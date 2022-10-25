‘Dodger,‘ ’The Snail and the Whale’ Lead BAFTA Children and Young People Awards Nominations

The BAFTA has revealed nominations for its Children and Young People Awards, which are returning for the first time in three years.

The BBC’s “Dodger” and “The Snail and the Whale” lead with three nominations each, followed by two nominations for “The Amazing World of Gumball,” “Jamie Johnson,” “JoJo & Gran Gran” and “Silverpoint.”

The ceremony will take place in London on Nov. 27, where 14 categories will be awarded in recognition of craft, performance, and games. All awards are voted on by BAFTA’s membership of children’s industry professionals. The ceremony will be hosted by TV and radio presenter Lindsey Russell.

Faraz Osman, chair of the BAFTA Children and Young People Committee, said: “It is a real joy to bring together the industry and celebrate the creativity and craft behind its recent output, especially after the pandemic, where children’s programming played a monumental role in family support. Through the awards – alongside BAFTA’s new festival for children and young people, and the return of our established programmes to nurture the next generation of games designers, TV presenters and filmmakers – we continue to support our key creators and emerging audiences. Proof that this vital area of the industry remains essential to BAFTA’s mission.”

NOMINATIONS

Animation

“Hilda” – Hilda Productions Limited, A Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. And Mercury Filmworks/Netflix

“Robin Robin” – Dan Ojari, Mikey Please, Helen Argo – Aardman Animations For Netflix/Netflix

“The Snail And The Whale” – Magic Light Pictures/BBC One

“The Tiger Who Came To Tea” – Robin Shaw, Ruth Fielding, Camilla Deakin – Lupus Films Limited/Channel 4

Content For Change

“Ada Twist, Scientist” – Laughing Wild, Higher Ground Productions, Wonder Worldwide And Netflix/Netflix

“El Deafo” – Gilly Fogg, Cece Bell, Will Mcrobb – Lighthouse Studios In Association With Apple/Apple TV+

“Only A Child” – Simone Giampaolo, Gabriella De Gara – Amka Films/YouTube

“Waffles + Mochi” – Higher Ground Productions For Netflix/Netflix

Director

Steve Cox – “Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas” – Aardman Animations For Netflix/BBC One

Mic Graves – “The Amazing World Of Gumball” – Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe/Cartoon Network

Max Lang, Daniel Snaddon – “The Snail And The Whale” – Magic Light Pictures/ BBC One

Rhys Thomas – “Dodger” – Universal International Studios For BBC/CBBC

Feature Film

“Klaus” – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh – Netflix/Netflix

“The Mitchells Vs The Machines” – Mike Rianda, Kurt Albrecht, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller – Netflix/Netflix

“Over The Moon” – Glen Keane, Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou – Netflix/Netflix

“Wolfwalkers” – Will Collins, Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart – Cartoon Saloon, Melusine Productions In Association With Apple/Apple TV+

Game

“Astro’s Playroom” – Asobi Team/Sony Interactive Entertainment

“Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” – TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

“Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart” – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

“Sackboy: A Big Adventure” – Sumo Sheffield/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

International

“Bluey” – Joe Brumm, Charlie Aspinwall, Sam Moor – Ludo Studio/Disney Junior

“City Of Ghosts” – Elizabeth Ito, Joanne Shen, Ako Castuera – A Netflix Original Series/Netflix

“Kiri And Lou” – Fiona Copland, Heather Walker, Harry Sinclair – Stretchy And Yowza Animation/cbeebies

“Maya And The Three” – Jorge Gutierrez, Tim Yoon, Jeff Ranjo – A Netflix Series/Netflix

Non-Scripted

“Crackerjack!” – Steve Ryde, Jamie Wilson, Dave Skinner – BBC Studios Children’s & Family/CBBC

“Deadly 60” – BBC Studios Natural History Unit/CBBC

“FYI Ukraine Invasion Special” – Fresh Start Media/Sky Kids

“Gym Stars” – Simone Coakham, Peter Tat – Drummer TV For BBC/CBBC

Performer

Justin Fletcher – “Mr Tumble’s Busy Bus Day” – BBC Studios Kids & Family/Cbeebies

Chris O’dowd – “Here We Are: Notes For Living On Planet Earth” – Studio AKA/Apple TV+

Cathy Tyson – “Jojo & Gran Gran” – BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions/Cbeebies

Julie Walters – “Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby” – Eagle Eye Drama/Channel 4

Pre-School – Animation

“Circle Square” – Wyndley Animation Ltd, Kavaleer Productions Ltd/Channel 5

“Hey Duggee” – Grant Orchard, Sander Jones, Janine Voong – Studio Aka/Cbeebies

“Pip And Posy” – Magic Light Pictures/Channel 5

“The Very Small Creatures” – Lucy Izzard, Stephanie Owen – Aardman/Sky Kids

Pre-School – Live Action

“Andy’s Aquatic Adventures” – Mark Jones, Fred Tay, Adam Oldroyd – BBC Studios Natural History Unit/Cbeebies

“Grace’s Amazing Machines” – BBC Studios Kids & Family/Cbeebies

“Lovely Little Farm” – Darrall Macqueen Ltd/Apple TV+

“Something Special” – BBC Studios Kids & Family/Cbeebies

Presenter

Braydon Bent – “FYI Investigates: Brazil – Children Caught In The Crossfire” – Fresh Start Media/sky Kids

Yolanda Brown – “Yolanda’s Band Jam” – BBC Studios Kids & Family/Cbeebies

George Webster “Cbeebies Presentation” – BBC/Cbeebies

Hamza Yassin – “Let’s Go For A Walk” – Hello Halo Kids Ltd For BBC/Cbeebies

Scripted

“Dodger” – Rhys Thomas, Lucy Montgomery, Mark Freeland – Universal International Studios, A Division Of Universal Studio Group/cbbc

“Jamie Johnson” – Joe Talbot, Shaun Duggan, Anita Burgess – Short Form Film Ltd/CBBC

“My Mum” – Tracy Beaker Spencer Campbell, John Mckay, Emma Reeves – BBC Studios Kids And Family/CBBC

“Silverpoint” – Zodiak Kids & Family Productions U.K./CBBC

Writer

Max Lang, Suzanne Lang – “The Snail And The Whale” – Magic Light Pictures/BBC One

Joe Markham, Mic Graves, Toby Hull – “The Amazing World Of Gumball” – Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe/Cartoon Network

Lucy Montgomery, Rhys Thomas – “Dodger” – Universal International Studios For BBC/CBBC

Lee Walters – “Silverpoint “- Zodiak Kids & Family Productions U.K./CBBC

Young Performer

Bobby Beynon – “The Adventures Of Paddington” – Blue Zoo Animation, Nick Jr, Studiocanal, Heyday Films, Superprod/Nick Jr

Ella Bright – “Malory Towers” – King Bert Productions/BBC iplayer

Keaton Edmund – “Jamie Johnson” – Short Form Film Ltd/CBBC

Taiya Samuel – “Jojo & Gran Gran” – BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions/Cbeebies