel classics such as “Sister, Sister” or “That’s So Raven” — shows on which the Black characters didn’t talk about financial successes or struggles. In “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” Whitney’s mother, Evette (Sherri Shepherd) is a U.S. senator from Washington. While Whitney got into the fictitious liberal arts college Essex both because she could afford it and because of her soccer skills, her economic status is not a primary trait of her character. Her wealth, as Scott describes it, is “understated,” which the actor appreciates.

Amber Stevens West, who coincidentally also appears on-cam- era as a Whitney on Starz’s “Run the World,” thinks it’s important that success for Black people is normalized.

“I hang out with my friends, and we are all well-educated and worldly,” she says. “We have our own homes, and that’s my normal. I think that’s a lot of people’s normal, too. We weren’t seeing that on TV. Why, if that’s something normal for many of us, is it not being represented?”

She feels proud to be on one of the shows that is taking the lead on presenting Blackness with more robustness than ever before.

“There’s been this ongoing trend in Hollywood that has gone on for at least 100 years where our pain and our trauma are constantly being exploited,” her “Run the World” co-star Corbin Reid adds. “When do you get to see Black people being celebrated? It’s typically one type of Black person, from one type of Black neighborhood or one socio-economic background. And we’re just so varied as a people!”